Powered by RND
Open app
PodcastsSportsDugout Discussions with Chris Rose
Listen to Dugout Discussions with Chris Rose in the App
Listen to Dugout Discussions with Chris Rose in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Dugout Discussions with Chris Rose

Podcast Dugout Discussions with Chris Rose
Jomboy Media
Former host of MLB Network's "Intentional Talk" Chris Rose is back and talking about his passion, baseball! This time he is taking the show on the road to chat ...
SportsBaseball

Available Episodes

5 of 278
  • The Most Nervous Bobby Witt Jrs. Ever Been?
    Get Huel today with this exclusive offer for new customers of 15% OFF + a FREE Gift at https://huel.com/rose15 (With Minimum $75 purchase). It's the debut of Chris Rose's brand new show Dugout Discussions! Leading off for us is All-MLB shortstop Bobby Witt Jr of the Kansas City Royals. Bobby shares some stories about his spring training, wedding, father and relationship with Patrick Mahomes. Rosey also makes his rounds through the clubhouse to get the scoop on your favorite players' lives outside of baseball! 0:00 Intro 0:25 New Show 1:40 Questions With The Queen 11:35 Bobby Witt Jr 23:50 We want to hear from you! Follow all of our content on https://jomboymedia.com JM Merch Store: https://shop.jomboymedia.com/ Featuring: Bobby Witt Jr., Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Cole Ragans, Michael Wacha, Vinnie Pasquantino, Jeimer Candelario, Terry Francona, Shane Bieber, Jonathan India, Alex Vesia, Michael Massey, Miguel Rojas, Josh Jung, Austin Hedges, Stephen Vogt, Carlos Estévez, Triston McKenzie, Jake Fraley, Steven Kwan Hosted by: Chris Rose Edited by: Alex Graap #JMBaseball
    --------  
    13:34
  • We Say Goodbye to Rose Rotation
    Check out our new show "Dugout Discussions" with Chris Rose premiering March 24th on the JM Baseball Channel! For our final episode, we're joined by five of the original Rose Rotation co-hosts, Miguel Rojas, Trevor May, Tyler Glasnow, Lucas Giolito and Stevn Brault. The gang shares some of their favorite moments on the show, talks about how their lives have changed over these past 4 years and share what the show meant to them. We hope to see you all again in a few weeks when Chris takes this show on the road with his all new program "Dugout Discussions!" 0:00 Hello and goodbye 2:35 Miguel Rojas 20:15 Trevor May 34:30 Tyler Glasnow 48:05 Lucas Giolito 1:02:30 Steven Brault 1:18:40 See you soon Follow all of our content on https://jomboymedia.com JM Merch Store: https://shop.jomboymedia.com/ Featuring: Miguel Rojas, Trevor May, Tyler Glasnow, Lucas Giolito, Steven Brault Hosted by: Chris Rose Edited by: Alex Graap #JMBaseball #dodgers #pirates #redsox #mets #athletics 276 | We Say Goodbye to Rose Rotation
    --------  
    1:21:11
  • Ben Joyce Thinks He Can Hit 107 MPH This Year
    Get Huel today with this exclusive offer for new customers of 15% OFF + a FREE Gift at https://huel.com/rose15 (With Minimum $75 purchase). Follow all of our content on https://jomboymedia.com Angels flamethrower Ben Joyce joins Chris Rose to talk about his spring training down time, his early days in baseball, how much harder he thinks he can throw and the addition of Kenley Jansen this offseason. We also give long time Rose Rotation producer Rob Scirocco a long overdue proper farewell! 0:00 Welcome 0:25 Going golfing with pitchers and catchers 1:00 Didn’t play golf at the CAA house 2:10 Logan O’Hoppe being so athletic 3:25 Teammate who’s most likely to be a model 3:40 Being 5’5" going into high school 4:45 Ben’s massive growth spurt 7:35 First time hitting 100 mph 9:40 Could you feel the hype surrounding you while at Tennessee? 10:38 Celebrities that reached out during that Tennessee run 13:55 Hitting 105.5 vs LAD 14:40 Think you can hit 107? 16:20 Angels bringing in Kenley Jansen 18:05 Twin Brother Zach Joyce 19:30 Any fun twin pranks with Zach? 20:10 ABS system - Who’s going to be the one calling for the system? 20:55 Yusei Kikuchi drinking whiskey after wins 21:30 Recently engaged 22:30 Thank you Rob! 24:35 Rose Rotation rebrand coming JM Merch Store: https://shop.jomboymedia.com/ Featuring: Ben Joyce, Rob Scirocco Hosted by: Chris Rose Edited by: Alex Graap #JMBaseball
    --------  
    25:07
  • Nathaniel Lowe Shows Off His World Series Bling
    Nathaniel Lowe joins Chris Rose as a World Series Champion for the first time and shows off all the features of his ring before talking about his offseason, wedding, trade to the Nationals, early days in organized baseball and the state of the first base position. 0:00 Welcome 1:40 World Series ring demo 5:45 Nathaniel’s wedding 9:35 Writing thank you notes in college 11:45 Youth and amateur baseball experience 16:25 Hardest runners to hold on and new pickoff rules 19:30 Minor league camp experience 23:20 First at bat against an established major leaguer 25:10 Nationals trade 30:25 Leadership role with the Nationals 34:45 Nathaniel’s contract status 35:30 Thought on Pete Alonso’s deal 38:00 Transition to the NL East 41:35 Messing with friends at first base 42:20 Return to Texas will have to wait 43:20 Josh Lowe and his wedding Follow all of our content on https://jomboymedia.com JM Merch Store: https://shop.jomboymedia.com/
    --------  
    47:14
  • Derek Shelton Thinks Paul Skenes Could be The Best Arm in The Last 50 Years
    Get Huel today with this exclusive offer for new customers of 15% OFF + a FREE Gift at https://huel.com/rose15. Derek Shelton joins Chris Rose to talk about the Pirates upcoming season, the sensation that is Paul Skenes, his career as a coach and mover, the young talent on the Pirates and maintaining relationships with umpires. 0:00 Welcome 1:03 Old guys talk beards 2:15 Getting ready for Spring Training 4:05 Early message to the team 4:55 Paul Skenes 7:15 The best young pitcher in 50 years? 11:40 Livvy Dunne 12:20 Derek’s youth sports and fandom 14:30 Derek’s career in baseball 17:00 Playing with Derek Jeter and Marino Rivera 19:45 Working as a mover after baseball 26:15 Pirates path to success 28:25 Oneil Cruz 31:00 Jared Jones and Mitch Keller 32:20 Ejection breakdown 36:50 Relationships with umpires 40:50 Derek’s dad played with Ron Shelton 42:10 Making fun of Hedgy 44:05 Going to high school with both parents Follow all of our content on https://jomboymedia.com JM Merch Store: https://shop.jomboymedia.com/ Featuring: Derek Shelton Hosted by: Chris Rose Edited by: Alex Graap #JMBaseball #pirates #paulskenes #oneilcruz #breakdown #derekjeter #marianorivera
    --------  
    45:53

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About Dugout Discussions with Chris Rose

Former host of MLB Network's "Intentional Talk" Chris Rose is back and talking about his passion, baseball! This time he is taking the show on the road to chat from inside the stadium to learn more about your favorite MLB players!
Podcast website

Listen to Dugout Discussions with Chris Rose, Unfiltered Soccer with Landon Donovan and Tim Howard and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Dugout Discussions with Chris Rose: Podcasts in Family

  • Podcast Talkin’ Giants (Giants Podcast)
    Talkin’ Giants (Giants Podcast)
    Sports, Football
  • Podcast Talkin' Yanks (Yankees Podcast)
    Talkin' Yanks (Yankees Podcast)
    Sports, Baseball
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.12.1 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 3/27/2025 - 1:55:54 AM