Dugout Discussions with Chris Rose

Ben Joyce Thinks He Can Hit 107 MPH This Year

Angels flamethrower Ben Joyce joins Chris Rose to talk about his spring training down time, his early days in baseball, how much harder he thinks he can throw and the addition of Kenley Jansen this offseason. We also give long time Rose Rotation producer Rob Scirocco a long overdue proper farewell! 0:00 Welcome 0:25 Going golfing with pitchers and catchers 1:00 Didn't play golf at the CAA house 2:10 Logan O'Hoppe being so athletic 3:25 Teammate who's most likely to be a model 3:40 Being 5'5" going into high school 4:45 Ben's massive growth spurt 7:35 First time hitting 100 mph 9:40 Could you feel the hype surrounding you while at Tennessee? 10:38 Celebrities that reached out during that Tennessee run 13:55 Hitting 105.5 vs LAD 14:40 Think you can hit 107? 16:20 Angels bringing in Kenley Jansen 18:05 Twin Brother Zach Joyce 19:30 Any fun twin pranks with Zach? 20:10 ABS system - Who's going to be the one calling for the system? 20:55 Yusei Kikuchi drinking whiskey after wins 21:30 Recently engaged 22:30 Thank you Rob! 24:35 Rose Rotation rebrand coming Featuring: Ben Joyce, Rob Scirocco Hosted by: Chris Rose Edited by: Alex Graap