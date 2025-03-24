Get Huel today with this exclusive offer for new customers of 15% OFF + a FREE Gift at https://huel.com/rose15 (With Minimum $75 purchase).
It's the debut of Chris Rose's brand new show Dugout Discussions! Leading off for us is All-MLB shortstop Bobby Witt Jr of the Kansas City Royals. Bobby shares some stories about his spring training, wedding, father and relationship with Patrick Mahomes.
Rosey also makes his rounds through the clubhouse to get the scoop on your favorite players' lives outside of baseball!
0:00 Intro
0:25 New Show
1:40 Questions With The Queen
11:35 Bobby Witt Jr
23:50 We want to hear from you!
Featuring: Bobby Witt Jr., Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Cole Ragans, Michael Wacha, Vinnie Pasquantino, Jeimer Candelario, Terry Francona, Shane Bieber, Jonathan India, Alex Vesia, Michael Massey, Miguel Rojas, Josh Jung, Austin Hedges, Stephen Vogt, Carlos Estévez, Triston McKenzie, Jake Fraley, Steven Kwan
Hosted by: Chris Rose
Edited by: Alex Graap
#JMBaseball
--------
13:34
We Say Goodbye to Rose Rotation
Check out our new show "Dugout Discussions" with Chris Rose premiering March 24th on the JM Baseball Channel!
For our final episode, we're joined by five of the original Rose Rotation co-hosts, Miguel Rojas, Trevor May, Tyler Glasnow, Lucas Giolito and Stevn Brault. The gang shares some of their favorite moments on the show, talks about how their lives have changed over these past 4 years and share what the show meant to them.
We hope to see you all again in a few weeks when Chris takes this show on the road with his all new program "Dugout Discussions!"
0:00 Hello and goodbye
2:35 Miguel Rojas
20:15 Trevor May
34:30 Tyler Glasnow
48:05 Lucas Giolito
1:02:30 Steven Brault
1:18:40 See you soon
Featuring: Miguel Rojas, Trevor May, Tyler Glasnow, Lucas Giolito, Steven Brault
Hosted by: Chris Rose
Edited by: Alex Graap
#JMBaseball #dodgers #pirates #redsox #mets #athletics
--------
1:21:11
Ben Joyce Thinks He Can Hit 107 MPH This Year
Angels flamethrower Ben Joyce joins Chris Rose to talk about his spring training down time, his early days in baseball, how much harder he thinks he can throw and the addition of Kenley Jansen this offseason. We also give long time Rose Rotation producer Rob Scirocco a long overdue proper farewell!
0:00 Welcome
0:25 Going golfing with pitchers and catchers
1:00 Didn’t play golf at the CAA house
2:10 Logan O’Hoppe being so athletic
3:25 Teammate who’s most likely to be a model
3:40 Being 5’5" going into high school
4:45 Ben’s massive growth spurt
7:35 First time hitting 100 mph
9:40 Could you feel the hype surrounding you while at Tennessee?
10:38 Celebrities that reached out during that Tennessee run
13:55 Hitting 105.5 vs LAD
14:40 Think you can hit 107?
16:20 Angels bringing in Kenley Jansen
18:05 Twin Brother Zach Joyce
19:30 Any fun twin pranks with Zach?
20:10 ABS system - Who’s going to be the one calling for the system?
20:55 Yusei Kikuchi drinking whiskey after wins
21:30 Recently engaged
22:30 Thank you Rob!
24:35 Rose Rotation rebrand coming
Featuring: Ben Joyce, Rob Scirocco
Hosted by: Chris Rose
Edited by: Alex Graap
#JMBaseball
--------
25:07
Nathaniel Lowe Shows Off His World Series Bling
Nathaniel Lowe joins Chris Rose as a World Series Champion for the first time and shows off all the features of his ring before talking about his offseason, wedding, trade to the Nationals, early days in organized baseball and the state of the first base position.
0:00 Welcome
1:40 World Series ring demo
5:45 Nathaniel’s wedding
9:35 Writing thank you notes in college
11:45 Youth and amateur baseball experience
16:25 Hardest runners to hold on and new pickoff rules
19:30 Minor league camp experience
23:20 First at bat against an established major leaguer
25:10 Nationals trade
30:25 Leadership role with the Nationals
34:45 Nathaniel’s contract status
35:30 Thought on Pete Alonso’s deal
38:00 Transition to the NL East
41:35 Messing with friends at first base
42:20 Return to Texas will have to wait
43:20 Josh Lowe and his wedding
--------
47:14
Derek Shelton Thinks Paul Skenes Could be The Best Arm in The Last 50 Years
Derek Shelton joins Chris Rose to talk about the Pirates upcoming season, the sensation that is Paul Skenes, his career as a coach and mover, the young talent on the Pirates and maintaining relationships with umpires.
0:00 Welcome
1:03 Old guys talk beards
2:15 Getting ready for Spring Training
4:05 Early message to the team
4:55 Paul Skenes
7:15 The best young pitcher in 50 years?
11:40 Livvy Dunne
12:20 Derek’s youth sports and fandom
14:30 Derek’s career in baseball
17:00 Playing with Derek Jeter and Marino Rivera
19:45 Working as a mover after baseball
26:15 Pirates path to success
28:25 Oneil Cruz
31:00 Jared Jones and Mitch Keller
32:20 Ejection breakdown
36:50 Relationships with umpires
40:50 Derek’s dad played with Ron Shelton
42:10 Making fun of Hedgy
44:05 Going to high school with both parents
Featuring: Derek Shelton
Hosted by: Chris Rose
Edited by: Alex Graap
#JMBaseball #pirates #paulskenes #oneilcruz #breakdown #derekjeter #marianorivera
