Announcing: Season Three of the Live in Love podcast!
Welcome to Season Three of the Live in Love Podcast!
On this new season of the podcast, we are sharing conversations all about parenting. Lauren is a mom of four girls and parenting is the big focus in her world currently. So she's taking time to sit down with fellow parents, parenting experts, and a village of family and friends that help her raise her girls to talk about what it looks like to live in love while parenting! We are so happy to be back and excited to share these new conversations with you. Co-hosted by Annie F. Downs.
If you haven't gotten your copy of Lauren's beautiful book, Live in Love, you can pick one up at your favorite local bookstore or at laurenakins.com.
5/2/2023
0:53
Episode 16: Live in Love in Story with Lauren Akins
Welcome to Season Two of the Live in Love Podcast! Each week Lauren sits down with friends and family to talk about all the different areas of her life where she gets to live in love. She continues to share hew things with you that you may not know even if you have read her book Live in Love. Co-hosted by Annie F. Downs.
If you haven't gotten your copy of Lauren's beautiful book, Live in Love, you can pick one up at your favorite local bookstore or at laurenakins.com.
On today's final episode of Season Two, Lauren and Annie talk about what it's like to live in love in story. If you are seeking help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 800-273-8255. We need you here.
11/23/2021
55:09
Episode 15: Live in Love in Health with Lee Bell
Welcome to Season Two of the Live in Love Podcast! Each week Lauren sits down with friends and family to talk about all the different areas of her life where she gets to live in love. She continues to share hew things with you that you may not know even if you have read her book Live in Love. Co-hosted by Annie F. Downs.
If you haven't gotten your copy of Lauren's beautiful book, Live in Love, you can pick one up at your favorite local bookstore or at laurenakins.com.
On today's episode, Lauren sits down with her friend and nutritionist, Lee to talk about what it's like to live in love in health.
11/16/2021
59:26
Episode 14: Live in Love in Relationship with Lisa and Steve Gregory
Welcome to Season Two of the Live in Love Podcast! Each week Lauren sits down with friends and family to talk about all the different areas of her life where she gets to live in love. She continues to share hew things with you that you may not know even if you have read her book Live in Love. Co-hosted by Annie F. Downs.
If you haven't gotten your copy of Lauren's beautiful book, Live in Love, you can pick one up at your favorite local bookstore or at laurenakins.com.
On today's episode, we celebrate Lauren's birthday! She sits down with her parents, Steve and Lisa to talk about what it's like to live in love in relationship.
11/9/2021
1:00:02
Episode 13: Live in Love in Loss with Mattie Selecman
Welcome to Season Two of the Live in Love Podcast! Each week Lauren sits down with friends and family to talk about all the different areas of her life where she gets to live in love. She continues to share hew things with you that you may not know even if you have read her book Live in Love. Co-hosted by Annie F. Downs.
If you haven't gotten your copy of Lauren's beautiful book, Live in Love, you can pick one up at your favorite local bookstore or at laurenakins.com.
On today's episode, Lauren sits down with her friend, Mattie to talk about what it's like to live in love in loss.
In this seasonal podcast, to celebrate the New York Times bestselling book Live in Love, Lauren Akins sits down with podcast host Annie F. Downs and has meaningful conversations with multiple guests to talk about what it looks like to live in love in different areas of life. Tune in to each season, to hear never-before released stories and retellings of some of Lauren’s best memories.