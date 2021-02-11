Episode 13: Live in Love in Loss with Mattie Selecman

Welcome to Season Two of the Live in Love Podcast! Each week Lauren sits down with friends and family to talk about all the different areas of her life where she gets to live in love. She continues to share hew things with you that you may not know even if you have read her book Live in Love. Co-hosted by Annie F. Downs. If you haven't gotten your copy of Lauren's beautiful book, Live in Love, you can pick one up at your favorite local bookstore or at laurenakins.com. On today's episode, Lauren sits down with her friend, Mattie to talk about what it's like to live in love in loss. Thanks to our sponsors in this episode: CRU: For only $21 a month, you can provide three people with Bibles each and every month. When you sign up to provide 3 Bibles with a monthly gift of $21, as a thank you, Cru will provide meals to 5 hungry families through their humanitarian aid ministry AND you’ll receive a copy of my book, Live in Love. Simply text LIVE to 71326 to help today or visit give.cru.org/Live. Message and data rates may apply. Cru’s Terms of Use – https://www.cru.org/us/en/about/terms-of-use.html Cru’s Privacy Policy – https://www.cru.org/us/en/about/privacy.html Hello Fresh: Now you too can enjoy more time with the family and less time planning. Just go to hellofresh.com/liveinlove14 and use the promo code LIVEINLOVE14 for 14 free meals including free shipping! Modern Fertility: Your Prenatal Multi subscription gets you 60 capsules per month for $30 — but, right now, our listeners can get 30% off their starter kit, including one month of capsules and a free glass storage jar, at modernfertility.com/LIVEINLOVE30.