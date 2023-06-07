Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
No One is Coming to Save Us

Podcast No One is Coming to Save Us
Lemonada Media
Kids & Family
Available Episodes

  • How Detroit Delivered Investments in Child Care
    The tour stops in Detroit to highlight how advocates are expanding quality child care and education options for Michigan families; and how they’re advancing historic state investments in child care by promoting early childhood education as a public good, not a private benefit. We meet panelists Denise Smith, the implementation director for Hope Starts Here, a coalition and framework to transform early childhood education and services in Detroit; Danielle Atkinson, founder of Mothering Justice, a leadership development and advocacy organization; and State Senator Mallory McMorrow, the Senate Majority Whip who is serving her second term in the Michigan Senate. The three panelists speak with host Gloria Riviera about centering the experiences of mothers of color in the work of improving early childhood education and about the importance of seeing state  funding for child care expansion as an investment in Michigan’s future. Show Notes Presented by Neighborhood Villages. Neighborhood Villages is a Massachusetts-based systems change non-profit. It envisions a transformed, equitable early childhood education system that lifts up educators and sets every child and family up to thrive. In pursuit of this vision, Neighborhood Villages designs, evaluates, and scales innovative solutions to the biggest challenges faced by early childhood education providers and the children and families who rely on them, and drives policy reform through advocacy, education, and research. This season was made possible with generous support from Imaginable Futures, a global philanthropic investment firm working with partners to build more healthy and equitable systems, so that everyone has the opportunity to learn and realize the future they imagine. Learn more at www.imaginablefutures.com This episode is made possible through the sponsorship and support of the Kresge Foundation. We’d also like to thank the Marygrove Conservancy for hosting our live event in their beautiful space. Check out these resources from today’s episode:  Visit Mothering Justice to learn about the work of centering the experiences of mothers of color in social change and policymaking. Learn more about Hope Starts Here's work with residents to identify priorities for the city’s early childhood development system. Laugh, cry, be outraged, and hear solutions! Join our community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/nooneiscomingtosaveus.  Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at bit.ly/lemonadapremium.  Click this link for a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this show and all Lemonada shows: https://lemonadamedia.com/sponsors/. Stay up to date with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia.  For additional resources, information, and a transcript of the episode, visit lemonadamedia.com.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/27/2023
    57:55
  • How Birmingham Built Bipartisan Support for Child Care
    The tour makes a virtual stop in Birmingham, where host Gloria Riviera learns how local advocates successfully lobbied lawmakers to make a historic investment in funding for both voluntary pre-k as well as initiatives that bolster the quality of early childhood education. This week we meet Catrice Pruitt, the director of programs at Childcare Resources, and Allison Muhlendorf, the executive director of the Alabama School Readiness Alliance, both of whom are leaders in movements to increase access to high-quality early childhood education in Alabama. Catrice and Allison speak with Gloria about the importance of working across the aisle to get buy-in from fiscally conservative governors and legislatures in order to improve childcare across the country. They also talk about how care is a multigenerational occupation, the importance of early brain development in children, and how advocates demonstrated that investing in child care would expand the state’s economy.   Show Notes Presented by Neighborhood Villages. Neighborhood Villages is a Massachusetts-based systems change non-profit. It envisions a transformed, equitable early childhood education system that lifts up educators and sets every child and family up to thrive. In pursuit of this vision, Neighborhood Villages designs, evaluates, and scales innovative solutions to the biggest challenges faced by early childhood education providers and the children and families who rely on them, and drives policy reform through advocacy, education, and research. This season was made possible with generous support from Imaginable Futures, a global philanthropic investment firm working with partners to build more healthy and equitable systems, so that everyone has the opportunity to learn and realize the future they imagine. Learn more at www.imaginablefutures.com We also thank the Women’s Foundation of Alabama and the Prosper Foundation for their partnership and sponsorship of this event. Check out these resources from today’s episode:  Visit Childcare Resources to find education resources for Alabama families and to learn about efforts to expand early childhood education. Learn about the Alabama School Readiness Alliance’s statewide work to expand access to high-quality pre-k education. Learn more about the Women’s Foundation of Alabama’s effort to support women and expand opportunities for their families. Visit the Prosper Foundation to learn more about their work in Alabama. Laugh, cry, be outraged, and hear solutions! Join our community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/nooneiscomingtosaveus.  Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at bit.ly/lemonadapremium.  Click this link for a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this show and all Lemonada shows: https://lemonadamedia.com/sponsors/. Stay up to date with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia.  For additional resources, information, and a transcript of the episode, visit lemonadamedia.com.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/20/2023
    48:14
  • How D.C. Drove Support For Universal Child Care (Live at DCTV)
    The tour stops in our nation's capital to speak with local advocates about lessons learned from their successful, years-long campaign to pass universal pre-k in D.C.; how cities can better retain early childhood educators; and how to garner lawmaker support for improving child care. We meet panelists Marica Cox Mitchell, vice president of early childhood at the Bainum Family Foundation; Beatriz “BB” Otero, senior fellow at the Center for the Study of Social Policy; and LaShada Ham-Campbell, founder and director of Petit Schools, a network of child care centers in D.C.  The three panelists speak with Gloria about the tough work of implementing solutions and about framing our understanding of current challenges in child care in the context of how society has historically devalued caregivers, and how they are working to change that. Show Notes: Presented by Neighborhood Villages. Neighborhood Villages is a Massachusetts-based systems change non-profit. It envisions a transformed, equitable early childhood education system that lifts up educators and sets every child and family up to thrive. In pursuit of this vision, Neighborhood Villages designs, evaluates, and scales innovative solutions to the biggest challenges faced by early childhood education providers and the children and families who rely on them, and drives policy reform through advocacy, education, and research. This season was made possible with generous support from Imaginable Futures, a global philanthropic investment firm working with partners to build more healthy and equitable systems, so that everyone has the opportunity to learn and realize the future they imagine. Learn more at www.imaginablefutures.com This episode is made possible through the sponsorship and support of DCTV, the Bainum Family Foundation, and The J. Willard and Alice S. Marriott Foundation.  Visit dctv.org/strongerstart to learn about an in-depth community conversation on child care quality, accessibility and affordability taking place in Washington, DC. Check out these resources from today’s episode:  Visit the Center for the Study of Social Policy to learn about the work of changing public policy to better serve young people in ways that allow them to thrive. Learn about the work of the Bainum Family Foundation.  Laugh, cry, be outraged, and hear solutions! Join our community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/nooneiscomingtosaveus.  Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at bit.ly/lemonadapremium.  Click this link for a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this show and all Lemonada shows: https://lemonadamedia.com/sponsors/. Stay up to date with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia.  For additional resources, information, and a transcript of the episode, visit lemonadamedia.com.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/12/2023
    53:06
  • How Oakland Overcomes Racial Disparities in Child Care (Live at KDOL-TV)
    This week Gloria Riviera is live at KDOL-TV with a trio of women who are fighting against racial inequities facing families in Oakland. They shine a light on how the struggle for racial justice and access to early childhood development go hand-in-hand. We meet panelists Clarissa Doutherd, executive director of Parent Voices Oakland; LaWanda Wesley, director of government relations of early learning at the Child Care Resource Center; and Myeisha Jones, a parent of two beautiful children and a pre-school educator. Myeisha is also a parent leader with Parent Voices Oakland.  All three speak about the multiple crises families face when obtaining child care and the work of making care more affordable while also making  educator wages more equitable across the Golden State.  Show Notes Presented by Neighborhood Villages. Neighborhood Villages is a Massachusetts-based systems change non-profit. It envisions a transformed, equitable early childhood education system that lifts up educators and sets every child and family up to thrive. In pursuit of this vision, Neighborhood Villages designs, evaluates, and scales innovative solutions to the biggest challenges faced by early childhood education providers and the children and families who rely on them, and drives policy reform through advocacy, education, and research. This season was made possible with generous support from Imaginable Futures, a global philanthropic investment firm working with partners to build more healthy and equitable systems, so that everyone has the opportunity to learn and realize the future they imagine. Learn more at www.imaginablefutures.com Thanks to Oakland Starting Smart and Strong for making this show possible. Oakland Starting Smart and Strong is a citywide early childhood collaborative that advances racial justice, develops and amplifies community-driven solutions, and advocates for changes in policy and resources. Our work proves that restorative, healing, and racially just work can take place when systems center the priorities of the most impacted early educators and families. Visit oaklandsmartandstrong.org to learn more. We also ant to thank the David and Lucile Packard Foundation and KDOL-TV for their partnership and sponsorship of this event. Check out these resources from today’s episode:  Visit Parent Voices Oakland to learn how families are advocating for themselves in the struggle for high quality, affordable early childhood education. Learn about the Child Care Resource Center’s work to support families and early childhood educators in Southern California and beyond. Laugh, cry, be outraged, and hear solutions! Join our community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/nooneiscomingtosaveus.  Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at bit.ly/lemonadapremium.  Click this link for a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this show and all Lemonada shows: https://lemonadamedia.com/sponsors/. Stay up to date with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia.  For additional resources, information, and a transcript of the episode, visit lemonadamedia.com.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    7/6/2023
    58:35
  • How Tulsa’s Tackling Child Care Deserts (Live From the Woody Guthrie Center)
    On the first stop of the national tour, host Gloria Riviera is live in Tulsa to speak with members of a coalition that is supporting both families and childhood educators while working to stamp out Oklahoma’s expansive child care desert. We meet panelists Cindy Decker, executive director of Tulsa Educare, an early childcare provider in Tulsa; Jackie Evans, owner of Aunt Jackie’s Family Childcare Home, one of six family child care programs in Tulsa Educare’s Partnerships program; and Jennifer Kirby who is the Cherokee Nation Human Services executive director. All three speak with Gloria about  their experience in what it takes to train and retain educators  and make child care accessible for families across Oklahoma, including within the Cherokee Nation.  Show Notes Presented by Neighborhood Villages. Neighborhood Villages is a Massachusetts-based systems change non-profit. It envisions a transformed, equitable early childhood education system that lifts up educators and sets every child and family up to thrive. In pursuit of this vision, Neighborhood Villages designs, evaluates, and scales innovative solutions to the biggest challenges faced by early childhood education providers and the children and families who rely on them, and drives policy reform through advocacy, education, and research. This season was made possible with generous support from Imaginable Futures, a global philanthropic investment firm working with partners to build more healthy and equitable systems, so that everyone has the opportunity to learn and realize the future they imagine. Learn more at www.imaginablefutures.com We also thank the George Kaiser Family Foundation for their partnership and sponsorship of this live event. To learn more about GKFF and its work in Tulsa, visit gkff.org. We also thank our hosts the Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa. Check out these resources from today’s episode:  Visit Tulsa Educare’s website to learn about efforts to expand families' access to high quality early childhood education. Laugh, cry, be outraged, and hear solutions! Join our community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/nooneiscomingtosaveus.  Joining Lemonada Premium is a great way to support our show and get bonus content. Subscribe today at bit.ly/lemonadapremium.  Click this link for a list of current sponsors and discount codes for this show and all Lemonada shows: https://lemonadamedia.com/sponsors/. Stay up to date with us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at @LemonadaMedia.  For additional resources, information, and a transcript of the episode, visit lemonadamedia.com.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    6/29/2023
    52:29

About No One is Coming to Save Us

Neighborhood Villages and Lemonada Media are taking their drive for access to quality, affordable early childcare on the road for Season 3 of the hit podcast, No One is Coming to Save Us! Join host and veteran reporter Gloria Riviera as she sets out across America to find out who is working on fixing the country’s broken childcare system. Gloria hears from local leaders, policy makers, parents, providers, and more about the childcare crisis in their communities. Whether in front of a live crowd or a virtual audience, these episodes provide vital perspectives, solutions, and insights about how different communities are role models for nationwide change.
