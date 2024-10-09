The Mother Daze with Sarah Wright Olsen & Teresa Palmer

This week on The Mother Daze, we’re diving headfirst into all things pregnancy! We’re cracking open Sarah and Teresa’s book and covering everything from fertility herbs to surviving those first-trimester wobbles, all-day sickness, and the rollercoaster of pregnancy anxiety after loss. And just when you think we’re wrapping up—BOOM—a mind-blowing surprise for one of our hosts that you do not want to miss!
Storms, Settling In & Star Studded Surprises
Dazeys, we’re back with a solo ep! This week, we’re diving into the chaos of an impending cyclone (because why not add a little extra drama to life?) settling into new communities on either side of the globe, and some pretty spectacular/shocking celebrity gifts the girls have received from their leading men (one very recently!) Plus, we’re talking new beginnings, runaway dogs and more!!
Beauty, Balance & Big Life Questions with Iris & Romeo founder Michelle Gough Baril
This week, we dive deep into beauty, balance, and the big life questions with the founder of Iris & Romeo- Michelle Gough Baril. We’re talking about what it means to be a woman over 40—navigating beauty, identity, and the slow fade of self while juggling life’s relentless daily grind. Are we truly happy, or just keeping up? From the wisdom of horses, to the pull of equine therapy, we explore how reconnecting with nature helps us reconnect with ourselves. We also unpack the spiritual side of work, the distractions of our phones, and the challenge of stepping into the unknown. And of course, we get into clean beauty, the power of tinted skincare, and how to embrace beauty at every age while creating a healthier relationship with the products we like to use.
A Solo Episode SURPRISE
This solo episode we discuss some VERY EXCITING NEWS…
Life Updates, Rebuilding & Back To Work Chaos
This week on The Mother Daze, Sarah and Teresa dive deeper into the impact of the Palisades fire. They also explore the wider fascination with natural disasters, the tragedy they bring, and the ways people manage to rebuild. But it’s not all heavy—there’s also a tan disaster (because it’s Tez and there’s always something!), some hilariously chaotic work stories, and life updates from both girls
About The Mother Daze with Sarah Wright Olsen & Teresa Palmer
Sarah Wright Olsen (American Made, Parks and Recreation) and Teresa Palmer (Warm Bodies, Hacksaw Ridge) are two moms, from opposite ends of the world, meeting for an hour every week to discuss the mayhem, magic and madness of raising their 8 children between them. Motherhood can feel overwhelming, exhausting and isolating but you don’t have to do it alone! Follow along as they attempt to navigate, ask questions, share stories, break down the everyday challenges and hopefully keep you from googling phrases like “What does it mean when my baby’s poop is green?” Grab your coffee, tea, Kombucha or favorite libation and join as they discuss mom fails, poop talk, pillow talk, and much more. These moms will engage in some brilliant interviews with celebrity friends, parenting experts and listeners like you! From the creators of the celebrated Your Zen Mama community, Sarah Wright Olsen and Teresa Palmer bring you “The Mother Daze”, a refreshing and real look in to the wild and wonderful days of Motherhood. Subscribe so you never miss an episode, whether you’re listening sitting in your minivan or taking some me time in the tub.
