The Mother Daze with Sarah Wright Olsen & Teresa Palmer

This week, we dive deep into beauty, balance, and the big life questions with the founder of Iris & Romeo- Michelle Gough Baril. We're talking about what it means to be a woman over 40—navigating beauty, identity, and the slow fade of self while juggling life's relentless daily grind. Are we truly happy, or just keeping up? From the wisdom of horses, to the pull of equine therapy, we explore how reconnecting with nature helps us reconnect with ourselves. We also unpack the spiritual side of work, the distractions of our phones, and the challenge of stepping into the unknown. And of course, we get into clean beauty, the power of tinted skincare, and how to embrace beauty at every age while creating a healthier relationship with the products we like to use.