Ep. 118: Parenting The Same But Different: Adapting to Each Child’s Needs

As moms, we quickly learn that no two children are alike. Their personalities, giftings, and temperaments are uniquely wired by God. But as one person parenting multiple kids, how do we adjust our approach to meet each child’s needs without falling into favoritism, comparison, or frustration? In this episode, we’re exploring the balance of parenting each child uniquely while maintaining consistency, fairness, and grace. We’ll discuss how to recognize and respond to the differences in our children, the biblical foundation for individualized parenting, and practical ways to nurture and disciple each child according to their strengths. Because mothering isn’t a one-size-fits-all formula—it’s about truly seeing your child and parenting them in a way that honors the calling God has placed on their life.✔️ Identify key differences in your children that should shape your parenting✔️ Gain biblical wisdom on how God parents us uniquely✔️ Avoid entitlement and bitterness among siblings✔️ Learn practical ways to nurture each child individuallyJoin us for this encouraging conversation—because your kids don’t need a perfect mom, just one who sees and loves them well. 💛Thank you to this season's sponsor, BJU Press. You can find them athttps://www.bjupress.com/