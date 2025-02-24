If our homes aren’t places of peace, where will our children ever learn how to resolve conflict, show empathy, and extend forgiveness? As moms, we see it daily—sibling squabbles, hurt feelings, and the challenge of guiding our kids through disagreements. But raising peacemakers isn’t about avoiding conflict—it’s about stepping into hard moments with the goal of restoration.In this episode of Mom to Mom, September McCarthy, Kate Battistelli, and Jamie Erickson unpack what it means to cultivate hearts that seek harmony. We’ll talk about how to model peace in our own reactions, teach our children biblical conflict resolution, and equip them to stand firm in their faith while still leading with grace.✔️ Practical ways to teach kids to resolve conflict with empathy and wisdom✔️ How to balance peacemaking with standing firm in truth✔️ Biblical principles for navigating disagreements with grace✔️ Tools and phrases to guide kids through disagreementsIt’s not always easy, but it is possible to raise peacemakers who reflect Christ’s love in a divided world. Tune in and let’s encourage one another in this calling!Thank you to this season's sponsor, BJU Press. You can find them at https://www.bjupress.com/
Ep. 118: Parenting The Same But Different: Adapting to Each Child’s Needs
As moms, we quickly learn that no two children are alike. Their personalities, giftings, and temperaments are uniquely wired by God. But as one person parenting multiple kids, how do we adjust our approach to meet each child's needs without falling into favoritism, comparison, or frustration? In this episode, we're exploring the balance of parenting each child uniquely while maintaining consistency, fairness, and grace. We'll discuss how to recognize and respond to the differences in our children, the biblical foundation for individualized parenting, and practical ways to nurture and disciple each child according to their strengths. Because mothering isn't a one-size-fits-all formula—it's about truly seeing your child and parenting them in a way that honors the calling God has placed on their life.✔️ Identify key differences in your children that should shape your parenting✔️ Gain biblical wisdom on how God parents us uniquely✔️ Avoid entitlement and bitterness among siblings✔️ Learn practical ways to nurture each child individuallyJoin us for this encouraging conversation—because your kids don't need a perfect mom, just one who sees and loves them well. 💛
Ep. 117: Loving Your Kids Without Overparenting Them
Parenting is a delicate dance of holding on just tight enough while letting go where it matters most. In this week’s episode of the Mom to Mom Podcast, host Kate dives into the heart of this balance—loving our kids deeply without micromanaging their every move.
✨ Are you wondering if you’re holding on too tight—or giving just enough room for them to grow?
✨ Do you wrestle with fear when your child’s path feels risky or unexpected?
✨ Are you ready to release control into God’s hands while still staying connected?
In this conversation, we’re exploring:
🌱 How to build trust and independence while letting go of micromanagement.
💬 Creative ways to nurture open communication without crossing into control.
🙏 The peace that comes from knowing our children belong to God.
Parenting isn’t about perfect outcomes—it’s about preparing our kids to step into God’s unique calling for their lives, even when it doesn’t align with our expectations.
This episode is packed with practical wisdom, biblical encouragement, and a reminder that motherhood is ultimately about letting go with love. If you know a mom who needs this message, we’d be so grateful if you shared this episode with her. 💛
Ep. 116: The Slow Fade: Guarding Against Spiritual Drift in Your Home
Spiritual drift doesn’t happen all at once—it’s the little things, the subtle shifts, the busyness that sneaks in and quietly pulls our hearts, and sometimes our families, away from Christ. In Episode 116 of the Mom to Mom Podcast, September invites us to take a closer look at these small but significant moments and ask the big question: how can we keep our homes anchored in God’s truth amidst the chaos of life?
We talk about recognizing the quiet signs of spiritual drift, why seemingly small compromises—like skipped prayer times or misplaced priorities—can add up, and how we can create practical routines to keep faith alive in our homes. From morning devotionals to dinner-table conversations and even tech-free evenings, we’re breaking it all down into simple, actionable steps.
What happens if spiritual drift has already taken hold? We’re sharing grace-filled ways to lovingly guide your family back to Christ without shame or discouragement.
Mama, if you’ve ever felt like your family’s faith has been slowly fading, this episode is a gentle but powerful reminder: small, intentional steps can make all the difference. Let’s talk about how we can keep Christ at the center—one moment, one habit, one prayer at a time.
Let’s walk this journey together and pursue hearts and homes firmly grounded in God’s truth. 💛
Ep. 115: When the World Says ‘Quit,’ Stay the Course
Ever feel like throwing in the towel? Whether it’s in motherhood, homeschooling, ministry, or just life itself, we’ve all been there. In this episode, we’re getting real about the struggles moms face when the weight feels too heavy. But here’s the truth: God hasn’t called us to this journey alone.
✨ Highlights You Don’t Want to Miss:
1 How to recognize burnout and decide when to rest vs. persevere.
2 Finding strength in God’s promises, even when the world says ‘quit.’
3 Practical strategies to stay spiritually and emotionally anchored.
4 Encouraging stories of breakthrough moments after choosing not to give up.
💡 What if your breaking point is actually your breakthrough moment?
Join us for an honest and hope-filled conversation about finding strength in Christ when it feels like too much. Let’s uncover the beauty of perseverance and the promise of Galatians 6:9:
"Let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up."
Mama, you’re not alone. Grab your coffee, settle in, and let’s dive into encouragement and practical wisdom to stay the course, even in life’s toughest seasons.
🎧 Share this episode with a mom who needs a reminder to hold onto hope today. 💛
