The Differences between Boys and Girls Brains and Why it Matters with Dr. Gurian, Episode #23

In this fascinating podcast, Dr. Michael Gurian, New York Times Best Selling author, breaks down the differences between boys and girls brains and how it shifts everything we do with out children - how we connect, how we teach, how we understand developmental milestones. Based on more than thirty-five years of research in brain science, education, and practical parenting, this keynote traces how a child’s learning and social-emotional mind grows, how girls and boys learn and grow differently, how acculturation influences them, and how crucial school success has become to life success. When we understand the differences, it changes our perspective on child-rearing altogether!