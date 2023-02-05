Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Institute of Child Psychology
The ChildPsych Podcast brings to you the top parenting & mental health experts in the world. Designed to educate and inspire you with current research &  conc... More
Kids & FamilyParentingEducation
The ChildPsych Podcast brings to you the top parenting & mental health experts in the world. Designed to educate and inspire you with current research &  conc... More

  • Fostering a Growth Mindset with Big Life Journal, Episode #27
    In this episode, Founder of Big Life Journal, Alexandra Eidens, shares the joy of Big Life Journal. She explores the nuts and bolts of a growth mindset and how to foster it within your family and classroom. Big Life Journal is a favourite of ours at the Institute- we use it both with clients and in our own homes. The journals are incredibly powerful and serve as a daily reminder that grwoth is woven into daily moments.
    4/26/2023
    31:10
  • Childhood Anxiety: Part 2 Tammy Schamuhn and Tania Johnson, Episode #26
    In Part 2 of Childhood Anxiety, Tania and Tammy,both Registered Psychologists, Play Therapists and Founders of the Institute of Child Psychology, discuss concrete tools and strategies to help children who are struggling with anxiety. They use the "3-R model" which follows the latest brain research to help parents, educators, and caregivers approach anxiety and fostering well-being in our children in a transformative capacity.  
    4/19/2023
    37:14
  • Understanding Childhood Anxiety w/ Tammy and Tania, Episode #25
    In this episode, hosts Tania and Tammy,both Registered Psychologists, Play Therapists and Founders of the Institute of Child Psychology, talk about childhood anxiety and why it is on the rise. They look at a number of societal factors and how as parents we can start to push back against the pressures that our children are facing. Together, lets raise children who are courageous, who need less, who have safe adults, and who are anchored in what they do.Tammy and Tania are known for their practical, tool- based approach to helping children through life's challenges. Stay tuned for next week where we talk about our favourite anxiety strategies or join us May 13 LIVE for a full-day workshop. Visit icphelps.com to register!
    4/12/2023
    38:23
  • How to Nurture Executive Functioning in Teens with Dr. Ann-Louise Lockhart, Episode #24
    In today's episode, Dr. Ann-Louise Lockhart, child psychologist and parent coach, will help you to understand why teens behave, think, and feel the way they do. She introduces foundational knowledge about executive functioning, one of the primary building blocks to making good decisions and regulating emotions. She also offers great strategies on how to help your teen be the very best version of themselves!  
    4/5/2023
    34:22
  • The Differences between Boys and Girls Brains and Why it Matters with Dr. Gurian, Episode #23
    In this fascinating podcast, Dr. Michael Gurian, New York Times Best Selling author, breaks down the differences between boys and girls brains and how it shifts everything we do with out children - how we connect, how we teach, how we understand developmental milestones. Based on more than thirty-five years of research in brain science, education, and practical parenting, this keynote traces how a child’s learning and social-emotional mind grows, how girls and boys learn and grow differently, how acculturation influences them, and how crucial school success has become to life success. When we understand the differences, it changes our perspective on child-rearing altogether!
    3/29/2023
    30:48

About The Child Psych Podcast

The ChildPsych Podcast brings to you the top parenting & mental health experts in the world. Designed to educate and inspire you with current research &  concrete strategies that foster resiliency & healing in children and teens. Most importantly we’re here because we need to raise a generation of children who don’t need to recover from their childhoods.
Podcast website

