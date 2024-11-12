Bluey and Bingo are thrilled for a visit to Nana’s, but quickly discover their parents have plans for some kid-free relaxation. When Dad and Mum tease that they’ll be enjoying hammocks and coconuts with no kids allowed, the girls launch into an epic, imaginary pursuit, determined to join the fun. From building wild getaway vehicles to dodging imaginary obstacles, Bluey and Bingo turn the car ride into an exciting adventure. Along the way, they discover the joy of creativity and imagination, while Mum and Dad get a glimpse of some quiet time... even if only in their dreams!
9:24
Bluey Story - Pass the Parcel
In Pass the Parcel, Bingo and her friends eagerly play the game, each hoping for a prize in every layer. However, when Lucky’s Dad, Pat, introduces a “one prize only” rule at another party, the kids experience the ups and downs of not winning every time. While some struggle with disappointment, Bingo learns the joy of celebrating others’ happiness and finds herself growing through the game. By Bluey’s birthday, Bingo chooses the rules, understanding that the fun lies not just in winning, but in playing together.
7:10
Bluey Story - Perfect
In Perfect, Bluey is determined to make the ideal Father’s Day card for Dad, capturing their special moments together. As she works on her drawing, she learns that “perfect” can be a bit tricky and even a little stressful. With Mum’s gentle support, Bluey discovers that sometimes, what truly matters isn’t how perfect something is but the heart behind it, making her card the perfect gift in its own way.
7:19
Bluey Story - TV Shop
In TV Shop, Bluey and Bingo join Dad on a quick trip to the chemist, but the errand turns into an adventure when they spot friends on the store’s TV screens. With Bluey directing from the monitors, Bingo leads a search through the aisles to find Coco, with help from Winton and the Terriers. Their lively antics keep everyone entertained, but the big question remains: will they finally track down Coco?
7:30
Bluey Story - Obstacle Course
In Obstacle Course, Bluey and Bingo create a backyard challenge that quickly becomes competitive when Dad decides to join the fun. After Dad wins the first race, Bluey turns to Mum for help, learning that with practice and perseverance, she can give Dad a run for his money. Along the way, Bluey discovers that winning isn’t always about being first, but about giving it your best shot.
