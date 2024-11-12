Bluey Story - Escape

Bluey and Bingo are thrilled for a visit to Nana’s, but quickly discover their parents have plans for some kid-free relaxation. When Dad and Mum tease that they’ll be enjoying hammocks and coconuts with no kids allowed, the girls launch into an epic, imaginary pursuit, determined to join the fun. From building wild getaway vehicles to dodging imaginary obstacles, Bluey and Bingo turn the car ride into an exciting adventure. Along the way, they discover the joy of creativity and imagination, while Mum and Dad get a glimpse of some quiet time... even if only in their dreams!