Cardinals Cover 2 - Draft Board Is ‘Set’ One Week Out

Ep. 870 – It's become an annual spring tradition: the pre-draft press conference. GMs, and often head coaches, meet with the media and answer questions ahead of the NFL Draft. A lot of words are spoken, but not a lot is said. To put it another way, no one is going to tip their hand or show their cards. Everything is kept very close to the vest. (Have we used enough idioms?!) Still, that doesn't stop people, including Craig Grialou and Dani Sureck, from trying to read between the lines. Will Monti Ossenfort stick-and-pick at 16? Trade down? Trade up? All options appear to be on the table. All positions, or most positions, seem to be on the table with that first-round selection regardless of what the team has done in free agency. In other words, stay tuned.