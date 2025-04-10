Cardinals Cover 2 - It Is Officially Draft Week (Finally!)
Ep. 871 - Three days, Bird Gang. Three days until the start of the 2025 NFL Draft. It's been a long wait, and now that wait is just about over. So, what's the latest buzz? What is the latest talk, not only league-wide but focused on the Arizona Cardinals? Craig Grialou and Paul Calvisi discuss what they've heard, what they've read; what positions make the most sense with the 16th overall pick. Also, the two examine the list of draft prospects brought in for 30 visits, what possibly can be learned from those reported trips to the team's facility; and might the Cardinals have a coaching staff advantage when it comes to evaluating draft prospects. First though, Craig and Paul light the Dortch; they talk about Greg Dortch signing his one-year tender.
Cardinals Cover 2 - Draft Board Is ‘Set’ One Week Out
Ep. 870 – It's become an annual spring tradition: the pre-draft press conference. GMs, and often head coaches, meet with the media and answer questions ahead of the NFL Draft. A lot of words are spoken, but not a lot is said. To put it another way, no one is going to tip their hand or show their cards. Everything is kept very close to the vest. (Have we used enough idioms?!) Still, that doesn't stop people, including Craig Grialou and Dani Sureck, from trying to read between the lines. Will Monti Ossenfort stick-and-pick at 16? Trade down? Trade up? All options appear to be on the table. All positions, or most positions, seem to be on the table with that first-round selection regardless of what the team has done in free agency. In other words, stay tuned.
Cardinals Cover 2 - Have Arizona's Draft Needs Changed?
Ep. 869 - Another day, another day closer to the NFL Draft. Many draft experts, including multiple on this show, have raved about the depth at defensive line in this year's class. But, with the additions of Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell, will the Cardinals target a different position in the first round? Dani Sureck and Zach Gershman discuss all the possibilities. Could it be an offensive lineman? Cornerback? Could it even be a wide receiver at pick 16? Plus, the two talk about what Trey McBride's contract extension says about the organization and how Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon value their own players.
Cardinals Cover 2 - A Conversation With TE Trey McBride: “We’re On The Warpath To Win”
Ep. 868 – Cardinals tight end Trey McBride joins Paul Calvisi and Darren Urban to discuss his new four-year contract extension that keeps him signed through the 2029 season. McBride talks about what he was doing when he got the news from his agents, what it's like to be the NFL's highest-paid tight end, his future development and the upside of the Cardinals offense.
Cardinals Cover 2 - The Draft Network’s Paige Dimakos: It’s An ‘Earn Your Money Draft’
Ep. 867 - Six picks. One in each of the first five rounds. The Cardinals don't have nearly the draft capital as they did a year ago. Still, GM Monti Ossenfort should be able to find some solid players, starters even despite the lack of a lot of star power in the 2025 NFL Draft. That's how Paige Dimakos of The Draft Network sized up the draft when she joined the show from the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. In addition to the conversation with Dimakos, Craig Grialou and Dani Sureck look at a couple of more mock drafts, ones that target the line of scrimmage but on the offensive side, and discuss why defensive tackle remains in play at pick 16 even after the addition of Calais Campbell.
A combination of news, analysis, storytelling and entertainment, Cardinals Cover 2 reaches from sideline to sideline and delivers Cardinals content to the avid fan year round. Our insiders break down the team’s performance, spotlighting its personalities and looking forward to the next matchup.