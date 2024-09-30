Cardinals Cover 2 - Want To Be A Playoff Team? Then Win On Sunday
Ep. 831 - No, a win doesn’t clinch a spot in the playoffs. But if the Cardinals want to keep their postseason hopes alive, then they need to win on Sunday. They need to beat the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium. Craig Grialou and Zach Gershman look ahead to the matchup in Week 15; what it’s going to take to get past the Patriots, get back in the win column and get those positive vibes back around the team. The guys also head into enemy territory and speak with ESPN’s Mike Reiss; long-time Patriots beat writer. Before that conversation, though, a conversation on how the San Francisco 49ers did the Cardinals no favors on Thursday Night Football.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
37:58
Big Red Rage - Cardinals Cornerback Max Melton Growing In Rookie Year
Ep. 694 - Cornerback Max Melton joined Paul Calvisi and Ron Wolfley at Trophy in Chandler to discuss his rookie season, navigating the NFL Draft process, learning from a pro like Budda Baker, his comfort level in the Cardinals defense and what he likes to do away from the game of football. Plus, a preview of the Cardinals upcoming battle with the Patriots on Sunday at State Farm Stadium.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
45:38
La Tacleada Cardinals - Es Ahora O Nunca!
Ep. 123 - Se acaban las posibilidades matemáticas de conseguir un boleto para los Playoffs. Luis Hernández y Rolando Cantú nos dan las claves para que los Cardenales puedan vencer a los Patriots este domingo en casa. Es un juego muy importante. Es ahora o nunca!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
27:08
Cardinals Cover 2 - Does Kyler Murray Need To Run The Ball More?
Ep. 830 - Hey, it’s just a suggestion. But it is an aspect of the Cardinals offense that, in recent weeks, appears to be missing; at least to both Craig Grialou and Dani Sureck. That’s the main topic of discussion on Wednesday’s show; what if Kyler Murray were to have more rushing attempts, might that help spark the offense? The Cardinals are searching for answers in the midst of a season-long three-game losing streak. Also, Craig and Dani look ahead to this week’s game against the New England Patriots, focusing on rookie quarterback Drake Maye; who’s punting on Sunday, given the injury to Blake Gillikin; and rookie offensive lineman Isaiah Adams is the team’s new starting right guard.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
34:00
Cardinals Underground - Swiftly Moving Forward
Some tours yield $2 billion (right, Taylor Swift?), some tours just bring Paul Calvisi, Darren Urban and Dani Sureck back into the studio each week for tremendous podcasting even though they aren’t getting Juan Soto money. The trio discuss the Cardinals’ mode of play against the Seahawks after it was broached by Jonathan Gannon, the need to cut down on recent penalties, the line play since the bye on both sides of the ball, Kyler Murray’s struggles of late, the Patriots turning to Drake Maye, what it would take for the wild card, Budda Baker on a rampage, and Cheers to another edition of The Wise Guy.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
