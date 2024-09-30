Cardinals Cover 2 - Want To Be A Playoff Team? Then Win On Sunday

Ep. 831 - No, a win doesn't clinch a spot in the playoffs. But if the Cardinals want to keep their postseason hopes alive, then they need to win on Sunday. They need to beat the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium. Craig Grialou and Zach Gershman look ahead to the matchup in Week 15; what it's going to take to get past the Patriots, get back in the win column and get those positive vibes back around the team. The guys also head into enemy territory and speak with ESPN's Mike Reiss; long-time Patriots beat writer. Before that conversation, though, a conversation on how the San Francisco 49ers did the Cardinals no favors on Thursday Night Football.