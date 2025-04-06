Red Sea Report - Cardinals Have Many Options In 2025 NFL Draft
After months of speculation, the 2025 NFL Draft is now just days away. Craig Grialou, Paul Calvisi and Rob Fredrickson debate the greatest needs on the Cardinals roster, the multiple options for the team with the 16th overall pick, the possibility of trades and the overall depth of the roster.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
45:53
Red Sea Report - Patrick Peterson Calls It A Career, Retires With Cardinals
Cornerback Patrick Peterson put the cap on his stellar 13-year NFL career by officially retiring as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. Peterson made the announcement during a press conference that included both former teammates and current Cardinals players in attendance. Craig Grialou, Paul Calvisi and former Peterson teammate Drew Stanton chat about P2's impact on the team, what he was like behind the scenes and what's next for the eight time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro selection. Plus, discussions on how Calais Campbell's presence will help the entire team in 2025 and where the Cardinals' roster needs stand with just under two weeks to go until the 2025 NFL Draft.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
45:51
Red Sea Report - Will Cardinals Add O-Line Beef In NFL Draft?
The Cardinals significantly upgraded their defensive line in free agency with the addition of players like Dalvin Tomlinson and Calais Campbell. Could they be eyeballing the NFL Draft to upgrade the offensive line? Dani Sureck is joined by Paul Calvisi and Rob Fredrickson to discuss the possibilities. Plus, a breakdown of the contract extension signed by Trey McBride and the excitement surrounding the return of the popular Calais Campbell.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
45:52
Red Sea Report - Drew Stanton Sees Growth Potential In Cardinals Offense
Former Cardinals QB Drew Stanton joins Craig Grialou and Paul Calvisi to discuss what he sees in the Cardinals offense as a whole, the productivity found in the Kyler Murray to Trey McBride connection and how Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. can improve as a duo in 2025. Plus, Josh Sweat's potential impact, roster needs and wants, and a review of rule changes recently approved at the NFL meetings.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
45:53
Red Sea Report - Cardinals Draft Needs And Players Headed To Next Level
While the dust continues to settle on the frenzied start to free agency, the focus now shifts to the 2025 NFL Draft. Craig Grialou, Paul Calvisi and Kyle Vanden Bosch debate the biggest areas of need on the roster. Plus, a look around the NFC West and discussions about which former Monti Ossenfort draft picks will take the next step to stardom.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
Craig Grialou and former Cardinals Drew Stanton and Kyle Vanden Bosch provide insight and analysis on the Arizona Cardinals. The Red Sea Report is your source for game reviews, strategy, personnel evaluations and much more.