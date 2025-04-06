Red Sea Report - Patrick Peterson Calls It A Career, Retires With Cardinals

Cornerback Patrick Peterson put the cap on his stellar 13-year NFL career by officially retiring as a member of the Arizona Cardinals. Peterson made the announcement during a press conference that included both former teammates and current Cardinals players in attendance. Craig Grialou, Paul Calvisi and former Peterson teammate Drew Stanton chat about P2's impact on the team, what he was like behind the scenes and what's next for the eight time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro selection. Plus, discussions on how Calais Campbell's presence will help the entire team in 2025 and where the Cardinals' roster needs stand with just under two weeks to go until the 2025 NFL Draft.