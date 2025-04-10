The Dave Pasch Podcast - ESPN Broadcaster Chris Fowler On Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr., College Football And Cardinals On Monday Night Football

Ep. 81 - ESPN lead college football and tennis announcer, and NFL play-by-play voice Chris Fowler joins Dave Pasch to talk about his upcoming assignment of calling the Chargers at Cardinals contest on Monday Night Football and what his week of preparation looks like leading up to the game. Fowler also recalls broadcasting Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison games in college, the different personalities he has worked with and the many high-profile shows and events he has covered over the course of his legendary 40-year career at ESPN.