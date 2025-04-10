The Dave Pasch Podcast - Frank Caliendo Brings New Life To Cardinals Radio Calls
Ep. 84 - Comedian, impressionist and Arizona resident Frank Caliendo makes his triumphant return to The Dave Pasch Podcast to re-create some of the best radio calls from the 2024 Arizona Cardinals season. Pasch shouts out multiple celebrity names during each highlight and Caliendo responds with rapid-fire impressions. This is the perfect episode for fans of comedy, laughter and of course, the Cardinals. For Frank Caliendo show dates and tickets, visit www.frankonstage.com.
41:33
The Dave Pasch Podcast - Defensive Coordinator Nick Rallis Has Cardinals Defense Humming
Ep. 83 - Defensive coordinator Nick Rallis joined Dave Pasch to discuss the recent outstanding play of the Cardinals D, a big reason why the team has won four consecutive games. Rallis talks about overcoming several major injuries while maintaining production and getting contributions from players like Budda Baker, Zaven Collins, Kyzir White and Max Melton. Plus, Rallis tells Pasch what he is looking forward to seeing from defensive lineman Darius Robinson when the first-round draft pick returns from injury.
30:06
The Dave Pasch Podcast - ESPN Host Laura Rutledge Shines Spotlight On Cardinals, Kyler Murray Cheat Codes, NFL Live
Ep. 82 - ESPN's Laura Rutledge joins Dave Pasch to talk about her multiple roles on network television including hosting shows like "NFL Live" and "SEC Nation." Rutledge also talks about balancing her busy schedule while being a wife and mother, her recent wardrobe mishaps on live television and how Kyler Murray, James Conner and Budda Baker are lifting the Cardinals into the national spotlight.
24:10
The Dave Pasch Podcast - ESPN Broadcaster Chris Fowler On Kyler Murray, Marvin Harrison Jr., College Football And Cardinals On Monday Night Football
Ep. 81 - ESPN lead college football and tennis announcer, and NFL play-by-play voice Chris Fowler joins Dave Pasch to talk about his upcoming assignment of calling the Chargers at Cardinals contest on Monday Night Football and what his week of preparation looks like leading up to the game. Fowler also recalls broadcasting Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison games in college, the different personalities he has worked with and the many high-profile shows and events he has covered over the course of his legendary 40-year career at ESPN.
36:51
The Dave Pasch Podcast - Fox Sports' Tom Rinaldi Talks Cardinals Win Over 49ers, Shares Kyler Murray, James Conner And Jonathan Gannon Stories
Ep. 80 - Fox Sports broadcaster Tom Rinaldi joins Dave Pasch to talk about being on the sideline during the Cardinals win over the 49ers, what stood out about the performance and his takeaways from meetings and interviews with Kyler Murray, James Conner and Jonathan Gannon. Rinaldi also discusses working on the same broadcast crew as Tom Brady, crew dinners the night before games and some of the most interesting athletes he's covered during his career including Tiger Woods and Rafael Nadal.