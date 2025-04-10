Big Red Rage - Cardinals Legend Roy "Jet Stream" Green Talks Marvin Harrison Jr., Patrick Peterson And Travis Hunter
Ep. 712 - Legendary Cardinals wide receiver and Ring of Honor inductee Roy "Jet Stream" Green joined Paul Calvisi and Zach Gershman to talk about the upcoming NFL Draft, getting a shoutout at Patrick Peterson's retirement press conference, why P2 was so productive and what to expect from Marvin Harrison Jr. in his second season. Green, who played both defensive back and receiver early in his career, also offers his opinion on Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter and the challenges he may face in the NFL.
45:50
Big Red Rage - Calais Campbell Returns To Cardinals, Makes 93rd Appearance On Show
Ep. 711 - After appearing on the Big Red Rage 86 times as host and six times as a guest during his first stint in Arizona, defensive lineman Calais Campbell stops by the studio to check the box on his 93rd show overall. Big 93 joins his former co-hosts Paul Calvisi and Ron Wolfley to remember some of the old days and to discuss why he continues to love the game of football as he enters his 18th NFL season. Plus, Calvisi and Wolf chat about the extension earned by tight end Trey McBride and re-evaluate draft needs following free agency.
45:49
Big Red Rage - Immaculate Vibes At Cardinals HQ After Campbell Reunion, McBride Extension
Ep. 710 - The vibes are immaculate at Cardinals HQ after a week filled with breaking news. On Tuesday, longtime fan-favorite Calais Campbell agreed to terms to return to Arizona for his 18th NFL season. Then on Thursday, Pro Bowl tight end Trey McBride agreed to a four-year extension that ties him to the Cardinals through the 2029 season. Former Cardinals defensive lineman Frostee Rucker joined Paul Calvisi and Ron Wolfley to talk about Calais' return to the Bird Gang and marvels at how Campbell continues to beat Father Time. Plus, Calvisi and Wolf discuss the hard-earned extension received by McBride and how he can still take his game to another level.
45:49
Big Red Rage - Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro: "Josh Sweat Will Have Success In Arizona"
Ep. 709 - The Cardinals defense received a boost early in free agency with the addition of Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Josh Sweat. Eagles Insider Dave Spadaro joins Paul Calvisi to discuss what the Cardinals are getting in Sweat, his ability to do more than just rush the passer and how Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis guided Sweat to his highest sack output while the coaching duo was in Philly. Plus, Calvisi and Ron Wolfley mock the mock drafts and share their thoughts on who the Cardinals could end up selecting with the 16th overall pick.
45:49
Big Red Rage - Voice Of The Cardinals Dave Pasch Talks Dalvin Tomlinson, Josh Sweat and Free Agency
Ep. 708 - Cardinals play-by-play voice Dave Pasch joins Paul Calvisi and Ron Wolfley to talk about several recent additions to the team via free agency including former Browns defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson and former Eagles pass rusher Josh Sweat. Plus, Calvisi and Wolf discuss needs and wants as the NFL Draft approaches, the offensive line and much more.
For over two decades, the Big Red Rage has entertained and informed Arizona Cardinals fans across the globe. This weekly show features player and coach interviews, game previews, expert analysis and the latest news and notes from the nest. Join Paul Calvisi and Ron Wolfley all year long on the Big Red Rage.