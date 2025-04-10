Big Red Rage - Calais Campbell Returns To Cardinals, Makes 93rd Appearance On Show

Ep. 711 - After appearing on the Big Red Rage 86 times as host and six times as a guest during his first stint in Arizona, defensive lineman Calais Campbell stops by the studio to check the box on his 93rd show overall. Big 93 joins his former co-hosts Paul Calvisi and Ron Wolfley to remember some of the old days and to discuss why he continues to love the game of football as he enters his 18th NFL season. Plus, Calvisi and Wolf chat about the extension earned by tight end Trey McBride and re-evaluate draft needs following free agency.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.