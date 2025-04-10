Cardinals Underground - Sweet 16, What’s The Pick?

The draft is upon us, and Paul Calvisi, Darren Urban and Dani Sureck are open for business. Are the Cardinals? We will see if GM Monti Ossenfort is dealing on draft weekend again, but first Paul checks to see if our crew lights the lamp with good points. The trio talk about the power poll of draft needs (and how it impacts the first round), whether a middle linebacker could get into the mix of consideration, the latest episode of Out of Context, potential trading down for the Browns at 2 or the Giants at 3, who would be the one at 16 for each of our hosts, Roy Green's history as a Travis Hunter two-way player, Getting Cultured with Dani about the Boston Marathon, the draft party at State Farm Stadium, and NFL's week in Green Bay.