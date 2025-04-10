Cardinals Underground - Sweet 16, What’s The Pick?
The draft is upon us, and Paul Calvisi, Darren Urban and Dani Sureck are open for business. Are the Cardinals? We will see if GM Monti Ossenfort is dealing on draft weekend again, but first Paul checks to see if our crew lights the lamp with good points. The trio talk about the power poll of draft needs (and how it impacts the first round), whether a middle linebacker could get into the mix of consideration, the latest episode of Out of Context, potential trading down for the Browns at 2 or the Giants at 3, who would be the one at 16 for each of our hosts, Roy Green's history as a Travis Hunter two-way player, Getting Cultured with Dani about the Boston Marathon, the draft party at State Farm Stadium, and NFL's week in Green Bay.
52:18
Cardinals Underground - Patrick Peterson's Return and Balderdash
The splash zone? No, probably just balderdash, but Paul Calvisi, Darren Urban and Dani Sureck have much to discuss as the draft draws near. With Patrick Peterson in town, it gets one to thinking – is a cornerback the first-round choice? Another defensive lineman? A wrecker on the interior offensive line? All possible. Meanwhile, Peterson's return to Arizona generates so many memories, brings in so many names to visit, and underscores the benefit of making up with family. There is a special edition of Wise Guy – including a buzzer-beater(?), as well as Cam Skattebo talk. Calais Campbell domination, the mixologists in front offices, going without a phone, Winning Behavior, and the mock tendencies of both Darren and K1.
58:24
Cardinals Underground - Keeping Up With the Joneses
Don't worry - the stock of Paul Calvisi, Darren Urban and Dani Sureck is up, even if no other stock is, as our trio dive into yet more (odd) draft speculation, the craziness of draftees being mocked all over the place from 5 to 50, a new Out of Context, Calais Campbell and the DL depth and whether it impacts the draft and/or development, picking wants vs. needs in the Cardinals draft, some of the players who have taken "30" visits to Tempe, Trey McBride's giant new contract, what McBride's role will be/continue to be, to hurdle or not to hurdle, Mike McDaniel's shine for JG and the Cardinals' defense, Winning Behavior and a 25-second anthem note, the possibility of a first-round trade, and Paul lights up a room.
52:55
Cardinals Underground - Campbell Return? Mmm, Mmm Good
Back from the NFL owners meetings - and from the breaking news that came out when he was 35,000 feet in the air on his return - Darren Urban joins Paul Calvisi and Dani Sureck to talk about the return of Calais Campbell and what it means for this newly minted defensive line. But that's just the start of topics, which include the veteran leadership the team has collected, the Cardinals' chances in the NFC West, what might happen with the draft (and the D-line), wide receiver or corner early as a pick, a tush push update, your Getting Cultured with Dani, JG and BMI, getting a speed receiver, and Darren's totally ***not**\* Winning Behavior.
47:58
Cardinals Underground - The Temperature Of Draft Talk
It's list season, or so Paul Calvisi tells us, so he asks Dani Sureck and Darren Urban to list off some things: How many QBs could go in the first round, how that could impact the team's first-round pick, the odds Monti Ossenfort might trade – back, or maybe up – in the first round, what that position might be, and what reasons might the Cardinals need (or not) another receiver. Plus there is an Out of Context segment, Getting Cultured, potential breakout players for the Cards this season, Winning Behavior (or not when it comes to gold-plated toilets) and Paul's cheese fatigue. It was cheese, right Paul?
Since 2007, the original team podcast has been delivering analysis and anecdotes about the Cardinals every week. Paul Calvisi, Darren Urban and Dani Sureck use their extensive experience covering the team to offer commentary with some humor and a few zings along the way.