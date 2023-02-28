Work smarter and advance in your career with the As We Work podcast. With actionable steps grounded in WSJ reporting, As We Work gives practical advice to help ... More
When AI Comes to Work: How to Evolve, Thrive and Keep Your Job
Worried that AI is coming for your job? From ChatGPT writing emails to Midjourney making up images, it’s easy to think that AI could replace many of us at work. But the reality is, AI’s been part of some workplaces for longer than you might realize, including in call centers. WSJ’s Lisa Bannon takes us inside one call center where the AI bot, nicknamed Charlie, is getting mixed reviews. And researcher Stephanie Bell gives us some advice on using AI as a tool to do our jobs better. Spoiler: it’s all about evolving with new technology.
AI in the Workplace Is Already Here. The First Battleground? Call Centers
The Jobs Most Exposed to ChatGPT
4/25/2023
28:01
Nancy Pelosi, Samantha Bee On Finding Success and Throwing Punches
What do former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, comedian Samantha Bee, business executive Alicia Boler Davis and Grammy award-winning performer Samara Joy all have in common? They found success in fields traditionally dominated by men. In this episode from WSJ’s Women in the Workplace Forum, they share lessons about how to lead and stay focused on your goals, build a strong team and put your people first.
Leadership Advice and Management Regrets From WSJ’s Women in the Workplace Forum
Women in the Workplace Forum 2023
4/18/2023
28:15
Confused About the Job Market? Join the Club. Here’s Some Help
The headlines seem to come out every day: another big tech company is laying off big chunks of its staff. But at the same time, the U.S. created more than 800,000 jobs so far this year, and some employers are desperate for workers. If you’re one of the many Americans looking for a new job, but confused about how mass layoffs and a hot labor market can both be possible, you’re not alone. We speak to WSJ reporters Sarah Chaney Cambon and Lindsay Ellis to cut through the chatter of this confusing time. They give us the real economic picture and tell us how job seekers – both new and seasoned – are finding their way through.
Register for the WSJ Jobs Summit
Mass Layoffs or Hiring Boom? What’s Actually Happening in the Jobs Market
U.S. Economy Added 311,000 Jobs in February
Why the Recession Is Always Six Months Away
3/14/2023
20:12
Yes, There's a 'Right' Way to Brag at Work. Here's How.
Despite what you might have been told, your work doesn’t always speak for itself. That’s why it’s necessary to toot your own horn and brag about all the good things you’re doing on the job. But, how do you do that without annoying your boss or alienating your peers? Meredith Fineman, who helps people learn how to brag better, gives us a crash course in suave self-promotion.
Brag at Work Without Sounding Like a Jerk
The Best Way to Brag About Your Accomplishments: Don’t Take All the Credit
3/7/2023
19:41
Skipping That After-Work Happy Hour? Why It Could Hurt Your Career
What do you miss when you skip out on that after-work happy hour? How will your boss, and colleagues, treat you if you say “no thanks” to that company retreat? Those sometimes-obligatory work events that fall outside work hours – often called “mandatory fun” – can be no fun to attend. But, if you don’t go, experts say you may be passing up opportunities to build connections that will help you later in life. Producer Charlotte Gartenberg checked out pre-holiday gatherings in New York City to find out what workers think about hanging out with colleagues. Then, Northwestern University’s Adam Waytz weighs in on what these events mean for your career and why you might just have to attend, even if you don’t want to.
You’re Good at Your Job, but Are You ‘Fun’ Enough?
Some Companies Are Ditching the Holiday Party. Others Are Busting Out the Lobster.
