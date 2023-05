Skipping That After-Work Happy Hour? Why It Could Hurt Your Career

What do you miss when you skip out on that after-work happy hour? How will your boss, and colleagues, treat you if you say "no thanks" to that company retreat? Those sometimes-obligatory work events that fall outside work hours – often called "mandatory fun" – can be no fun to attend. But, if you don't go, experts say you may be passing up opportunities to build connections that will help you later in life. Producer Charlotte Gartenberg checked out pre-holiday gatherings in New York City to find out what workers think about hanging out with colleagues. Then, Northwestern University's Adam Waytz weighs in on what these events mean for your career and why you might just have to attend, even if you don't want to.