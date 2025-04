What Happened to the Once-Great State of California?

Governor Gavin Newsom has turned California into a prime example of everything that can go wrong under Democratic leadership, piling on green initiatives that stifle business and raise prices, while allowing crime and homelessness to explode. What will it take for the Golden State to make a comeback? On this episode of All Things, political commentator and possible gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton explains how California got into this mess, how to fix it, and his new book, “Califailure: Reversing the Ruin of America's Worst-Run State.”