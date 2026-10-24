Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
67 episodes
- On the final episode of the podcast, Jemele Hill and Van Lathan give their take on where ‘The Wire’ ranks all time in television history, and hand out some Season 5 awards. To close the episode, Van delivers a very explicit sidebar on his prom night (1:07:00).
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Jemele Hill and Van Lathan break down the series finale of ‘The Wire’ with a deep dive on several important characters as they reach the final stages of their personal story arcs (07:00). Then, the two go over some of their favorite scenes (51:30) as well as what about the episode aged the best and worse (58:00).
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Jemele Hill and Van Lathan inch closer to the series finale of ‘The Wire’ with a eulogy of Omar Little (09:00). Later, the two pick some of their favorite scenes from Season 5, Episode 8 (36:00) and discuss much more.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Nearing the end of 'The Wire,' Jemele Hill and Van Lathan conquer another episode of ‘Way Down in the Hole.’ This week, the duo dives in to corrupt senator Clay Davis and analyzes his brilliant courtroom scene (8:20). Then Van leads Jemele through an epic sidebar (36:30), which involves stripping … and, to quote Jemele, “an eyeful.”
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
More TV & Film podcasts
Trending TV & Film podcasts
About 'The Wire': Way Down in the Hole
Jemele Hill and Van Lathan recap, breakdown, and analyze every episode of the iconic HBO hit series, The Wire, starting from the beginning with season one.Podcast website
Listen to 'The Wire': Way Down in the Hole, Watch What Crappens and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
'The Wire': Way Down in the Hole
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
'The Wire': Way Down in the Hole: Podcasts in Family