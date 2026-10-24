'The Wire': Way Down in the Hole

Jemele Hill and Van Lathan break down the series finale of ‘The Wire’ with a deep dive on several important characters as they reach the final stages of their personal story arcs (07:00). Then, the two go over some of their favorite scenes (51:30) as well as what about the episode aged the best and worse (58:00).

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