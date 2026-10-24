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'The Wire': Way Down in the Hole

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TV & Film
'The Wire': Way Down in the Hole
Latest episode

67 episodes

  • 'The Wire': Way Down in the Hole

    Season 5 Awards

    12/21/2020 | 1h 24 mins.
    On the final episode of the podcast, Jemele Hill and Van Lathan give their take on where ‘The Wire’ ranks all time in television history, and hand out some Season 5 awards. To close the episode, Van delivers a very explicit sidebar on his prom night (1:07:00).
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  • 'The Wire': Way Down in the Hole

    "-30-"

    12/16/2020 | 1h 13 mins.
    Jemele Hill and Van Lathan break down the series finale of ‘The Wire’ with a deep dive on several important characters as they reach the final stages of their personal story arcs (07:00). Then, the two go over some of their favorite scenes (51:30) as well as what about the episode aged the best and worse (58:00).
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  • 'The Wire': Way Down in the Hole

    "Late Editions"

    12/14/2020 | 1h 2 mins.
    Jemele Hill and Van Lathan inch closer to the conclusion of 'The Wire' by eulogizing the character Snoop. Later in the show, they pick out their favorite scenes and decide who won the episode.
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  • 'The Wire': Way Down in the Hole

    “Clarifications”

    12/09/2020 | 1h
    Jemele Hill and Van Lathan inch closer to the series finale of ‘The Wire’ with a eulogy of Omar Little (09:00). Later, the two pick some of their favorite scenes from Season 5, Episode 8 (36:00) and discuss much more.
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  • 'The Wire': Way Down in the Hole

    "Took"

    12/07/2020 | 1h 4 mins.
    Nearing the end of 'The Wire,' Jemele Hill and Van Lathan conquer another episode of ‘Way Down in the Hole.’ This week, the duo dives in to corrupt senator Clay Davis and analyzes his brilliant courtroom scene (8:20). Then Van leads Jemele through an epic sidebar (36:30), which involves stripping … and, to quote Jemele, “an eyeful.”
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About 'The Wire': Way Down in the Hole
Jemele Hill and Van Lathan recap, breakdown, and analyze every episode of the iconic HBO hit series, The Wire, starting from the beginning with season one.
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TV & Film

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