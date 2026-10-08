It’s time to Get Real with an episode all about Dancing with the Stars. Host Amanda Hirsch is joined by Maura Higgins and her partner, Mark Ballas, for an inside look at their journey to the ballroom. Maura answers Tyler Cameron’s burning question about her shopping habit, reveals whether she gets glammed for rehearsals, and weighs in on Mark’s DWTS looks through the years. Plus, Mark shares his thoughts on celebrities with prior dance experience competing on the show, reveals the one thing he asked Maura to give up, and opens up about his relationship with his mom, Shirley Ballas. Then, the pair puts their Irish and Liverpool slang knowledge to the test and an all-new Red Flag Review.

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