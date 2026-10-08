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24 episodes
- It’s time to Get Real with an episode all about the latest headlines in pop culture. Host Amanda Hirsch is joined by reality star Bre Tiesi and podcast host Joe Amabile to break down the biggest stories in entertainment. The group weighs in on The Kardashians premiere, Dancing with the Stars drama, Pete Davidson’s comments on influencers, and the future of The Bachelor franchise. Plus, Bre opens up about her upcoming docuseries with Nick Cannon, previews the new season of Selling Sunset, and shares what it was really like competing on Special Forces. All that and this week’s Red Flag Review.
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- t’s time to Get Real with an episode all about the latest headlines in pop culture. Host Amanda Hirsch is joined by reality star Candiace Dillard Bassett and podcast host Kaitlyn Bristowe for an unfiltered conversation about Dancing with the Stars, The Kardashians, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, and more. Kaitlyn shares her picks for this season’s top DWTS contestants, reveals why she turned down The Traitors, and shares her theory on Taylor Swift’s latest music video. Plus, this week’s Red Flag Review where Candiace demonstrates how to recreate her infamous “cryangle.”
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- It’s time to Get Real with an episode all about The Girls: A Khloé Kardashian Project. Host Amanda Hirsch is joined by reality stars Yris Palmer and Cheyenne Davis for an inside look at the brand-new series. Yris reveals why she initially didn’t want to join the cast, weighs in on her longstanding relationship with Kylie Jenner, and answers which of her castmates makes the best TV. Plus, she opens up about finding out the cast confessionals wouldn’t be used in the show and shares where she stands with Natalie Halcro. All that and an exclusive never-before-seen clip from one of those unaired confessionals.
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- It’s time to Get Real with an episode all about the latest headlines in pop culture. Host Amanda Hirsch is joined by podcaster Sofia Franklyn and reality star Taylor Strecker for an unfiltered conversation. The women break down the new season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, including reality shows breaking the fourth wall and Taylor Frankie Paul’s bathtub faucet moment. Plus, Sofia reveals whether she’s been approached to do reality TV, opens up about her new book, Daddy Issues, and shares whether she’s spoken to Alix Earle about Alex Cooper. The panel also weighs in on Trad Wives, Dancing with the Stars, and plays a revealing game of Shot or Spill.
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- It’s time to Get Real with an episode all about Dancing with the Stars. Host Amanda Hirsch is joined by Maura Higgins and her partner, Mark Ballas, for an inside look at their journey to the ballroom. Maura answers Tyler Cameron’s burning question about her shopping habit, reveals whether she gets glammed for rehearsals, and weighs in on Mark’s DWTS looks through the years. Plus, Mark shares his thoughts on celebrities with prior dance experience competing on the show, reveals the one thing he asked Maura to give up, and opens up about his relationship with his mom, Shirley Ballas. Then, the pair puts their Irish and Liverpool slang knowledge to the test and an all-new Red Flag Review.
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About Get Real
Get Real is a weekly show that dives deep into the Hulu realityverse, bringing together stars from some of the most talked-about unscripted hits streaming on Hulu. Each episode will feature unfiltered conversations with fan-favorite reality personalities and celebrity guests as they unpack the latest drama, revisit viral moments, and give fans unprecedented, real-time access to the stories and personalities everyone is buzzing about.Podcast website
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Get Real: Podcasts in Family