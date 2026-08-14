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3 episodes
- In this episode of the Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks podcast, hosts Sherry Cola and Cierra Ramirez are talking about The Cheetah Girls – the iconic 2003 Disney Channel Original Movie that made a generation want to strut, sing, and stand together with their best friends. The hosts are joined by Disney icon Raven-Symoné, who played “Galleria” in the first two The Cheetah Girls movies. Raven answers questions, tests her memory of legendary lines from the movies, hands out a few superlatives to castmates spanning all of her Disney roles, shares the behind-the-scenes stories only she can tell, and talks about reprising her role in the recently announced follow-up movie, The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen.
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- In this episode of the Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks podcast, hosts Sherry Cola and Cierra Ramirez are talking all things Camp Rock, the 2008 Disney Channel Original Movie starring Demi Lovato and The Jonas Brothers. They’re joined by two cast members from the upcoming Camp Rock 3 movie – Maria Canals-Barrera, who has played “Connie Torres”, the mother of Demi Lovato’s character “Mitchie”, in all 3 Camp Rock movies, and Camp Rock newcomer, Descendants Wicked Wonderland’s, Liamani Segura. Maria and Liamani answer burning questions about latest Camp Rock installment, play games and share behind-the-scenes stories.
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- Welcome to the Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks podcast, a nostalgic deep dive into the iconic movies and shows that defined a generation. In each episode, hosts Sherry Cola and Cierra Ramirez are joined by special guests who were on the sets where the magic first happened. They answer burning questions, play games, and finally spill the behind-the-scenes stories. Episodes cover legendary Disney franchises such as Camp Rock, The Cheetah Girls, High School Musical and Halloweentown. Guests include Raven-Symoné, Maria Canals-Barrera, Liamani Segura, Monique Coleman, KayCee Stroh, Kimberly J. Brown and J. Paul Zimmerman.
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About Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks Podcast
Welcome to the Disney+ Hulu Throwbacks podcast, a nostalgic deep dive into the iconic movies and shows that defined a generation. In each episode, hosts Sherry Cola and Cierra Ramirez are joined by special guests who were on the sets where the magic first happened. They answer burning questions, play games, and finally spill the behind-the-scenes stories. Episodes cover legendary Disney franchises such as Camp Rock, The Cheetah Girls, High School Musical and Halloweentown. Guests include Raven-Symoné, Maria Canals-Barrera, Liamani Segura, Monique Coleman, KayCee Stroh, Kimberly J. Brown and J. Paul Zimmerman.Podcast website
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