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3 episodes
All’s Fair Official Podcast | Episode 2 (feat. S2E3): Naomi Watts & Glenn Close11/04/2026 | 25 mins.Thanksgiving is served—with secrets, sparks, and a side of mortal danger. Host
Evan Ross Katz sits down with Naomi Watts and Glenn Close to unpack Episode 3, “Thanksgiving Part One.” Naomi dishes on Liberty’s unexpected attraction to Carr, the quiet power behind her buttoned-up exterior, and the on-set laughter that made the holiday chaos even more fun. Glenn reflects on Dina’s chosen family, the secret she can no longer ignore, and the hard-won freedom of a woman with nothing left to prove. Plus: wild improvisation, fabulous jewels, and a brutal double cliffhanger that leaves no room for leftovers.
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- With scorpions, sabotage, and sky-high secrets, Season 2 of All’s Fair is wasting no time delivering the drama. Evan Ross Katz sits down with Kim Kardashian to unpack the first two episodes from the new season, from Allura’s wildly glamorous Scorpio Ball and its jaw-dropping catfight to the private flight from hell that sends the ladies into a confessional tailspin. Kim reveals what it was like filming with real scorpions, wearing Elizabeth Taylor’s original diamond-encrusted cape, and spending a delirious week shooting the plane emergency. Plus, she dishes on Allura’s shifting loyalties, her bond with Emerald, those infamous hats, and why this season goes bigger, campier, and 10 times crazier.
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- Get your first taste of the All’s Fair: Official Podcast, the new companion to Season 2 hosted by Evan Ross Katz. Evan opens the door to a world of unforgettable characters, fierce relationships, fabulous fashion, and irresistible drama – and hints at the candid conversations to come. Hear what to expect as cast members and creators share revealing stories, surprising insights, and laughs from the making of the series. Consider this your invitation to go beyond the screen and closer to the people, performances, and moments everyone will be talking about. Season 2 is bringing the heat, and Evan is ready to get into all of it.
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About All's Fair: Official Podcast
Step inside the fabulous world of All’s Fair with the All’s Fair: Official Podcast, hosted by pop-culture powerhouse Evan Ross Katz. Launching alongside Season 2 of the series, each episode goes beyond the TV screen with cast members and creators, ready to spill the stories behind the drama. Evan gets into the unforgettable characters, electric relationships, scene-stealing fashion and jaw-dropping moments that make All’s Fair impossible to resist. Expect candid conversations, unexpected revelations, plenty of laughs, and delicious details from those who brought it all to life. Whether you’ve just finished watching or are obsessing over every twist, consider this your all-access pass to the glamour, ambition, secrets, and spectacle of Season 2.
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