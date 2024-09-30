Powered by RND
  • S3 Ep93: Top Ten Horrors of the year!
    Episode 93 of Fangoria’s COLORS OF THE DARK Elric and Bekah wrap up the year with a countdown of their TOP TEN Horror Films (& shows) of 2024 as well as a list of their 10 favorite Misc horrors including books, graphic novels and more. It’s an epic season finale for a great year in horror! 
    --------  
    2:24:52
  • S3 Ep92: Horror Discoveries of the Year!
    Episode 92 of Fangoria’s COLORS OF THE DARK Elric and Bekah discuss new films from the Saskatoon Fantastic Film Fest - 7 KEYS, KRAZY HOUSE, BIRDEATER, SOLVENT & DEAD TALENTS SOCIETY & new releases WHAT HAPPENED TO DOROTHY BELL? and SLEEP.  The hosts are then joined by Author Daniel Kraus (Whalefall) to discuss their 5 Favorite Deep Cut horror film discoveries of the year! 
    --------  
    2:00:57
  • S3 Ep91: Scary Clowns
    Episode 91 of Fangoria’s COLORS OF THE DARK Elric and Bekah discuss new films HERETIC, THE DEVIL’S BATH, MR. CROCKET, A DIFFERENT MAN, TIME CUT, DRIVE BACK, BEEZEL & more.  The hosts are then joined by Author Adam Cesare (Clown in a Cornfield) to draft a list of their 10 Scariest Clown films.
    --------  
    1:45:03
  • S3 Ep90: Halloween Hangover
    Episode 90 of Fangoria’s COLORS OF THE DARK Elric and Bekah discuss new films SMILE 2, MADS, DON’T MOVE, BLACK EYED SUSAN, OLD WOUNDS, A DESERT, STRANGE HARVEST, STRANGE DARLING and recap their Halloween seasons from film fests to neighborhood haunts. 
    --------  
    1:18:52
  • S3 Ep89: Spooky Season
    Episode 89 of Fangoria’s COLORS OF THE DARK Elric and Bekah discuss new films SALEM'S LOT, IT'S WHAT'S INSIDE, CLOUD, CHIME, HERESY, CADDO LAKE, DADDY'S HEAD & LITTLE BITES. The Duo are then joined by Screenwriter Ian McDonald to discuss his work on the excellent new film WOMAN OF THE HOUR. They are then joined by TERROR VISIONS Brad Henderson and his 5 Deep Cut picks for the spooky season.
    --------  
    2:01:01

About Colors of the Dark

FANGORIA has teamed up with some of the leading horror genre experts to bring you COLORS OF THE DARK. Join hosts Dr. Rebekah McKendry (professor, Fangoria, writer-director) and Elric Kane (professor, Pure Cinema Podcast, filmmaker) as they take a deep look at the horror genre. Each show explores a specific part of horror history, key players, franchises, deep cut titles, important films, and interviews with some of the genres’ biggest icons. COLORS OF THE DARK PODCAST is presented by the FANGORIA Podcast Network.
