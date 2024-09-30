S3 Ep89: Spooky Season

Episode 89 of Fangoria’s COLORS OF THE DARK Elric and Bekah discuss new films SALEM'S LOT, IT'S WHAT'S INSIDE, CLOUD, CHIME, HERESY, CADDO LAKE, DADDY'S HEAD & LITTLE BITES. The Duo are then joined by Screenwriter Ian McDonald to discuss his work on the excellent new film WOMAN OF THE HOUR. They are then joined by TERROR VISIONS Brad Henderson and his 5 Deep Cut picks for the spooky season.