Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsFilm ReviewsHorror Sandbox
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Horror Sandbox
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Horror Sandbox

Horror Sandbox - A Horror Movie Podcast
Film ReviewsTV & Film
Horror Sandbox
Latest episode

24 episodes

  • Episode 22: Suspiria (1977)

    08/05/2026 | 1h 48 mins.
    Charlie and Eleanor delve into the Technicolor fever dream that is Suspiria (1977). 

    For our sources, please visit
    https://www.horrorsandbox.com/episodes

    Join our Patreon for ad free, early access to episodes, ability to vote on future movie reviews, and additional posts at: https://www.patreon.com/cw/HorrorSandbox

    Watch visual shorts from this episode on our social media pages.
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/horrorsandbox/

    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HorrorSandbox

    Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@horrorsandbox

    Rate, review and follow Horror Sandbox on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.

     No generative AI was used in the making of this podcast.

  • Episode 21: Longlegs (2024)

    07/29/2026 | 2h 27 mins.
    Charlie and Eleanor look for the devil in the details of the 2024 film Longlegs

    For our sources, please visit
    https://www.horrorsandbox.com/episodes

    Join our Patreon for ad free, early access to episodes, ability to vote on future movie reviews, and additional posts at: https://www.patreon.com/cw/HorrorSandbox

    Watch visual shorts from this episode on our social media pages.
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/horrorsandbox/

    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HorrorSandbox

    Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@horrorsandbox

    Rate, review and follow Horror Sandbox on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.
     No generative AI was used in the making of this podcast.

  • Episode 20: The Fourth Kind (2009)

    07/22/2026 | 1h 57 mins.
    Charlie and Eleanor Zimabu Eter and discuss the 2009 film The Fourth Kind.

    For our sources, please visit
    https://www.horrorsandbox.com/episodes

    Join our Patreon for ad free, early access to episodes, ability to vote on future movie reviews, and additional posts at: https://www.patreon.com/cw/HorrorSandbox

    Watch visual shorts from this episode on our social media pages.
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/horrorsandbox/

    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HorrorSandbox

    Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@horrorsandbox

    Rate, review and follow Horror Sandbox on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.
     No generative AI was used in the making of this podcast.

  • Episode 19: Saw (2004)

    07/15/2026 | 1h 37 mins.
    Charlie and Eleanor slice into the 2004 film Saw. 

    For our sources, please visit
    https://www.horrorsandbox.com/episodes

    Join our Patreon for ad free, early access to episodes, ability to vote on future movie reviews, and additional posts at: https://www.patreon.com/cw/HorrorSandbox

    Watch visual shorts from this episode on our social media pages.
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/horrorsandbox/

    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HorrorSandbox

    Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@horrorsandbox

    Rate, review and follow Horror Sandbox on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.
     No generative AI was used in the making of this podcast.

  • Episode 18: Post Mortem (2020)

    07/08/2026 | 2h 6 mins.
    What’s scarier: WWI, the 1918 pandemic or murderous ghosts? Dig into the 2020 Hungarian film Post Mortem with Charlie and Eleanor. 

    For our sources, please visit
    https://www.horrorsandbox.com/episodes

    Join our Patreon for ad free, early access to episodes, ability to vote on future movie reviews, and additional posts at: https://www.patreon.com/cw/HorrorSandbox

    Watch visual shorts from this episode on our social media pages.
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/horrorsandbox/

    YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HorrorSandbox

    Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@horrorsandbox

    Rate, review and follow Horror Sandbox on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.
     No generative AI was used in the making of this podcast.
More Film Reviews podcasts
Trending Film Reviews podcasts
About Horror Sandbox
A weekly horror movie podcast where we dig around in horror films and see what we can unearth.
Podcast website
Film ReviewsTV & Film

Listen to Horror Sandbox, Pod Mortem: A Horror Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/5/2026 - 10:30:45 AM
A company fromMADSACK