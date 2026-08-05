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24 episodes
- Charlie and Eleanor delve into the Technicolor fever dream that is Suspiria (1977).
For our sources, please visit
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No generative AI was used in the making of this podcast.
- Charlie and Eleanor look for the devil in the details of the 2024 film Longlegs
For our sources, please visit
https://www.horrorsandbox.com/episodes
Join our Patreon for ad free, early access to episodes, ability to vote on future movie reviews, and additional posts at: https://www.patreon.com/cw/HorrorSandbox
Watch visual shorts from this episode on our social media pages.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/horrorsandbox/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HorrorSandbox
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@horrorsandbox
Rate, review and follow Horror Sandbox on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.
No generative AI was used in the making of this podcast.
- Charlie and Eleanor Zimabu Eter and discuss the 2009 film The Fourth Kind.
For our sources, please visit
https://www.horrorsandbox.com/episodes
Join our Patreon for ad free, early access to episodes, ability to vote on future movie reviews, and additional posts at: https://www.patreon.com/cw/HorrorSandbox
Watch visual shorts from this episode on our social media pages.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/horrorsandbox/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HorrorSandbox
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@horrorsandbox
Rate, review and follow Horror Sandbox on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.
No generative AI was used in the making of this podcast.
- Charlie and Eleanor slice into the 2004 film Saw.
For our sources, please visit
https://www.horrorsandbox.com/episodes
Join our Patreon for ad free, early access to episodes, ability to vote on future movie reviews, and additional posts at: https://www.patreon.com/cw/HorrorSandbox
Watch visual shorts from this episode on our social media pages.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/horrorsandbox/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HorrorSandbox
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@horrorsandbox
Rate, review and follow Horror Sandbox on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.
No generative AI was used in the making of this podcast.
- What’s scarier: WWI, the 1918 pandemic or murderous ghosts? Dig into the 2020 Hungarian film Post Mortem with Charlie and Eleanor.
For our sources, please visit
https://www.horrorsandbox.com/episodes
Join our Patreon for ad free, early access to episodes, ability to vote on future movie reviews, and additional posts at: https://www.patreon.com/cw/HorrorSandbox
Watch visual shorts from this episode on our social media pages.
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/horrorsandbox/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@HorrorSandbox
Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@horrorsandbox
Rate, review and follow Horror Sandbox on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts.
No generative AI was used in the making of this podcast.
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About Horror Sandbox
A weekly horror movie podcast where we dig around in horror films and see what we can unearth.Podcast website
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