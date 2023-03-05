From the team that brought you The Splendid Table at APM Studios, The One Recipe is a pod devoted to that one recipe you keep in your back pocket. The one you s... More

Um… can whoever stole Hannah's bikes (their names are Fiji and Dale) please give them back? No questions asked… Anyway, this week, Jesse gets to sit down with Hannah Che. They talk about the philosophical origins of plant-based eating in China, why it is better to tear cabbage with your hands than to cut it with a knife, and her one recipe for… you guessed it: Hand Torn Cabbage. Hannah Che is an award winning cookbook author and chef. You can follow her on Instagram @hannah.che

You might recognize Brittany Luse's sharp takes and quick wit from shows like For Colored Nerds or It's Been A Minute. But did you know that she can cook? This week, Brittany Luse talks to Jesse about the rampant abuse of cheese in food media, why you should never cook for a man, and her one recipe: Weeknight Collard Greens & Weekend Grits. (And, no, she will not be getting into the sweet vs. savory grit debate.) Brittany Luse is an award-winning journalist and cultural critic. You can follow her on Instagram @bmluse and listen to her show It's Been A Minute on NPR.

Claudette Zepeda is five foot three, but she can probably deadlift more than you! She sits down with Jesse this week to talk about what inspired her to explore regional cooking in Mexico and her one recipe for Albondigas Al Chipotle: meatballs served in a rich and comforting chipotle sauce served with rice, tortillas, cilantro and lime. Claudette is an award-winning chef and culinary entrepreneur. You can follow her on Instagram @claudetteazepeda.

When Major Jackson was fresh out of college, he found a Cajun restaurant in Philadelphia that had the best Chicken Big Mamou he'd ever had. When the restaurant closed he tried to recreate the recipe but it never came out quite right. That is, not until one of our producers did some digging and found the original recipe for him. This week he joins Jesse to talk about the beloved Philadelphia restaurant, Magnolia Café, and their unforgettable recipe for Chicken Big Mamou: A spicy, but comforting pasta dish full of flavor and history. Major Jackson is a poet, professor, and the host of The Slowdown a daily poetry podcast from APM Studios. You can follow him on Instagram @poetmajorjackson.

Claire Saffitz is, as always, such a freaking delight. She sits down with Jesse this week to discuss her career trajectory, explain why we shouldn't fear "water baths" and take us step by step through her 3-in-1 recipe for Choose-Your-Own-Ending Custards: Crème Brûlèe, Crème Caramel, or Pot De Créme. Claire Saffitz is a cookbook author, recipe developer, and video host. You can follow her on Instagram or YouTube @csaffitz.

About The One Recipe

From the team that brought you The Splendid Table at APM Studios, The One Recipe is a pod devoted to that one recipe you keep in your back pocket. The one you send to friends, make for your mom, the one you entirely depend on because you know it’s going to work. We’re here to help you build up an arsenal of fast, simple and crowd-pleasing recipes, one episode at a time. Whether you’re cooking in a tiny kitchen and eating for one, or cooking breakfast, lunch, dinner and brunch during a weeklong celebration with your entire family (and the kids), The One Recipe has a dish for every occasion. Host Jesse Sparks, Senior Editor at Eater, talks to some of the biggest names in food, including Sohla and Ham El-Waylly, Khushbu Shah, Eric Kim, Soleil Ho, Kristen Miglore, Pati Jinich, Yotam Ottolenghi, Stephen Satterfield, and… the list goes on. He draws out the sweet, funny and surprising stories behind everything from show-stopping whole roasted fish, Mexican pasta and crispy oven-roasted chicken to quick, soothing and essential dishes like yogurt rice, crispy tofu, Vietnamese sauces, and umami packed vegan and vegetarian entrees. And don’t even get us started on the dessert options, from Chinese baked goods, to chocolate chip cookies, to pastries, pies, cakes and tarts. Any day, any time, any craving, The One Recipe has got something for you.