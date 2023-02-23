MeatEater’s Gear Talk Podcast with Janis Putelis and Jordan Budd dives into the details and efficacy of the gear they use in the backcountry. From comparative r... More
Ep. 14: Only One Gun, Cold Season Whitetail Clothing, Worthwhile Lightweight Gear, and More Listener Questions Answered
Jordan and Janis answer listener submitted questions. But first, an organizational gear hack Jordan stumbled upon while in the city and Janis’ continued lion hunting fails. They give their take on the best gun if you can only have one; clothing options for hike-and-sit whitetail hunting versus slow tracking-style whitetail hunting, which also translates to mountain hunting; rangefinding binoculars vs binos and a rangefinder; white gas vs canister stoves; the weight of their hunting packs; and what gear to buy that will actually save weight in your pack.
4/20/2023
1:31:10
Ep. 13: Shot Placement, Broadheads, and Whitetails with Taylor Chamberlin
This week we have Taylor Chamberlin on the podcast to discuss broadheads. We also discuss shot placement and why Taylor can’t have a deer running 100 yards after the shot. Taylor dives into mechanicals versus fixed blades and breaks down what he’s used and how they performed.
4/6/2023
1:41:57
Ep. 12: Knife Sharpening with Work Sharp
This week Jordan and Janis are joined by Steve Baker of WorkSharp to discuss knife sharpening. They discuss the tools needed, technique used, some problems you can run into and ultimately how to keep your knife sharp in the field. Also discussed this week is Jordan's guiding season, why you shouldn’t be scared to wash your outerwear, and Florida turkey hunting.
3/23/2023
1:11:36
Ep. 11: What’s in Janis’ Turkey Vest?
This week we dive into what Janis carries while turkey hunting from the mountains of Montana to the swamps of Florida. We also discuss Jordan getting stuck, new products dropped and a couple listener questions.
3/9/2023
56:14
Ep. 10: Jordan’s Bear Hunting Gear List
This week Jordan and Janis break down Jordan’s gear list for an upcoming spring black bear hunt. Janis picks apart the list with questions in order to get to the bottom of why Jordan carries what she does. Backpacks, rain gear, tarps, bullets and stoves are all in the discussion along with much more.
