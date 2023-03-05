Drag darling and winner of RuPaul's Drag Race JINKX MONSOON brings her unique brand of talk to the podcast airwaves through thoughtful, hilarious, and even prob... More
Available Episodes
5 of 124
Priyanka
What's her name? Priyanka! Jinkx is joined by Priyanka in this week's episode! They chat about Priyanka's music, being a winner, crushes, and so much more! Plus, why Priyanka hates karaoke!
Listen to Hi Jinkx Ad-Free AND One Day Early on MOM Plus
FOLLOW JINKX
Website
Instagram
Twitter
FOLLOW MOM PODCASTS
HI JINKX! IS A FOREVER DOG AND MOGULS OF MEDIA (M.O.M.) PODCAST
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
5/3/2023
57:44
Alaska
On this episode of "Hi Jinkx!", Jinkx is joined by author, musician, activist, winner of All Stars 2, and MOM Alaska Thunderfuck. They chat about Alaska's Drag Queen of the Year Pageant, their time together on the road, baking bread, candles, scents, and so much more. So hit play!
Listen to Hi Jinkx Ad-Free AND One Day Early on MOM Plus
FOLLOW JINKX
Website
Instagram
Twitter
FOLLOW MOM PODCASTS
HI JINKX! IS A FOREVER DOG AND MOGULS OF MEDIA (M.O.M.) PODCAST
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/26/2023
1:22:03
Beth Broderick
Its about to get witchy because Jinkx is joined by actress Beth Broderick (@bethabroderick)! They chat her time playing Aunt Zelda on Sabrina, meaningful fan moments, how TGIF shaped gay culture, and so much more. So buckle up, hunker down, and sink your teeth into EPISODE 100 of "Hi Jinkx!"
Listen to Hi Jinkx Ad-Free AND One Day Early on MOM Plus
FOLLOW JINKX
Website
Instagram
Twitter
FOLLOW MOM PODCASTS
HI JINKX! IS A FOREVER DOG AND MOGULS OF MEDIA (M.O.M.) PODCAST
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/19/2023
1:00:57
Jinkx Monsoon
In this episode of "Hi Jinkx," Jinkx interviews...Jinkx! They chat about ending their Chicago run, filming the season 15 finale, preparing for Doctor Who, a new single, and so much more. So hit play and listen to Jinkx x 2!
Listen to Hi Jinkx Ad-Free AND One Day Early on MOM Plus
FOLLOW JINKX
Website
Instagram
Twitter
FOLLOW MOM PODCASTS
HI JINKX! IS A FOREVER DOG AND MOGULS OF MEDIA (M.O.M.) PODCAST
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
4/12/2023
47:09
Lisa Ann Walter
From The Parent Trap to Abbott Elementary, Lisa Ann Walter joins Jinkx for this episode of "Hi Jinkx!". They chat the Read-a-thon episode of Abbott Elementary, Killers, award season, and so much more. So hit play and listen away!
Listen to Hi Jinkx Ad-Free AND One Day Early on MOM Plus
FOLLOW JINKX
Website
Instagram
Twitter
FOLLOW MOM PODCASTS
HI JINKX! IS A FOREVER DOG AND MOGULS OF MEDIA (M.O.M.) PODCAST
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Drag darling and winner of RuPaul's Drag Race JINKX MONSOON brings her unique brand of talk to the podcast airwaves through thoughtful, hilarious, and even probing conversations with your favorite celebrities, comedians, and artists. Produced by the Forever Dog Podcast Network and Moguls of Media