Drag darling and winner of RuPaul's Drag Race JINKX MONSOON brings her unique brand of talk to the podcast airwaves through thoughtful, hilarious, and even probing conversations with your favorite celebrities, comedians, and artists.
TV & Film
  • Priyanka
    Priyanka

What's her name? Priyanka! Jinkx is joined by Priyanka in this week's episode! They chat about Priyanka's music, being a winner, crushes, and so much more! Plus, why Priyanka hates karaoke!
    5/3/2023
    57:44
  • Alaska
    Alaska

On this episode of "Hi Jinkx!", Jinkx is joined by author, musician, activist, winner of All Stars 2, and MOM Alaska Thunderfuck. They chat about Alaska's Drag Queen of the Year Pageant, their time together on the road, baking bread, candles, scents, and so much more.
    4/26/2023
    1:22:03
  • Beth Broderick
    Beth Broderick

Its about to get witchy because Jinkx is joined by actress Beth Broderick! They chat her time playing Aunt Zelda on Sabrina, meaningful fan moments, how TGIF shaped gay culture, and so much more. So buckle up, hunker down, and sink your teeth into EPISODE 100 of "Hi Jinkx!"
    4/19/2023
    1:00:57
  • Jinkx Monsoon
    Jinkx Monsoon

In this episode of "Hi Jinkx," Jinkx interviews...Jinkx! They chat about ending their Chicago run, filming the season 15 finale, preparing for Doctor Who, a new single, and so much more.
    4/12/2023
    47:09
  • Lisa Ann Walter
    Lisa Ann Walter

From The Parent Trap to Abbott Elementary, Lisa Ann Walter joins Jinkx for this episode of "Hi Jinkx!". They chat the Read-a-thon episode of Abbott Elementary, Killers, award season, and so much more.
    4/5/2023
    1:19:32

Drag darling and winner of RuPaul's Drag Race JINKX MONSOON brings her unique brand of talk to the podcast airwaves through thoughtful, hilarious, and even probing conversations with your favorite celebrities, comedians, and artists. Produced by the Forever Dog Podcast Network and Moguls of Media
