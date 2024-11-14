Ask Father Josh (Your Catholic Question and Answer Podcast)

Should We Receive Holy Communion on the Tongue or in the Hand?

Are you receiving the Eucharist on the tongue or in the hand? Is one way better? Fr. Josh Johnson provides clarity on this misconception based on information from the General Instruction of the Roman Missal (GIRM) and reassures us that the church allows Catholics to receive Communion both ways. Snippet From the Show Both are good, both are true, both are beautiful.