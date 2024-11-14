Ask Father Josh (Your Catholic Question and Answer Podcast)

It sometimes feels impossible to stop the deeply rooted sins of the heart. Fr. Mark-Mary joins Fr. Josh to offer advice and encouragement on overcoming persistent vices and allowing God to love us in our messiness.
Sometimes, God doesn't perfect us right away because he wants us to experience his love while we are still imperfect.
How Should We Prioritize Different Devotions?
Finding time for the various devotions the Catholic faith offers—such as the rosary, adoration, daily Mass, and reading Scripture—can sometimes feel overwhelming. In this discussion, Fr. Mark-Mary joins Fr. Josh to help us understand how to prioritize these devotions as we build our prayer lives.
Jesus is pleased with our desire to spend time with him no matter how many devotions we are able to fit into our day.
Should We Receive Holy Communion on the Tongue or in the Hand?
Are you receiving the Eucharist on the tongue or in the hand? Is one way better? Fr. Josh Johnson provides clarity on this misconception based on information from the General Instruction of the Roman Missal (GIRM) and reassures us that the church allows Catholics to receive Communion both ways.
Both are good, both are true, both are beautiful.
Healing and Hope Amidst Pornography and Masturbation Addiction (with Dr. Sarah Denny Lorio)
What effect does pornography and masturbation have on relationships and marriage? How can we maintain hope in times of doubt? Fr. Josh Johnson is joined by Dr. Sarah Denny Lorio to dissect the assumptions, fears, and practicals of these issues. They also tie the conversation into Dr. Sarah Denny Lorio’s dissertation comparing St. Pope John Paul II and Margaret Sanger’s views on women’s freedom.
Do not doubt the power of your prayers for your future spouse.
What Does God Think of Divorce?
Divorce is a difficult topic. Fr. Josh Johnson shares sympathy and advice based on Catholic teaching for anyone struggling in this season. We are reminded that throughout the hardest times, Jesus is inviting us to join Him on the cross. He is calling us to bless those who curse us, pray for those who hurt us, and forgive those who do not apologize.
Nothing is impossible for God.
About Ask Father Josh (Your Catholic Question and Answer Podcast)
Ask Fr. Josh is the podcast where I hear you out and do my best to help you navigate the tricky times in life when our Catholic Faith doesn’t give you an easy “fill-in-the blank” answer. On this show, we’ll listen to one another, problem solve together, and ultimately entrust everything to our Lord. If this is your first time tuning in, here’s how the show goes: Each episode, I'll address three to four of your questions. I’ll cover everything from Catholic teaching to moral dilemmas to relationship advice. I'm not perfect, and I can’t guarantee that my advice is going to make things easy, but I'll do my best to share what I've learned during my time as a priest, pastor, and friend.
Send me your questions at ascensionpress.com/askfatherjosh