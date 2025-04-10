Every Knee Shall Bow (Your Catholic Evangelization Podcast)

Have you ever wondered why Peter was the first pope? Do you question the idea of a pope or of papal infallibility? Where does priestly authority come from? Michael Gormley and Dave VanVickle continue their season of exploring church leadership through the examination of the Old Testament, the New Testament, the priesthood and the role of St. Peter.
Snippet from the Show
If Jesus is the fulfillment of the Old Testament as the Davidic King, he has a right hand man as it were the chief steward of the house, he has what we would call today the Prime Minister, and that person, that Joseph, is Peter.
We want to hear from you! Email us at [email protected]
with your questions/comments
Don't forget to text “EKSB” to 33-777 to get the shownotes right to your inbox!
You can also find the full shownotes at www.ascensionpress.com/EveryKneeShallBow