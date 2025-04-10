Powered by RND
Every Knee Shall Bow (Your Catholic Evangelization Podcast)
Every Knee Shall Bow (Your Catholic Evangelization Podcast)

Ascension
Lay Catholic evangelists Michael Gormley and Dave VanVickle bring you a podcast series that teaches you how to confidently share your Catholic faith with your family members, friends, co-workers, and the strangers you meet on airplanes.
Religion & SpiritualityChristianityReligion & SpiritualityReligion

Available Episodes

5 of 282
  • The Origins of the Papacy According to Scripture
    Have you ever wondered why Peter was the first pope? Do you question the idea of a pope or of papal infallibility? Where does priestly authority come from? Michael Gormley and Dave VanVickle continue their season of exploring church leadership through the examination of the Old Testament, the New Testament, the priesthood and the role of St. Peter. Snippet from the Show If Jesus is the fulfillment of the Old Testament as the Davidic King, he has a right hand man as it were the chief steward of the house, he has what we would call today the Prime Minister, and that person, that Joseph, is Peter. We want to hear from you! Email us at [email protected] with your questions/comments Don't forget to text “EKSB” to 33-777 to get the shownotes right to your inbox! You can also find the full shownotes at www.ascensionpress.com/EveryKneeShallBow
    --------  
    41:49
  • Exploring Church Leadership
    Are you ready for a new season of Every Knee Shall Bow? Michael Gormley and Dave VanVickle kick off their new season by addressing the topics they’ll cover in upcoming episodes regarding church hierarchy, where it comes from, all the common problems people have and many other topics around church leadership. Snippet from the Show Even in the face of incredibly competent leaders, that aren’t priests, that aren’t bishops, that isn’t the pope, Christ ordained and established that rule. We want to hear from you! Email us at [email protected] with your questions/comments Don't forget to text “EKSB” to 33-777 to get the shownotes right to your inbox! You can also find the full shownotes at www.ascensionpress.com/EveryKneeShallBow
    --------  
    28:22
  • We'll Be Back Next Week!
    Gomer and Dave will return next week with a new season on Church hierarchy. We want to hear from you! Email us at [email protected] with your questions/comments Don't forget to text “EKSB” to 33-777 to get the shownotes right to your inbox! You can also find the full shownotes at www.ascensionpress.com/EveryKneeShallBow
    --------  
    2:01
  • Navigating Seasons of Change in the Church
    How do you deal with pastor changes, church updates, and closing parishes? Are you trying to serve the church, but keep hitting roadblocks? Michael Gormley and Dave VanVickle explore what to do when you feel stuck in an unfortunate church situation and how to handle the chaos of change. Snippet from the Show It’s important to let this be a reminder to us that we follow Jesus Christ and not a building or a certain pastor or something like that. We have to evangelize, we have to be a church that goes out and grows. We want to hear from you! Email us at [email protected] with your questions/comments Don't forget to text “EKSB” to 33-777 to get the shownotes right to your inbox! You can also find the full shownotes at www.ascensionpress.com/EveryKneeShallBow
    --------  
    35:30
  • Our Role in Evangelization
    Does the idea of apologetics intimidate you? Do you feel inadequate defending the Catholic faith, but want to build confidence in evangelizing? Michael Gormley and Dave VanVickle explain the gift of evangelization and how God wants us to participate in the good work He started. Snippet from the Show The sacraments are not our work to please God, it is God’s work to save humanity. We want to hear from you! Email us at [email protected] with your questions/comments Don't forget to text “EKSB” to 33-777 to get the shownotes right to your inbox! You can also find the full shownotes at www.ascensionpress.com/EveryKneeShallBow
    --------  
    32:32

About Every Knee Shall Bow (Your Catholic Evangelization Podcast)

Lay Catholic evangelists Michael Gormley and Dave VanVickle bring you a podcast series that teaches you how to confidently share your Catholic faith with your family members, friends, co-workers, and the strangers you meet on airplanes. Every episode, Mike and Dave give you five steps you can take each week to become an instrument God uses to spread the Gospel, heal hearts, and renew his Church. Be inspired by stories of miraculous conversions and be reminded that God still powerfully intervenes to transform people's lives.
