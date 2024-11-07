Against All Odds with Cousin Sal

Thanksgiving Weekend Recap, Who's In and Who's Out, and Basketball Plays of the Day

Cousin Sal and the D3 dive into a recap of Week 13 in the NFL by breaking down some bad quarterback play, the current standings, and the NFL MVP. Next, in college football, they take a look at who's in and who's out of the College Football Playoff and Travis Hunter running away with the Heisman (36:20). Finally, they give their Plays of the Day between the NBA and college basketball (52:41) and recap their worst beats of the weekend in Betaches (62:33). Hosts: Cousin Sal, Darren Szokoli, Brian Szokoli, and Harry Gagnon Producer: Michael Szokoli The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming, please visit theringer.com/RG to learn more about the resources and helplines available, and listen to the end of the episode for additional details. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices