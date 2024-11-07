Against All Odds with Cousin Sal

Thanksgiving Weekend Recap, Who's In and Who's Out, and Basketball Plays of the Day
Cousin Sal and the D3 dive into a recap of Week 13 in the NFL by breaking down some bad quarterback play, the current standings, and the NFL MVP. Next, in college football, they take a look at who's in and who's out of the College Football Playoff and Travis Hunter running away with the Heisman (36:20). Finally, they give their Plays of the Day between the NBA and college basketball (52:41) and recap their worst beats of the weekend in Betaches (62:33).
Hosts: Cousin Sal, Darren Szokoli, Brian Szokoli, and Harry Gagnon
Producer: Michael Szokoli
The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming, please visit theringer.com/RG to learn more about the resources and helplines available, and listen to the end of the episode for additional details.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:14:28
Michael Irvin on the Cowboys' Current Situation and Week 13 NFL Picks | Cousin Sal's Winning Weekend
On this week's 'Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend,' Michael Irvin joins to discuss the Dallas Cowboys' current situation, who could be coaching the team next year, and who he thinks the best players in the league are. Next, Harry from the D3 joins to break down all the upcoming Week 13 NFL games.
Host: Cousin Sal
Guests: Michael Irvin and Harry Gagnon
Producers: Michael Szokoli, Joel Solomon, Jack Wilson, Chris Wohlers, Jonathan Frias, Sirush Witte, Drew van Steenbergen, and Felipe Guilhermino
The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming, please visit theringer.com/RG to learn more about the resources and helplines available, and listen to the end of the episode for additional details.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
52:40
Thanksgiving Games Preview, Best College Games of the Weekend, and Sharp Tank
Sal and the D3 kick off the podcast with a preview of the Thanksgiving matchups, where they give out their best bets for the games and a same-game parlay, plus a first touchdown in the Dolphins-Packers matchup. Next, they shift to college football, breaking down Ohio State–Michigan, Notre Dame–USC, and Texas–Texas A&M (00:00). Then, they give their best bets of the weekend in Sharp Tank (00:00) before telling the story of when Harry first met the D3 on Thanksgiving (00:00).
Hosts: Cousin Sal, Darren Szokoli, Brian Szokoli, and Harry Gagnon
Producer: Michael Szokoli
The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming, please visit theringer.com/RG to learn more about the resources and helplines available, and listen to the end of the episode for additional details.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
52:57
Weekend Football Recap, Basketball Plays of the Day, and Early-Morning Betaches
Cousin Sal and the D3 dive into a recap of Week 12 in the NFL by breaking down some of the wild endings to Sunday's games, the 49ers' season possibly being over, and the updated MVP odds. Next, in college football, they take a look at who's in and who's out of the College Football Playoff (28:57). Finally, they give their Plays of the Day between the NBA and college basketball (38:52) and recap their worst beats of the weekend in Betaches (49:05).
Hosts: Cousin Sal, Darren Szokoli, Brian Szokoli, and Harry Gagnon
Producer: Michael Szokoli
The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming, please visit theringer.com/RG to learn more about the resources and helplines available, and listen to the end of the episode for additional details.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:05:05
Jim Nantz Joins and Week 12 NFL Picks | Cousin Sal's Winning Weekend
On this week's Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend, Jim Nantz joins Cousin Sal to talk about his unforgettable calls, including the dramatic Bills vs. Chiefs game, and his thoughts on the Jets' disappointing season. They also dive into Jim’s partnership with Tony Romo and his lifelong connection to The Masters. Brother Bri joins Sal at the end to give out their best bets for Week 12 in the NFL.
Host: Cousin Sal
Guest: Brian Szokoli, Jim Nantz
Producer: Michael Szokoli, Joel Solomon, Jack Wilson, Chris Wohlers, Jonathan Frias, Sirush Witte, Drew van Steenbergen, Felipe Guilhermino
The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming, please visit theringer.com/RG to learn more about the resources and helplines available, and listen to the end of the episode for additional details.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Jimmy Kimmel Live’ on-air personality and host of Cousin Sal’s Winning Weekend, Sal Iacono breaks down the world of gambling across a variety of sports, including NFL, NBA, NHL, UFC, boxing, wrestling, and competitive hot dog-eating. Each week, Sal offers up odds analysis as well as his best bets, while introducing celebrities, Vegas experts, and his pack of lunatic friends, who are shameless about discussing their latest wins and losses (mostly losses).