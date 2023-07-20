Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Introducing the MANA Podcast from Netflix, hosted by Matt Owens, screenwriter and co-showrunner for the upcoming live action adaptation of one piece from Netfli...
LeisureAnimation & MangaTV & Film
  • Introducing the MANA Podcast
    Introducing the MANA Podcast from Netflix, hosted by Matt Owens, screenwriter and co-showrunner for the upcoming live action adaptation of one piece from Netflix, and more importantly, a lifelong anime fan. On the MANA podcast, which stands for Manga Anime Netflix Adaptation, Matt invites some of his closest entertainment industry friends to chat all about their favorite anime series and tropes. The first episode of the MANA podcast premieres on August 10, 2023, don’t forget to subscribe to this podcast feed so you don’t miss an episode! The MANA Podcast is produced by Netflix and hosted by Matt Owens. Rae Votta and Josie Kavadoy are executive producers, Marvin Yueh is our senior producer and Sean Cook is our editor. Episodes were recorded earlier this year.
    7/20/2023
    1:56

About The MANA Podcast: One Piece

Introducing the MANA Podcast from Netflix, hosted by Matt Owens, screenwriter and co-showrunner for the upcoming live action adaptation of one piece from Netflix, and more importantly, a lifelong anime fan. On the MANA podcast, which stands for Manga Anime Netflix Adaptation, Matt invites some of his closest entertainment industry friends to chat all about their favorite anime series and tropes.
