Lisa Kudrow joins the show to talk about her new series No Good Deed. Kudrow stars as Lydia, a retired pianist who is reluctantly selling her highly coveted Los Feliz home in the hopes of creating a fresh start alongside her husband Paul (Ray Romano). But as multiple families race to buy what they believe is their dream home, Lydia and Paul struggle to hide the dark and dangerous secrets that linger inside.
Kudrow explains why coming onboard the series was an easy yes, talks about finally getting working with Romano after years of wanting to collaborate, and digs into her experience finding Lydia's character amidst the story's many moving pieces.
She also reflects on the enduring popularity of Friends, muses about what her character Phoebe would be up to these days, and shares what she misses most about the pre-social media world.
Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie joins the show to talk about playing the title role in Pablo Larraín's latest film, Maria. The film tells the tumultuous and beautiful story of the world’s greatest female opera singer, Maria Callas, re-lived and reimagined during her final days in 1970s Paris.
Jolie explains how she got involved with the film, dives into the intense preparation process (which required her to learn how to sing opera so her voice could be properly blended with Callas), and walks us through how the costume design process helped her find the private version of Maria that existed behind closed doors.
She also shares her unique connection with the extras who played the audience during her La Scala opera scene, describes her relationship with co-stars Pierfrancesco Favino and Alba Rohrwacher (who play Maria's butler, Ferruccio and her housemaid, Bruna), and breaks down a few of the film's most challenging scenes.
Justine Lupe
Justine Lupe joins the show to talk about Nobody Wants This. The series centers on an unlikely relationship between an outspoken, agnostic woman, Joanne (Kristen Bell), and an unconventional rabbi, Noah (Adam Brody). Their relationship comes under the scrutiny of their loved ones, including Morgan (Lupe) – Joanne’s charming, quick-witted sister.
Lupe describes her audition process, explains how her first interaction with Bell set the tone for the entire filming experience, and breaks down one of the show's funniest scenes.
She also reflects on her decision to audition for Juilliard and the epic journey that led to her acceptance, shares what she learned from Sarah Snook and her other Succession co-stars, and explains how she has learned to handle the inevitable ups and downs of being an actor.
Adam Brody
Adam Brody joins the show to talk about Nobody Wants This, the wildly popular series which centers on the unlikely relationship between an outspoken, agnostic woman, Joanne (Kristen Bell), and an unconventional rabbi, Noah (Brody).
Brody shares what it's been like to watch the series take off over the past few months, considers the role nostalgia played in fans' reaction to seeing him and Bell together on screen, and weighs in on the internet's "Hot Rabbi" versus "Hot Priest" conversation.
He also explains how he went from being a San Diego surfer kid to a breakout heartthrob on the teen soap The O.C., describes how practicality has guided his path through the industry, and shares what songs are on the top of his yacht rock playlist.
Danielle Deadwyler
Danielle Deadwyler joins the show to talk about playing Berniece in Malcolm Washington's directorial debut, The Piano Lesson. Based on August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play, the film follows a sibling clash over a prized heirloom piano – the sole vestige of their family’s heritage.
Deadwyler shares her long-standing connection to Wilson's work, discusses how Berniece's character relates directly to her independent work as a performance artist (which explores the blurred lines of Black female labor in America), and describes the family-dynamic that Washington created for the cast and crew over the course of filming.
She also considers how being a middle child impacted the deep sense of familial responsibility she felt growing up, ruminates on how her hometown of Atlanta, Georgia shaped her as an artist, and reflects on the trajectory of her acting career -- which took off in 2020 and has shown no signs of slowing.
