Lisa Kudrow

Lisa Kudrow joins the show to talk about her new series No Good Deed. Kudrow stars as Lydia, a retired pianist who is reluctantly selling her highly coveted Los Feliz home in the hopes of creating a fresh start alongside her husband Paul (Ray Romano). But as multiple families race to buy what they believe is their dream home, Lydia and Paul struggle to hide the dark and dangerous secrets that linger inside. Kudrow explains why coming onboard the series was an easy yes, talks about finally getting working with Romano after years of wanting to collaborate, and digs into her experience finding Lydia's character amidst the story's many moving pieces. She also reflects on the enduring popularity of Friends, muses about what her character Phoebe would be up to these days, and shares what she misses most about the pre-social media world. Listen to more from Netflix Podcasts.