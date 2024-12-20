Powered by RND
PodcastsLeisureThe Finer Points - Aviation Podcast
Listen to The Finer Points - Aviation Podcast in the App
Listen to The Finer Points - Aviation Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Finer Points - Aviation Podcast

Podcast The Finer Points - Aviation Podcast
Jason Miller
The Finer Points is the original educational aviation podcast. Launched in 2005, TFP delivers expert CFI wisdom from award winning certified flight instructor, ...
LeisureAviationEducationTutorials

Available Episodes

5 of 402
  • Flying Out Of The Spin - Aviation Podcast
    On a recent CFI Club call, I was asked about how I teach spins. This is what I said ...  Fly Your Best!
    --------  
    11:03
  • Just Dry This - Aviation Podcast
    THIS is how you save time and money in training. Become a safer, more confident pilot. Fly Your Best! 
    --------  
    9:55
  • When It All Goes Down - Aviation Podcast
    On our recent Canyons of the Southwest Airplane Camp trip, one aircraft experienced an engine failure and had to execute a forced landing. In this podcast, we talk to both pilots and discuss what we learned. Please enjoy The Finer Points!
    --------  
    1:01:48
  • Talkin' With Nick Wegner - Aviation Podcast
    In this podcast, we talk with Nick Wegner, one of the founders of Flight Schedule Pro. Nick and his team have announced a major effort to streamline the way flight training works for Schools, CFIs, and the pilots that fly there. Please enjoy The Finer Points!
    --------  
    24:50
  • Shed A Teardrop For Me - Aviation Podcast
    In this episode, we talk about the "teardrop" into a 45 on a non-towered pattern entry. Fly Your Best!  
    --------  
    12:43

More Leisure podcasts

Trending Leisure podcasts

About The Finer Points - Aviation Podcast

The Finer Points is the original educational aviation podcast. Launched in 2005, TFP delivers expert CFI wisdom from award winning certified flight instructor, Jason Miller. Over the last 20 years Jason has been working to perfect the art of flight instruction. He was named FAA Wester Pacific CFI of the year in 2009 and 2016, works as an AOPA Air Safety Institute instructor, and writes monthly columns for FLYING magazine. Jason is passionate about conveying accurate, meaningful information to pilots.
Podcast website

Listen to The Finer Points - Aviation Podcast, SmartLess Presents ClueLess and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The Finer Points - Aviation Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.1.1 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/23/2024 - 2:20:01 AM