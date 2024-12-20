The Finer Points - Aviation Podcast

On a recent CFI Club call, I was asked about how I teach spins. This is what I said ... Fly Your Best!
--------
11:03
Just Dry This - Aviation Podcast
THIS is how you save time and money in training. Become a safer, more confident pilot. Fly Your Best!
--------
9:55
When It All Goes Down - Aviation Podcast
On our recent Canyons of the Southwest Airplane Camp trip, one aircraft experienced an engine failure and had to execute a forced landing. In this podcast, we talk to both pilots and discuss what we learned. Please enjoy The Finer Points!
--------
1:01:48
Talkin' With Nick Wegner - Aviation Podcast
In this podcast, we talk with Nick Wegner, one of the founders of Flight Schedule Pro. Nick and his team have announced a major effort to streamline the way flight training works for Schools, CFIs, and the pilots that fly there. Please enjoy The Finer Points!
--------
24:50
Shed A Teardrop For Me - Aviation Podcast
In this episode, we talk about the "teardrop" into a 45 on a non-towered pattern entry. Fly Your Best!
The Finer Points is the original educational aviation podcast. Launched in 2005, TFP delivers expert CFI wisdom from award winning certified flight instructor, Jason Miller. Over the last 20 years Jason has been working to perfect the art of flight instruction. He was named FAA Wester Pacific CFI of the year in 2009 and 2016, works as an AOPA Air Safety Institute instructor, and writes monthly columns for FLYING magazine. Jason is passionate about conveying accurate, meaningful information to pilots.