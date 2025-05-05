Young Everyday Black Woman Podcast

Ep 56 - Sis, Let’s Talk: Healing, Hookups & Finding Your King

In this episode of Young Everyday Black Woman, Courtney starts by giving flowers to the iconic Frankie Beverly. She then gets into how to truly show up for HBCU homecomings—not just by turning up, but by pouring back into our institutions with your time and coins when you can. The real talk continues as she breaks down why love isn’t always clicking for us, with trauma playing a big role, and how men have their own way of wanting their ‘bacon.’ Plus, Courtney shares how situationships and solitude can lead you to the love and relationship you deserve. This episode is all about keeping it raw, real, and relatable—don’t miss out!