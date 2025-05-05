Young Everyday Black Woman Podcast

Ep 57 - Love, Work & the Weight of Being a Black Woman
In this episode, Courtney shares her unfiltered thoughts on today’s political climate and what it means to navigate the world as a young Black woman. She also dives into the realities of being a Black woman in the workplace—how do you stay impactful while facing criticism from coworkers? Finally, she gets personal, opening up about love, relationships, and what she truly wants.
Tune in now for real conversations, honest reflections, and a little bit of tea.
54:48
Ep 56 - Sis, Let’s Talk: Healing, Hookups & Finding Your King
In this episode of Young Everyday Black Woman, Courtney starts by giving flowers to the iconic Frankie Beverly. She then gets into how to truly show up for HBCU homecomings—not just by turning up, but by pouring back into our institutions with your time and coins when you can. The real talk continues as she breaks down why love isn’t always clicking for us, with trauma playing a big role, and how men have their own way of wanting their ‘bacon.’ Plus, Courtney shares how situationships and solitude can lead you to the love and relationship you deserve. This episode is all about keeping it raw, real, and relatable—don’t miss out!
48:32
Ep 55 - Real Talk- Politics, Personal Struggles, And Life's Unfiltered Moments
In this episode of Young Everyday Black Woman, Courtney dives deep into the 2024 presidential election, passionately expressing her support for her Soror, Vice President Kamala Harris. She also opens up about the challenges of maintaining friendships and relationships and reflects on a summer that has felt far from fulfilling. Additionally, Courtney gets personal, sharing her frustrations with love and the feeling of unfulfillment in other areas of her life. Tune in for an honest and relatable conversation that many can resonate with.
44:21
Ep 54 - America Still Has A Problem
On this episode of Young Everyday Black Woman Courtney is letting you know that America still has a problem! They really not like us! Courtney gives ya’ll a dose of her political thoughts and encourages young black women (and men too) to vote during this election! She also gets emotional talking about her beliefs for the black community and communities alike. Courtney tackles the life of being a black woman and how her inner thoughts impact her idea of diversity in relationships, friendships, and the workplace.
44:52
Ep 53 - America Has A Problem
Join Courtney on an eye-opening expedition into the heart of education in Black America. From cradle to college, she fearlessly unpacks the intricate choices facing Black individuals navigating an educational system that often feels like a labyrinth of challenges.
In this episode, Courtney paints a vivid picture of the systemic influences shaping the educational journey of Black Americans. With her signature blend of wit and wisdom, she shines a spotlight on the resilience and determination driving students forward in the face of adversity. She puts a special spotlight on HBCUs and their positive impact on Black America.
Prepare to be inspired and enlightened as Courtney invites listeners to join her in reimagining an educational landscape where every Black student can thrive, regardless of the barriers stacked against them. Tune in for a dose of empowerment and a fresh perspective on the power of education to shape futures.
Hey sis, let's talk! Young Everyday Black Woman is a podcast hosted by Courtney Hancock. She's a firm believer in acts of growing, goal setting. and self love. So, let's have a virtual convo and not be afraid to be vulnerable and real. From personal issues and relationships talk to future planning and setting your goals... She's your girl. New episodes available every other Sunday.