Trade War 2025 w/ Imran Khan

Only two short days after the announced details of the Nintendo Switch 2 and about twelve hours after we recorded this week's main VGBees Podcast episode, Donald Trump's trade war with the rest of the world created the environment responsible for Nintendo announcing the delay of US pre-orders for their new console.I decided it was worth recording a public feed bonus with my friend and former colleague Imran Khan to discuss the event. We covered a lot of ground, including:A recap of Wednesday's announcementsTrump's specific new tariffs announced Wednesday afternoonNintendo's response on FridayHow this expands WAY beyond Switch 2Why manufacturing jobs will not be created sustainably here in the USWhy this moment may or may not radicalize the average gamerHow these conditions may cause more delays, price increases, and supply issuesIf this is your first time thinking about things like this, welcome! We don't judge! Just consider looking at your hobbies getting priced out of your comfort zone as the first step in looking at the world in a more intersectional way! Okay!?!If you like the idea of maybe making more bonus podcasts, consider supporting us at vgbees.com/join.