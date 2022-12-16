The Cosmic We with Barbara Holmes and Donny Bryant

The Cosmic We goes beyond race and racism to consider relatedness as the organizing principle of the universe, exploring our shared cosmic origins though a cult...
More
Available Episodes
5 of 25
The Village Response
What does life look like in our modern-day village?
Based on the next chapter in Crisis Contemplation, The Village Response, in this episode, Dr. Barbara Holmes and Dr. Donny Bryant explore the role our communities play in shaping our humanity, our self-expression, and our healing.
Resources:
The transcript for this episode can be found here.
If you wish to get a copy of Crisis Contemplation, you can find it in the CAC Bookstore.
Connect with us:
Have a question you'd like Dr. B or Donny to answer on a possible listener questions episode? Email us: [email protected] or leave us voicemail.
This podcast is made possible thanks to the generosity of our donors. If you would love to support the ongoing work of the Center for Action and Contemplation and the continued work of our podcasts, you can donate at https://cac.org/support-cac/podcasts/ Thank you!
7/28/2023
43:19
Wounds
Who do you consider part of your village?
In this episode, both Dr. Barbara Holmes and Dr. Donny Bryant helps us make sense of our community wounds and explore the next chapter of Crisis Contemplation, Wounds. Dr. Barbara Holmes explains why unwelcome events are often essential to true transformation: “Wounds are portals. They are entryways to somewhere else within you. Sometimes things happen in your life that make you realize you have allowed a scar to form over something that was festering. It needed to be broken open.”
Have you gone through an unwelcome event that ushered in profound healing? Share your experience with us.
Resources:
The transcript for this episode can be found here.
If you wish to get a copy of Crisis Contemplation, you can find it in the CAC Bookstore.
Connect with us:
Have a question you'd like Dr. B or Donny to answer on a possible listener questions episode? Email us: [email protected] or leave us voicemail.
This podcast is made possible thanks to the generosity of our donors. If you would love to support the ongoing work of the Center for Action and Contemplation and the continued work of our podcasts, you can donate at https://cac.org/support-cac/podcasts/ Thank you!
7/21/2023
46:14
Contemplation
Do you have a time-tested contemplative practice for moments of crisis?
In this episode, Dr. Barbara Holmes and Dr. Donald Bryant offer us this thought: “When crisis has you in its grip, contemplation offers the ability to stop striving. It allows you the space to grieve your losses and then let go. It lets you know that it is okay to withdraw from ordinary pursuits for a while and let the Spirit lead.”
This episode is based on second chapter of Crisis Contemplation: Contemplation.
Resources:
The transcript for this episode can be found here.
If you wish to get a copy of Crisis Contemplation, you can find it in the CAC Bookstore.
Connect with us:
Have a question you'd like Dr. B or Donny to answer on a possible listener questions episode? Email us: [email protected] or leave us voicemail.
This podcast is made possible thanks to the generosity of our donors. If you would love to support the ongoing work of the Center for Action and Contemplation and the continued work of our podcasts, you can donate at https://cac.org/support-cac/podcasts/ Thank you!
7/14/2023
48:00
Crisis
Are you experiencing a crisis? How would you recognize it?
On the 4th season of The Cosmic We, we are taking a pause from our normal format to explore the themes of Dr. Barbara Holmes' book Crisis Contemplation. Together, Dr. B and Dr. Donny explore ways we can apply it to the realities we face in our daily lives. This first episode is based on the themes of Chapter 1: Crisis.
Resources:
The transcript for this episode can be found here.
If you wish to get a copy of Crisis Contemplation, you can find it in the CAC Bookstore.
Connect with us:
Have a question you'd like Dr. B or Donny to answer on a possible listener questions episode? Email us: [email protected] or leave us voicemail.
This podcast is made possible thanks to the generosity of our donors. If you would love to support the ongoing work of the Center for Action and Contemplation and the continued work of our podcasts, you can donate at https://cac.org/support-cac/podcasts/ Thank you!
7/7/2023
46:42
Living Ourselves Into New Ways of Being with Brian McLaren
How has your experience of faith changed since your childhood? What shifts in the foundation of your faith have you intentionally and unintentionally made?
In this final episode of season 3, Barbara and Donny have a conversation with Brian McLaren about the ways we construct God and how, in many ways, the Christian faith hasn’t fully grasped Jesus’s teachings.
Brian D. McLaren is an author, speaker, activist, and public theologian. A former college English teacher and pastor, he is a passionate advocate for “a new kind of Christianity” – just, generous, and working with people of all faiths for the common good. He is a core faculty member of The Living School and hosts the podcast Learning How to See, which are part of the Center for Action and Contemplation. He is also an Auburn Senior Fellowand is a co-host of Southern Lights. His newest books are Faith After Doubt (January 2021), and Do I Stay Christian? (May 2022).
About The Cosmic We with Barbara Holmes and Donny Bryant
The Cosmic We goes beyond race and racism to consider relatedness as the organizing principle of the universe, exploring our shared cosmic origins though a cultural lens that fuses science, mysticism, spirituality, and the creative arts. Together with prominent cosmologists, shamans, biblical scholars, poets and activists, Center for Action and Contemplation core teacher Barbara Holmes and co-host Donny Bryant unveil the “we” of us beyond color, continent, country, or kinship to conjure unseen futures in exploration of the mystery of Divine connection.