Ep. 127: The case against Crow
Ep. 127: The case against Crow

JD and Ed talk about the situation of Fr. Alexander Crow of Mobile.
8/19/2023
50:41
Ep. 126: Prelatures and pickleball
Ep. 126: Prelatures and pickleball

Ed shares a little about his day in court. Then, JD and Ed talk about a big development in the world of personal prelatures and controversy surrounding liturgies at World Youth Day.
8/12/2023
1:16:04
Ep. 125: World Youth Day Barbie
Ep. 125: World Youth Day Barbie

JD and Ed talk about World Youth Day and debate Ed's eligibility for the papacy. Then, former Albany bishop Howard Hubbard's attempted marriage brings JD and Ed to ask what marriage is and how it is contracted. Ed plays a round of youth 'Yes or No.' JD plays a round Barbie 'True or False.' -St. Bede the Venerable's Ecclesiastical History of England
8/4/2023
1:23:32
Ep. 124: It’s draft day, baby
Ep. 124: It's draft day, baby

JD and Ed perform a mock draft for the C-9, the pope's council of cardinal advisors. Find the full list of their picks below:JD* Cardinal Charles Maung Bo* Cardinal-elect Protase Rugambwa* Cardinal-elect Victor Manuel Fernandez* Cardinal Peter Ebere Okpaleke* Cardinal Daniel DiNardo* Cardinal Anders Arborelius* Cardinal Anthony Poola* Cardinal Berhaneyesus Demerew Souraphiel* Cardinal-elect Sebastian FrancisEd* Cardinal-elect Grzegorz Ryś* Cardinal-elect Stephen Chow* Cardinal-elect Pierbattista Pizzaballa* Cardinal Louis Raphaël Sako* Cardinal Rainer Maria Woelki* Cardinal Antoine Kambanda* Cardinal Baselois Cleemis Thottunkal* Cardinal Thomas Collins* Cardinal-elect Stephen Ameyu Martin Mulla—The Church in Iraq by Cardinal Fernando FiloniThe Pillar's interview with Cardinal Thomas Collins The Pillar's profile of Bishop Jorge García Cuerva
7/29/2023
1:32:35
Ep. 123: The sublime and the ridiculous
Ep. 123: The sublime and the ridiculous

Ed reflects on the death of his grandmother. Then, JD and Ed talk about continued pushback against the appointment of Cardinal-elect Victor Fernandez to the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.