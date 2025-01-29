Powered by RND
Religion & Spirituality
Sunday School; A Pillar Bible Study
Sunday School; A Pillar Bible Study

The Pillar Podcast
A Catholic podcast about the weekly Mass readings. www.pillarcatholic.com
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

  • The Presentation and the priesthood
    This week, we celebrate the Feast of the Presentation and the readings are all about the priesthood. Hear Malachi give a prophecy about God’s return that is parallel to Isaiah’s own prophecy about God’s return. Then, Dr. Scott Powell explains the context of the Presentation.Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 7:20Reading 1 - Malachi 3:1-4Psalm 24: 7-10Reading 2 - Hebrews 2:14-18Gospel - Luke 2: 22-40 This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.pillarcatholic.com/subscribe
    44:58
  • Better than Ezra
    In these readings for the Third Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year C, the Israelites finally acknowledge their sins and Jesus declares a Jubilee Year.Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 7:35Reading 1 - Nehemiah 8:2-4a, 5-6, 8-10Psalm cf John 6:63c Psalm 19: 8-10, 14Reading 2 - 1 Corinthians 12:12-30Gospel - Luke 1:1-4; 4:14-21 This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.pillarcatholic.com/subscribe
    52:28
  • Mawwiage is what bwings us together
    It’s the Second Sunday in Ordinary Time! This week, Dr. Scott Powell talks about ancient Israel’s understanding of a jubilee year. He also shares a few reasons the wedding at Cana is more than just a magic trick precursor to Jesus’ other miracles.Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 5:15Reading 1 - Isaiah 62:1-5Psalm 96: 1-3, 7-10Reading 2 - 1 Corinthians 12:4-11Gospel - John 2:1-11 This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.pillarcatholic.com/subscribe
    46:27
  • Bonus: Off The Wall with JD
    JD asks some follow-up questions after going through the readings for the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord, Year C. We’re trying this out— give us feedback in the comments below! This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.pillarcatholic.com/subscribe
    10:10
  • Water and a servant song
    It’s the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord! Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn and Kate Olivera as they unpack the first of the ’servant songs’ found in Isaiah— and link it to the creation story in Genesis. Scott talks about Acts 10, the turning point of the New Testament. Then, he makes some really cool connections about water. Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:20Reading 1 - Isaiah 42:1-4, 6-7Psalm 29: 1-4, 9-10Reading 2 - Acts 10: 34-38Gospel - Luke 3: 15-16, 21-22 This is a public episode. If you’d like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit www.pillarcatholic.com/subscribe
    40:38

About Sunday School; A Pillar Bible Study

A Catholic podcast about the weekly Mass readings. www.pillarcatholic.com
