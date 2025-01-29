Sunday School; A Pillar Bible Study

Water and a servant song

It's the Feast of the Baptism of the Lord! Join Dr. Scott Powell, JD Flynn and Kate Olivera as they unpack the first of the 'servant songs' found in Isaiah— and link it to the creation story in Genesis. Scott talks about Acts 10, the turning point of the New Testament. Then, he makes some really cool connections about water. Already read the readings? Skip ahead to 6:20Reading 1 - Isaiah 42:1-4, 6-7Psalm 29: 1-4, 9-10Reading 2 - Acts 10: 34-38Gospel - Luke 3: 15-16, 21-22