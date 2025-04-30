Powered by RND
Religion & Spirituality Risk And Revival [The BSSM Podcast]
Risk And Revival [The BSSM Podcast]
Risk And Revival [The BSSM Podcast]

Bethel School Of Supernatural Ministry
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
Risk And Revival [The BSSM Podcast]
  • Teaser Trailer
    What happens when ordinary people say yes to an extraordinary God?Welcome to Risk & Revival, the brand-new podcast from Bethel School of Supernatural Ministry (BSSM).For the first time, we’re pulling back the curtain on the risks, revelations, and radical encounters that launched a global move of God.Join Bill Johnson, Kris Vallotton, and other key leaders, along with voices like Heidi Baker, as they share the moments that shaped them—and shaped history.If you’re hungry for revival, ready to lead, and willing to risk it all for Jesus, this podcast is for you."Risk & Revival" — Coming soon, wherever you listen.
About Risk And Revival [The BSSM Podcast]

Join us for honest, Spirit-led conversations with BSSM leaders, global voices like Bill Johnson, Kris Vallotton, Heidi Baker, and others who are shaping culture and building the Church. We’ll explore how this movement began, dive into the core values that fuel it, and equip you to live a naturally supernatural life grounded in the Word. Whether you're called to ministry, marketplace, or missions, this podcast will inspire you to live fully alive and lead with purpose.
