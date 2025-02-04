Powered by RND
Never Settle with Jimmie Johnson and Marty Smith
Never Settle with Jimmie Johnson and Marty Smith

SiriusXM
NEVER SETTLE What do all the greatest athletes, entertainers and business minds in the world have in common? They continue to evolve. They stay uncomfortable. ...
  • Never Settle with Jimmie Johnson and Marty Smith | Debuts February 12th
    Join NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Jimmie Johnson and New York Times bestselling author (of NEVER SETTLE) Marty Smith, as they discuss life on the run as present fathers, husbands and entrepreneurs. Johnson and Smith will welcome their closest celebrity friends to the show to discuss significant moments in their lives and careers, take you behind the scenes of some of the landmark moments in Jimmie’s career, and debate key storylines and breaking news in the world of NASCAR. Never Settle debuts Wednesday, February 12th. Find it wherever you get your podcasts.
About Never Settle with Jimmie Johnson and Marty Smith

NEVER SETTLE What do all the greatest athletes, entertainers and business minds in the world have in common? They continue to evolve. They stay uncomfortable. They hate complacency. They NEVER SETTLE. Join NASCAR Hall of Fame driver Jimmie Johnson and New York Times bestselling author (of NEVER SETTLE) Marty Smith, as they discuss life on the run as present fathers, husbands and entrepreneurs. Johnson and Smith will welcome their most accomplished friends to the show to discuss significant moments in their lives and careers, take you behind the scenes of some of the landmark moments in Jimmie’s career, and debate key storylines and breaking news in the world of NASCAR. From business to bourbon to brotherhood, join us and NEVER SETTLE.
