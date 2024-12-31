Let's Go! with Bill Belichick, Maxx Crosby, Peter King & Jim Gray

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh joins Jim and Bill to discussing heading to the playoffs in his first year back in the NFL, how starstruck he gets with Coach Belichick, the best coaching advice he’s ever gotten, and how he’s handling Week 18 with the postseason already clinched. Plus, Jim and Bill break down how Raheem Morris’ clock management cost the Falcons a win, when it’s time for teams to make coaching changes, who the Chiefs will plan to play, and what’s more important than breaking records.
--------
30:33
Week 18 – Peter King on the Vikings, the Bengals, Raheem Morris, and his MVP Vote
Jim and Peter break down which team has the most difficult path to the Super Bowl, how important home field advantage becomes in January, how exactly the Vikings got to be 14-2, what’s going to cost the Bengals from advancing in the playoffs, and Raheem Morris’ inexcusable clock management on Sunday night. Then, Peter shares who gets his MVP vote as of today, and Maxx Crosby jumps in to tell him why he's wrong.
--------
27:21
Week 17 – Tom Brady
Tom Brady joins Jim and Bill to break down the concept of stepping on the gas versus resting players in December, run down his top teams in the NFC, and discuss how coaching mentality changes in the playoffs. Then, Jim and Bill get into what it takes to be successful in college football in 2024, and if there’s any one team with a clear path to the Super Bowl.
--------
31:13
Week 17 – Peter King on Jayden Daniels, the Chiefs, Brock Purdy, and the great Rickey Henderson
Jim and Peter break down how Jayden Daniels became the best player in the NFL this weekend, why the Chiefs will remain champion until proven otherwise, what led to the 49ers’ elimination, and what to make of Brock Purdy’s new contract demands. Then, Peter highlights Wild Card Weekend and how streaming at least one game will become the norm, and why Rickey Henderson was the best player he’s ever seen in his life.
--------
28:10
Week 16 – New UNC Head Coach Bill Belichick, and David Letterman
Jim and Bill discuss the opportunities of being the new head coach at UNC, how he made the decision, and the similarities between college and professional football. Then, the legendary David Letterman joins the conversation to discuss how the comedy landscape has changed, the QB he’s rooting for, and an incredible George Steinbrenner story. PLUS, Maxx Crosby shares with Jim and Peter how he’s coping with his season-ending ankle injury and what rehab will look like post-surgery, his thoughts on the Bills-Lions game, and the importance of coach accountability.
About Let's Go! with Bill Belichick, Maxx Crosby, Peter King & Jim Gray
Bill Belichick, Maxx Crosby, and Peter King join Jim Gray for Season Four of Let’s Go! Enjoy in-depth, insightful, and introspective conversations about the NFL from every angle. They'll discuss the top stories on and off the football field, talk to the biggest stars across sports and entertainment, and share stories from their careers and personal lives.