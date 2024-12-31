Let's Go! with Bill Belichick, Maxx Crosby, Peter King & Jim Gray

Week 17 – Peter King on Jayden Daniels, the Chiefs, Brock Purdy, and the great Rickey Henderson

Jim and Peter break down how Jayden Daniels became the best player in the NFL this weekend, why the Chiefs will remain champion until proven otherwise, what led to the 49ers’ elimination, and what to make of Brock Purdy’s new contract demands. Then, Peter highlights Wild Card Weekend and how streaming at least one game will become the norm, and why Rickey Henderson was the best player he’s ever seen in his life.