About Just Jenny

Jenny Hutt is holding nothing back on her Just Jenny Podcast. This twice weekly podcast is real conversations about the things that matter to women: love, loss, finances, mental health, physical health, relationships, parenting, friendships, current events and more. You will even learn where to shop and what to buy every Saturday during the "Saturdays with (Jenny's sister) Stacy" episodes.Ever the anxious optimist, Jenny shares her own story with vulnerability, humor, candor and tears while speaking to various friends and experts in all aspects of life. Listening to The Just Jenny with Jenny Hutt podcast will make you realize that you're part of a community of phenomenal and resilient women who can handle it all.