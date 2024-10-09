Ep. 395 Saturdays with Stacy : New Year, New Man?!
Saturdays with Stacy is back in 2025 unpacking the episode before this one ( #394) and getting into the new year ahead! Follow Stacy on social media @stacyfritz .
--------
33:35
Ep. 394 The Episode YOU'VE been waiting for... hardest one I've ever done.
This is NOT the episode I wanted to do, but it IS the episode I have to do.
--------
22:44
Ep. 393 The Last Saturdays with Stacy of 2024 ❤️
A quick year in a review with a few product mentions. Stacy and I love you! Follow my sister Stacy on social media @stacyfritz.
--------
23:22
Ep. 392 Mind Pump's Sal DiStefano has a lot to say...
I love when @mindpumpdistefano stops by the podcast. Sal is so knowledgeable and real. He is definitely a favorite weight wednesday guest.Sal Di Stefano's passion for fitness began when he picked up his first barbell at 13 years old. Any other teenager would have done a set of curls, but legend has it, Sal did squats. He was always different like that – and it wasn't long until everyone would notice.At age 18, Sal started working as a personal trainer, becoming the youngest general manager at 24 Hour Fitness by 19. Not long after, he opened his own studio. Its reputation and success proved he was more than a personal trainer, but also a gifted businessman. And it was this entrepreneurial spirit that guided Sal to where we see him today.He is the voice of Mind Pump, a published author, and one of the most trusted and respected faces in the fitness industry. Sal is an indispensable podcast host: the one who summarizes research when Justin and Adam trip over scientific words, the proverbial guinea pig when there's a new peptide, and the conductor trying his best to keep conversation on track when we all know it's headed off the rails. Follow Sal on social media @mindpumpdistefano and @mindpumpmedia
--------
56:28
Ep. 391 Saturdays with Stacy: compound is SOLD.
Saturdays with Stacy! My sister stacy is back talking about closing on the sale of our family property... we have some feelings! We talk white elephant gifts, holiday tipping, stomach viruses, inappropriate humor, criticism, six degrees of Luigi and more.Follow Stacy on social meda @stacyfritz
Jenny Hutt is holding nothing back on her Just Jenny Podcast. This twice weekly podcast is real conversations about the things that matter to women: love, loss, finances, mental health, physical health, relationships, parenting, friendships, current events and more. You will even learn where to shop and what to buy every Saturday during the "Saturdays with (Jenny's sister) Stacy" episodes.Ever the anxious optimist, Jenny shares her own story with vulnerability, humor, candor and tears while speaking to various friends and experts in all aspects of life. Listening to The Just Jenny with Jenny Hutt podcast will make you realize that you're part of a community of phenomenal and resilient women who can handle it all.