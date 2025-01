Ep. 392 Mind Pump's Sal DiStefano has a lot to say...

I love when @mindpumpdistefano stops by the podcast. Sal is so knowledgeable and real. He is definitely a favorite weight wednesday guest.Sal Di Stefano's passion for fitness began when he picked up his first barbell at 13 years old. Any other teenager would have done a set of curls, but legend has it, Sal did squats. He was always different like that – and it wasn't long until everyone would notice.At age 18, Sal started working as a personal trainer, becoming the youngest general manager at 24 Hour Fitness by 19. Not long after, he opened his own studio. Its reputation and success proved he was more than a personal trainer, but also a gifted businessman. And it was this entrepreneurial spirit that guided Sal to where we see him today.He is the voice of Mind Pump, a published author, and one of the most trusted and respected faces in the fitness industry. Sal is an indispensable podcast host: the one who summarizes research when Justin and Adam trip over scientific words, the proverbial guinea pig when there's a new peptide, and the conductor trying his best to keep conversation on track when we all know it's headed off the rails.