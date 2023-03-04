Inherit the Sand - A Dune: Adventures in the Imperium Limited Series

The Way of the Fremen | Inherit the Sand Episode 8 | Dune: Adventures in the Imperium

House Houdin travel to a forgotten sietch and learn its secrets.Inherit the Sand is an original limited series event using the Dune: Adventures in the Imperium RPG rules set by Modiphius.Cast: Jared Logan (GM), Ross Bryant, Noura Ibrahim, Skid Maher, Becca ScottFor more podcasts and livestreams, visit glasscannonnetwork.com.To become an Official Member of the Naish, subscribe today at patreon.com/glasscannon.