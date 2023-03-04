Inherit the Sand - A Dune: Adventures in the Imperium Limited Series

The sands of Arrakis swirl as a cast of TTRPG all-stars play the Dune: Adventures in the Imperium RPG, assuming the roles of key members of House Houdin, a mino... More
Available Episodes
5 of 11
The Second Arrakis | Inherit the Sand Episode 10 | Dune: Adventures in the Imperium
House Houdin consolidate their power on a new planet as enemies appear from all sides.Inherit the Sand is an original limited series event using the Dune: Adventures in the Imperium RPG rules set by Modiphius.Cast: Jared Logan (GM), Ross Bryant, Noura Ibrahim, Skid Maher, Becca Scott
4/3/2023
2:04:54
Escape from Dune | Inherit the Sand Episode 9 | Dune: Adventures in the Imperium
House Houdin struggle against Atreides forces and meet their mysterious patron.Inherit the Sand is an original limited series event using the Dune: Adventures in the Imperium RPG rules set by Modiphius.Cast: Jared Logan (GM), Ross Bryant, Noura Ibrahim, Skid Maher, Becca Scott
3/27/2023
1:49:13
The Way of the Fremen | Inherit the Sand Episode 8 | Dune: Adventures in the Imperium
House Houdin travel to a forgotten sietch and learn its secrets.Inherit the Sand is an original limited series event using the Dune: Adventures in the Imperium RPG rules set by Modiphius.Cast: Jared Logan (GM), Ross Bryant, Noura Ibrahim, Skid Maher, Becca Scott
3/20/2023
1:59:28
Intrigue in Arrakeen | Inherit the Sand Episode 7 | Dune: Adventures in the Imperium
Surrounded by enemies, House Houdin must tread carefully as they gather their resources.Inherit the Sand is an original limited series event using the Dune: Adventures in the Imperium RPG rules set by Modiphius.Cast: Jared Logan (GM), Ross Bryant, Noura Ibrahim, Skid Maher, Becca Scott
3/13/2023
2:33:14
Back to the Desert | Inherit the Sand Episode 6 | Dune: Adventures in the Imperium
After the ascension of the Atreides, House Houdin makes a deal to regain their former glory.Inherit the Sand is an original limited series event using the Dune: Adventures in the Imperium RPG rules set by Modiphius.Cast: Jared Logan (GM), Ross Bryant, Noura Ibrahim, Skid Maher, Becca Scott
About Inherit the Sand - A Dune: Adventures in the Imperium Limited Series
The sands of Arrakis swirl as a cast of TTRPG all-stars play the Dune: Adventures in the Imperium RPG, assuming the roles of key members of House Houdin, a minor house with grand ambitions. Can this House Minor crawl out from under the thumb of the cruel Harkonnens, or will they be crushed like so many other houses before them?
Inherit the Sand is an original limited series event using the Dune: Adventures in the Imperium RPG rules set by Modiphius.