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Horizons from PBS News

PBS News
Health & Wellness
Horizons from PBS News
Latest episode

34 episodes

  • Horizons from PBS News

    Exploring the science of keeping your mind sharp as you age

    10/09/2026
    Everyone wants to keep a sharp mind as they age, especially as dementia cases continue to rise. Now, a growing body of evidence suggests almost half of the key risks for cognitive decline can be prevented or delayed. Horizons moderator William Brangham explores the emerging science that can help protect against dementia with Dr. Jonathan Rosand of the Global Brain Care Coalition. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy
  • Horizons from PBS News

    How a rare genetic mutation could unlock new ways to treat or prevent dementia

    10/02/2026
    Over 55 million people worldwide are living with the devastating reality of dementia, but researchers have now identified some individuals who share a rare genetic predisposition to developing a type of this tragic disease. Could studying these families unlock new ways to predict, treat, or even prevent Alzheimer's and dementia? Horizons moderator William Brangham explores more with Robert Kolker. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy
  • Horizons from PBS News

    How much privacy is left in an age of surveillance?

    09/25/2026
    We are all being watched in ways we never imagined, including vehicle tracking, facial recognition technology and data mining. What does all this digital surveillance mean for the right to privacy? And as a backlash over this monitoring grows, what can you do to protect yourself? Horizons moderator William Brangham explores the ethics of surveillance Byron Tau and Calli Schroeder. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy
  • Horizons from PBS News

    The science of grief and how it can impact physical health

    09/18/2026 | 24 mins.
    If we are lucky enough to live full lives and form meaningful relationships, chances are, we will also experience loss, and with it, grief. As common as grief is, it's also mysterious. Horizons guest moderator Ali Rogin explores the science of grief with Liz Gleeson and Dr. George Slavich. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy
  • Horizons from PBS News

    The lasting health toll of 9/11 on rescue workers and survivors

    09/11/2026 | 24 mins.
    It's now believed that more people have died because of the toxic exposures they got from the 9/11 sites than were killed by the terrorists on that day. Survivors, first responders and volunteers have faced everything from cancer to respiratory disorders to PTSD. Horizons moderator William Brangham explores the long-term health impacts with Dr. Michael Crane, Dr. Benjamin Luft and John Feal.
    PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy
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About Horizons from PBS News
Each week, explore science, health, and technology headlines with leading experts. PBS News is supported by - https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy
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  • Podcast PBS News Hour - Full Show
    PBS News Hour - Full Show
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