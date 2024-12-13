Amber Cabral Discusses Navigating DEI in the New Anti-DEI Climate

Amber Cabral joins Professor Hunter to discuss the importance of preparation in the workplace amidst this political climate and threats against DEI. Amber Cabral is an inclusion strategist, certified coach, writer, speaker and former Diversity Strategist at Walmart Stores. She is also the founder of diversity, equity, and inclusive leadership-focused consulting firm, Cabral Co. Tune in for tips on how to navigate different energies in the work place.