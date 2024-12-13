There is a Poor People's Movement headed by Rev. William Barber calling on the government to do more to provide resources for the poor in America. While the government should provide safety nets, do the poor bear some responsibility to help themselves? Tune in to hear Professor Hunter discuss this topic!
For a one-on-one session with Jacquette Timmons, click here.If you would like to show your support for this podcast please go to: BuyMeaCoffee.com
--------
21:40
Tiffany Aliche: Legacy, Mistakes and Passing on Financial Knowledge
Financial expert and author, Tiffany "The Budgetnista" Aliche, talks about the importance of leaving a legacy-this includes passing on financial knowledge-and the mistakes we can avoid.Tiffany Aliche is a financial educator and author of the New York Times Best Seller, "Get Good with Money." To hear more of Karen Hunter, tune in to The Karen Hunter Show, which airs Monday-Friday 3-6 p.m. ET on SiriusXM. To listen to the full three-hour radio show, get the @siriusxm app and search “Karen Hunter Show.” Free Trial: https://care.siriusxm.com/subscribe/c...Want to know more about Karen Hunter? Check out... https://karenhuntershow.com/ for the latest news and updates.
For a one-on-one session with Jacquette Timmons, click here.If you would like to show your support for this podcast please go to: BuyMeaCoffee.com
--------
8:10
Amber Cabral Discusses Navigating DEI in the New Anti-DEI Climate
Amber Cabral joins Professor Hunter to discuss the importance of preparation in the workplace amidst this political climate and threats against DEI. Amber Cabral is an inclusion strategist, certified coach, writer, speaker and former Diversity Strategist at Walmart Stores. She is also the founder of diversity, equity, and inclusive leadership-focused consulting firm, Cabral Co. Tune in for tips on how to navigate different energies in the work place. To hear more of Karen Hunter, tune in to The Karen Hunter Show, which airs Monday-Friday 3-6 p.m. ET on SiriusXM. To listen to the full three-hour radio show, get the @siriusxm app and search “Karen Hunter Show.” Free Trial: https://care.siriusxm.com/subscribe/c...Want to know more about Karen Hunter? Check out... https://karenhuntershow.com/ for the latest news and updates.
For a one-on-one session with Jacquette Timmons, click here.If you would like to show your support for this podcast please go to: BuyMeaCoffee.com
--------
10:20
Introduction with Karen Hunter!
Karen Hunter introduces Financially Speaking on the Women’s Empowerment Network and why this podcast is a useful tool for all.
For a one-on-one session with Jacquette Timmons, click here.If you would like to show your support for this podcast please go to: BuyMeaCoffee.com
--------
4:29
Financially Speaking (Trailer)
If cash rules everything around us, this podcast will deliver the tools to help you navigate the often-troubled financial currents. Join us daily to hear from experts like Dr. Tonya Evans (crypto and intellectual property), Dr. Tisa Silver Canady (financial wellness expert, specializing in eradicating student loan debt), Jacquette Timmons (financial behaviorist with “More Than Money”), Ruchi Pinniger (financial coach and founder of Watch Her Prosper), and more!
For a one-on-one session with Jacquette Timmons, click here.If you would like to show your support for this podcast please go to: BuyMeaCoffee.com
If cash rules everything around us, this podcast will deliver the tools to help you navigate the often-troubled financial currents. Join us daily to hear from experts like Dr. Tonya Evans (crypto and intellectual property), Dr. Tisa Silver Canady (financial wellness expert, specializing in eradicating student loan debt), Jacquette Timmons (financial behaviorist with “More Than Money”), Ruchi Pinniger (financial coach and founder of Watch Her Prosper), and more!