Some things just shouldn't be discussed on the radio. "This is my space to explore those topics," said Karen. Host of “The Hottest Show in the Galaxy” on Sirius...

About Karen Hunter Is Awesome!

Some things just shouldn't be discussed on the radio. "This is my space to explore those topics," said Karen. Host of “The Hottest Show in the Galaxy” on SiriusXM (Ch. 126, M-F, 3-6 p.m. ET), Karen dives deep into everything from Bible prophesy to the purpose of race to what TV shows and movies we should be watching. This podcast also includes some of the most compelling interviews with some of the most awesome people of our time.