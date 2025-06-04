Human(ing) Well with Amber Cabral

In this episode, Amber Cabral gets real about what Human(ing) Well actually looks like—and spoiler: it’s not about being emotionally perfect or endlessly unbothered. It’s about choosing courage over convenience, boundaries over approval, and calling folks out (or in) when basic decency gets skipped.Through a seemingly small (but telling) moment in an elevator, Amber unpacks how true humanity shows up in everyday choices—especially the uncomfortable ones. She explores the difference between niceness and integrity, silence and care, and emotional regulation and emotional avoidance—it isn’t the absence of anger, but knowing how to channel it.This episode is a call-in for anyone who’s ever stayed quiet to avoid conflict, struggled with how to speak up, or questioned whether their version of “wellness” included the people around them. Amber makes it clear: living with intention means being accountable for how we show up—for ourselves and for others.If you’ve been wondering what it actually means to be a good human in a messy world, this one’s for you.
www.humaningwellpodcast.com/Amber Cabral IG | @bamcabralLinkedIn | @ambercabralFacebook | @amber.cabralX | @BamCabral Bluesky | @bamcabral.bsky.socialWatch Amber’s TED TALK here.You can purchase Amber's books from the retailer of your choice here: https://www.ambercabral.com/books/Allies and Advocates: Creating an Inclusive and Equitable CultureSay More About That: ...And Other Ways to Speak Up, Push Back, and Advocate for Yourself and OthersHuman(ing) Well is produced by EPYC Media Network
12:48
Stay Ready: How to Know Who Belongs in Your Life Now
Today, Amber Cabral gets beautifully raw about relationships (while navigating her own breakup). This final installment of the Stay Ready series isn't your typical relationship advice—it's honest, vulnerable, and backed by neuroscience.Amber breaks down why some people call you "too much" (PS: you're not), how loneliness is literally killing us, and why you have permission to completely redefine what connection looks like in your life right now. She then reminds us that "healing accelerates in the presence of people who don't flinch when you're raw."This episode isn't about chasing "the one" or rescuing dying connections—it's about gravitating toward people who celebrate your complexity and crafting relationships with intention, not suffocation. Get the real tools that shift everything: why voice notes are awesome, micro-rituals that weave intimacy into ordinary moments, and exactly why "no new friends" is sabotaging your growth.Hit play for the relationship blueprint nobody taught you—but everyone needs.
19:01
Stay Ready: How to Make Your Body a Safe Place Again
Welcome back to Human(ing) Well. Today’s part three of the Stay Ready capsule, Amber Cabral turns to the Health pillar—not from a place of hustle or aesthetics, but from a place of clarity and sovereignty. This isn’t about building abs. This is about building capacity.Through candid reflections (and a raspy voice to prove she’s living it in real-time), Amber unpacks what it really means to fortify your body during uncertain times. She connects the dots between global instability, chronic stress, and the slow erosion of our nervous systems—and offers practical tools to help us get back to ourselves before the world pulls us too far out of alignment.You’ll hear the science behind why your brain might feel foggy, your body puffy, your patience thinner than usual—and why none of that means you’re failing. Amber offers a powerful set of health rituals—from intentional sleep and strength-building to hydration, deep breathing, and healthy comfort habits—designed to bring your system back to a place where you can respond rather than just react.You can’t fight for your future if you’re losing the battle with yourself.
18:00
Stay Ready: How to Live With Intent & Be Financially Well
In this second installment of the Stay Ready capsule, Amber spins the conversation to the Wealth pillar—because when life feels chaotic, our financial choices become emotional ones. Instead of offering generic budgeting advice, she delivers something more lasting: money mindset shifts rooted in wellness, clarity, and care.This episode is packed with reflections and real-life tools for managing your money with intention—even when the world feels unpredictable. You’ll learn how to spend in ways that protect your joy, preserve your energy, and keep you grounded. Amber walks through three powerful practices:Why buying well once is better than buying cheap over and over,How to create a “Protect Your Joy” fund—a small but mighty tool for planned pleasure,And how to embrace little luxuries and micro-upgrades that restore your peace without wrecking your budget.Amber drops three self-reflection prompts to check your spending habits, align with your values, and stop operating from scarcity or stress. Because here’s the truth: being well isn't just about green smoothies and bubble baths—it includes money too. And as she reminds us, no stockpile, safety plan, or spreadsheet matters if you’re not taking care of you in the process.Tune in and learn how to stay ready—with your pockets, your peace, and your purpose intact.
15:39
Stay Ready: Change Is Coming — How to Prepare Before It Comes
In this timely episode, Amber Cabral addresses the unprecedented wave of transitions affecting people across industries and offers practical guidance on how to prepare for inevitable change. From job losses to industry shifts, Amber introduces the first installment of a four-part “Stay Ready” series focused on building resilience through the Human(ing) Well pillars: health, wealth, relationships, and growth.This episode concentrates on the growth pillar, emphasizing the importance of professional development and self-awareness during uncertain times. Amber candidly shares her own struggle with visibility and presents a personal covenant she created to navigate this challenge. She invites us to develop our own framework of personal accountability to be prepared for any life transitions—with both intention and authenticity.Amber provides actionable steps on whatever change is coming. Don’t miss this one as she reminds us: “Stay ready, so you can keep them getting ready.”
Why does trying to be a “good person” often leave us feeling burned out, anxious, and stretched too thin? Human(ing) Well is a podcast about breaking that cycle—so we can show up for our lives without losing ourselves in the process.
Hosted by Amber Cabral, author and award-winning strategist, each episode offers practical mindset shifts and real-life tips to move us closer to holistic well-being—so we feel less stressed, sick, and sad.
Grounded in the four pillars of Human(ing) Well—Health, Wealth, Relationships, and Growth—this podcast will help you tackle life’s challenges with more ease and intention. Join us as we explore what it really means to “human well.”