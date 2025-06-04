Human(ing) Well with Amber Cabral

THIS Is How, When, Where, & Why to Human Well

In this episode, Amber Cabral gets real about what Human(ing) Well actually looks like—and spoiler: it’s not about being emotionally perfect or endlessly unbothered. It’s about choosing courage over convenience, boundaries over approval, and calling folks out (or in) when basic decency gets skipped.Through a seemingly small (but telling) moment in an elevator, Amber unpacks how true humanity shows up in everyday choices—especially the uncomfortable ones. She explores the difference between niceness and integrity, silence and care, and emotional regulation and emotional avoidance—it isn’t the absence of anger, but knowing how to channel it.This episode is a call-in for anyone who’s ever stayed quiet to avoid conflict, struggled with how to speak up, or questioned whether their version of “wellness” included the people around them. Amber makes it clear: living with intention means being accountable for how we show up—for ourselves and for others.If you’ve been wondering what it actually means to be a good human in a messy world, this one’s for you. www.humaningwellpodcast.com/Amber Cabral IG | @bamcabralLinkedIn | @ambercabralFacebook | @amber.cabralX | @BamCabral Bluesky | @bamcabral.bsky.socialWatch Amber’s TED TALK here.You can purchase Amber's books from the retailer of your choice here: https://www.ambercabral.com/books/Allies and Advocates: Creating an Inclusive and Equitable CultureSay More About That: ...And Other Ways to Speak Up, Push Back, and Advocate for Yourself and OthersHuman(ing) Well is produced by EPYC Media Network