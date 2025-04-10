Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsBusinessMaking Sense
Listen to Making Sense in the App
Listen to Making Sense in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Making Sense

Podcast Making Sense
J.P. Morgan
“Making Sense,” the podcast channel from J.P. Morgan’s Commercial & Investment Bank, brings you views and analysis from the Investment Banking, Markets and Rese...
Business

Available Episodes

5 of 294
  • Trading Insights: How the Bank of England harnesses AI and data
    In this episode, Eloise Goulder, head of J.P. Morgan’s Data Assets and Alpha Group and James Benford, chief data officer at the Bank of England, discuss the potential for data and AI to transform decision-making both at the Bank of England and across the finance industry more widely. They also discuss the impact of generative AI on market efficiency and financial stability, the balance between the use of AI and human judgement as well as the ethical considerations shaping the future of financial services.    This episode was recorded on March 19, 2025.   Shownotes:  To learn more about James Benford’s role at the Bank of England: James Benford | Bank of England Further information on the Bank of England’s Data and Analytics Strategy: The Bank’s data and analytics strategy: a three-year roadmap | Bank of England   Disclaimer: The views expressed in this podcast may not necessarily reflect the views of J.P. Morgan Chase & Co and its affiliates (together “J.P. Morgan”), they are not the product of J.P. Morgan’s Research Department and do not constitute a recommendation, advice, or an offer or a solicitation to buy or sell any security or financial instrument.  This podcast is intended for institutional and professional investors only and is not intended for retail investor use, it is provided for information purposes only. Referenced products and services in this podcast may not be suitable for you and may not be available in all jurisdictions.  J.P. Morgan may make markets and trade as principal in securities and other asset classes and financial products that may have been discussed.  For additional disclaimers and regulatory disclosures, please visit: www.jpmorgan.com/disclosures/salesandtradingdisclaimer. For the avoidance of doubt, opinions expressed by any external speakers are the personal views of those speakers and do not represent the views of J.P. Morgan. © 2025 JPMorgan Chase & Company. All rights reserved.
    --------  
    27:55
  • Jobs, tariffs and the Fed: Recapping the March US employment report
    In this episode, Lauren Brice from the U.S. Rates Sales team and Mike Feroli, J.P. Morgan's chief U.S. economist, unpack the key takeaways from the March U.S. jobs report and explore the economic path ahead. Lauren and Mike discuss the favorable numbers, the impact of immigration policies on labor market growth and the divergence between hard data and sentiment data. They also tackle the hot topic of tariffs, their potential effects on U.S. jobs and the challenges facing the Federal Reserve in balancing inflation and growth impulses.    This episode was recorded on April 4, 2025.     This communication is provided for information purposes only. Please visit www.jpmm.com/research/disclosures for important disclosures. JPMorgan Chase & Co. or its affiliates and/or subsidiaries (collectively, J.P. Morgan) normally make a market and trade as principal in securities, other financial products and other asset classes that may be discussed in this communication.  This communication has been prepared based upon information from sources believed to be reliable, but J.P. Morgan does not warrant its completeness or accuracy except with respect to any disclosures relative to J.P. Morgan and/or its affiliates and an analyst's involvement with any company (or security, other financial product or other asset class) that may be the subject of this communication. Any opinions and estimates constitute our judgment as of the date of this material and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is not indicative of future results. This communication is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase or sale of any financial instrument. J.P. Morgan Research does not provide individually tailored investment advice. Any opinions and recommendations herein do not take into account individual circumstances, objectives, or needs and are not intended as recommendations of particular securities, financial instruments or strategies. You must make your own independent decisions regarding any securities, financial instruments or strategies mentioned or related to the information herein. Periodic updates may be provided on companies, issuers or industries based on specific developments or announcements, market conditions or any other publicly available information. However, J.P. Morgan may be restricted from updating information contained in this communication for regulatory or other reasons. This communication may not be redistributed or retransmitted, in whole or in part, or in any form or manner, without the express written consent of J.P. Morgan. Any unauthorized use or disclosure is prohibited. Receipt and review of this information constitutes your agreement not to redistribute or retransmit the contents and information contained in this communication without first obtaining express permission from an authorized officer of J.P. Morgan.  Copyright 2025, JPMorganChase & Co. All rights reserved. 
    --------  
    9:10
  • Navigating the future of sustainable finance
    In this episode, Roshan Ahmad, global head of sovereign advisory, sits down with Arsalan Mahtafar, head of the Development Finance Institution (DFI) to discuss insights from the Annual DFI Report. Discover how the development finance landscape is changing, and the DFI’s role in mobilizing $5.6 billion of capital. Arsalan shares insights on expanding into high-income jurisdictions and leveraging AI for impact measurement. How is impact data becoming simpler and more transparent, and what's on the horizon for 2025?   Learn more about the Annual DFI Report here: http://www.jpmorgan.com/dfi/ar2024   This episode was recorded on March 14, 2025.   This material was prepared by certain personnel of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and its affiliates and subsidiaries worldwide and not the firm’s research department. It is for informational purposes only, is not intended as an offer or solicitation for the purchase, sale or tender of any financial instrument and does not constitute a commitment, undertaking, offer or solicitation by any JPMorgan Chase entity to extend or arrange credit or provide any other products or services to any person or entity. © 2025 JPMorgan Chase & Company. All rights reserved.
    --------  
    13:35
  • Payments Unbound: The future of connected car payments
    In this episode of Making Sense, we delve into the transformative world of in-car payment solutions. Join Bal Ahir, global head of Mobility Payment Solutions, and Abdullah Pandit, Product Strategy and Global Partnerships lead, as they explore the future of connected cars and how they are revolutionizing the way we think about payments on the go. Discover the opportunities and challenges facing the automotive industry as it embraces seamless, frictionless payment experiences. From strategic partnerships to innovative use cases like Mercedes Pay, learn how industry leaders are driving change.   Check out the latest issue of Payments Unbound: https://www.jpmorgan.com/payments/payments-unbound/magazine/articles/next-gen-approaches-payments-privacy-security    This episode was recorded on January 31, 2025.   J.P. Morgan and third parties listed on this page have not entered into a legal partnership to provide the services described above. Third party trademarks, brand names, and descriptions of products and services that appear on this page are provided by the respective third party. J.P. Morgan is not liable or responsible for such trademarks, brand names, descriptions of products, companies and or services. J.P. Morgan may generate profit from the use of any services or products provided by the third parties. Nothing in this material shall be taken as an endorsement of any third party or advice on the suitability of the third party’s services for the client. You shall make an independent determination for selection of the services provided by the third parties. Neither J.P. Morgan, nor its affiliates, shall be liable to you for any loss or liability suffered by you from the use of the third party’s services. The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of J.P. Morgan, its affiliates, or its employees. The information set forth herein has been obtained or derived from sources believed to be reliable. Neither the author nor J.P. Morgan makes any representations or warranties as to the information’s accuracy or completeness.  The information contained herein has been provided solely for informational purposes and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, advice or recommendation, to make any investment decisions or purchase any financial instruments, and may not be construed as such. Any Future capabilities of mobility payment systems are under development; features and timelines are subject to change at the Bank’s sole discretion.   © 2025 JPMorgan Chase & Co. All rights reserved. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Deposits held in non-U.S. branches are not FDIC insured.  Non-deposit products are not FDIC insured. The statements herein are confidential and proprietary and not intended to be legally binding. Not all products and services are available in all geographical areas. Visit jpmorgan.com/paymentsdisclosure for further disclosures and disclaimers related to this content.
    --------  
    20:20
  • Payments Unbound: Electric vehicles and the energy ecosystem
    In this episode of Making Sense, Bal Ahir, global head of Mobility Payment Solutions, and Suela Rossberg, EMEA head of Payments for Energy, Power and Renewables, explore the rapidly evolving landscape of electric vehicles and their impact on the energy ecosystem. From the increasing demand for electricity to the role of smart energy solutions, discover how electric vehicles are reshaping infrastructure and energy management. Learn how EVs could support grid operators and the importance of strategic partnerships in bolstering innovation.    Read the EV Charging White Paper: https://www.jpmorgan.com/content/dam/jpmorgan/documents/payments/ev-charging-providers-europe-report.pdf    This episode was recorded on January 31, 2025.   The views and opinions expressed herein are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of J.P. Morgan, its affiliates, or its employees. The information set forth herein has been obtained or derived from sources believed to be reliable. Neither the author nor J.P. Morgan makes any representations or warranties as to the information’s accuracy or completeness.  The information contained herein has been provided solely for informational purposes and does not constitute an offer, solicitation, advice or recommendation, to make any investment decisions or purchase any financial instruments, and may not be construed as such. Any Future capabilities of mobility payment systems are under development; features and timelines are subject to change at the Bank’s sole discretion. © 2025 JPMorgan Chase & Co. All rights reserved. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Deposits held in non-U.S. branches are not FDIC insured.  Non-deposit products are not FDIC insured. The statements herein are confidential and proprietary and not intended to be legally binding. Not all products and services are available in all geographical areas. Visit  jpmorgan.com/paymentsdisclosure for further disclosures and disclaimers related to this content.
    --------  
    19:47

More Business podcasts

Trending Business podcasts

About Making Sense

“Making Sense,” the podcast channel from J.P. Morgan’s Commercial & Investment Bank, brings you views and analysis from the Investment Banking, Markets and Research businesses. In each episode, experts discuss the latest market outlooks, trends and developments impacting our complex global economy. Subscribe now for insights that will help you navigate the world we live in.
Podcast website

Listen to Making Sense, Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Making Sense: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.14.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 4/11/2025 - 2:55:46 AM