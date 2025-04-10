Jobs, tariffs and the Fed: Recapping the March US employment report
In this episode, Lauren Brice from the U.S. Rates Sales team and Mike Feroli, J.P. Morgan's chief U.S. economist, unpack the key takeaways from the March U.S. jobs report and explore the economic path ahead. Lauren and Mike discuss the favorable numbers, the impact of immigration policies on labor market growth and the divergence between hard data and sentiment data. They also tackle the hot topic of tariffs, their potential effects on U.S. jobs and the challenges facing the Federal Reserve in balancing inflation and growth impulses.
This episode was recorded on April 4, 2025.
