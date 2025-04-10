Payments Unbound: The future of connected car payments

In this episode of Making Sense, we delve into the transformative world of in-car payment solutions. Join Bal Ahir, global head of Mobility Payment Solutions, and Abdullah Pandit, Product Strategy and Global Partnerships lead, as they explore the future of connected cars and how they are revolutionizing the way we think about payments on the go. Discover the opportunities and challenges facing the automotive industry as it embraces seamless, frictionless payment experiences. From strategic partnerships to innovative use cases like Mercedes Pay, learn how industry leaders are driving change. Check out the latest issue of Payments Unbound: https://www.jpmorgan.com/payments/payments-unbound/magazine/articles/next-gen-approaches-payments-privacy-security This episode was recorded on January 31, 2025.