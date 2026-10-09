Expertly-told stories about the 50-year history of Apple and the world it created, from Jason Snell and Myke Hurley.

We cover the entire range of the last half-century, from Apple's earliest days in a garage, to the rise of the Mac, to the return of Steve Jobs and the creation of some of Apple's most iconic products. Apple's history is also our shared tech history, and these are all stories worth telling. Hosted by Jason Snell and Myke Hurley.