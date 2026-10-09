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Designed in California

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Designed in California
Latest episode

13 episodes

  • Designed in California

    12: Ron Johnson and the Genius of the Apple Store

    10/09/2026 | 44 mins.
    In this bonus episode, Jason interviews former Apple SVP of Retail Ron Johnson about why Steve Jobs wanted to get into retail, understanding what Apple's brand represents, the customer-service model of the Apple Store, and much more.
  • Designed in California

    11: Apple's Mac OS Crisis: Advisor to the Chairman (Part 7)

    10/07/2026 | 38 mins.
    Gil Amelio and Steve Jobs make a deal that will change the future trajectory of Mac OS, Apple, and the tech industry. But is Steve happy to be the CEO at Pixar, or is he secretly plotting to take over Apple?
  • Designed in California

    10: Apple's Mac OS Crisis: The Bake-Off (Part 6)

    09/30/2026 | 47 mins.
    Torn between Be and NeXT, Gil Amelio tries to analyze it all scientifically, including final demos from both teams. But was the end result a foregone conclusion?
  • Designed in California

    9: Apple's Mac OS Crisis: Who's NeXT? (Part 5)

    09/23/2026 | 44 mins.
    Just up the road from Apple in Redwood City, Steve Jobs's NeXT is fading and flailing, but has a modern operating system just like the one Apple desperately needs to buy to replace Mac OS. An unlikely person makes an unlikely phone call to save the day.
  • Designed in California

    8: Apple's Mac OS Crisis: To Be, or Not? (Part 4)

    09/16/2026 | 45 mins.
    Apple desperately needs a replacement for Mac OS, but negotiations with Jean-Louis Gassée's Be are at the breaking point. But does CEO Gil Amelio have any other options?
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About Designed in California
Expertly-told stories about the 50-year history of Apple and the world it created, from Jason Snell and Myke Hurley. We cover the entire range of the last half-century, from Apple's earliest days in a garage, to the rise of the Mac, to the return of Steve Jobs and the creation of some of Apple's most iconic products. Apple's history is also our shared tech history, and these are all stories worth telling. Hosted by Jason Snell and Myke Hurley.
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