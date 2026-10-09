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13 episodes
- In this bonus episode, Jason interviews former Apple SVP of Retail Ron Johnson about why Steve Jobs wanted to get into retail, understanding what Apple's brand represents, the customer-service model of the Apple Store, and much more.
- Just up the road from Apple in Redwood City, Steve Jobs's NeXT is fading and flailing, but has a modern operating system just like the one Apple desperately needs to buy to replace Mac OS. An unlikely person makes an unlikely phone call to save the day.
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About Designed in California
Expertly-told stories about the 50-year history of Apple and the world it created, from Jason Snell and Myke Hurley. We cover the entire range of the last half-century, from Apple's earliest days in a garage, to the rise of the Mac, to the return of Steve Jobs and the creation of some of Apple's most iconic products. Apple's history is also our shared tech history, and these are all stories worth telling. Hosted by Jason Snell and Myke Hurley.Podcast website
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Designed in California: Podcasts in Family