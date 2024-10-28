How to avoid counterfeit and unsafe products online
Nearly 70 percent of people were deceived into buying a counterfeit product online at least once last year, according to research from Michigan State University. And buying knockoff versions of products can be dangerous. Kari Kammel, the director at the Center for Anti Counterfeiting and Product Protection at Michigan State University, shares tips for how to avoid counterfeit and unsafe products, especially online.
22:20
How to refinance your mortgage
Mortgage rates have dropped significantly in recent months, and that means one thing for those who bought a home in the last couple years: It might be time to refinance. You might save hundreds of dollars a month depending on how much you owe. Here's how to get the process started.
17:10
How to start saving for retirement
It's never too early to start putting away money for retirement. In this episode, Washington Post personal finance columnist Michelle Singletary explains how to start building your nest egg by setting savings goals and contributing funds to your retirement plan. This episode originally aired on October 5, 2020.
14:43
Interest rates just dropped — how does that impact you?
This week, the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by half a point. NPR's Laurel Wamsley breaks down how it may affect your financial plans. High-yield savings accounts won't yield quite so much. And for recent homebuyers, it might also be time to think about refinancing.
4:53
Smart credit card habits that will keep you out of debt
Even if you use a credit card all the time, it can be difficult to understand the ins and outs of how they work. Whether you're a new credit card owner or just want to make sure you're getting the most out of your card, this episode will walk through the fundamentals of the credit card game.
