Crypto News Alerts | Daily Bitcoin (BTC) & Cryptocurrency News

1822: “Bitcoin Is On A Path to $100 Million Per Coin” - Michael Saylor

MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor announced buying another $4.6 Billion of Bitcoin bringing their total holdings to 331,200 BTC. Michael Saylor predicts: "Bitcoin is on a path to be worth $100,000,000 which means that the US dollar will have lost 99.9% of its value over 100 years."