Crypto News Alerts | Daily Bitcoin (BTC) & Cryptocurrency News

1823: “US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Will Send BTC to 7-Figures THIS Cycle”
With President-elect Donald Trump’s recent commitment to using Bitcoin as a strategic reserve asset for the United States, speculation regarding the timing and feasibility of this initiative has intensified within the crypto industry with Bitcoin OG Adam Back predicting Bitcoin soaring to 7-figures this cycle.
1822: “Bitcoin Is On A Path to $100 Million Per Coin” - Michael Saylor
MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor announced buying another $4.6 Billion of Bitcoin bringing their total holdings to 331,200 BTC. Michael Saylor predicts: "Bitcoin is on a path to be worth $100,000,000 which means that the US dollar will have lost 99.9% of its value over 100 years."
Tech-focused investment firm ARK Invest believes the Bitcoin price will shatter the six-figure price level before 2024 expires. "If Bitcoin were to match the general historical average or the average of all halving years at December’s end, its 2024 performance multiple could hit between 2.48x and 2.94x, its price potentially reaching between ~$104,000 and ~$124,000.”
1820: “Bitcoin Will Soar 1600% In Our Bull Case to $1,500,000” - Cathie Wood
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood says Bitcoin remains on track to hit her massive BTC price target. In a new interview on CNBC Squawk Box, Wood says that ARK Invest believes Bitcoin will reach $1,500,000 , an over 1600% gain from its current value.
1819: Bitcoin Will Surge to $500,000 If US Adopts BTC As Reserve Asset
Bitcoin hit a new all-time high of $93,495 post Trump Election victory with $500,000 now in play according to Billionaire Mike Novogratz if the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump adopts the crypto king (BTC) as a strategic reserve asset.
The #1 Bitcoin and Crypto news daily show 7 days a week. Your one-stop source for all the latest Cryptocurrency, Ethereum and BTC breaking news. The only podcast where 'stackin' sats' is a way of life. Seeking daily premium content? Then you're in the right place here! Stay informed with the best premium Crypto content on the planet. HODL!