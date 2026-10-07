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10 episodes
- OpenAI's Hugging Face incident shows how powerful robots can cause real harm without malicious intent. David and Chris separate today's risks from Skynet headlines, ask who should write the rules, and draw a line between robot drudgery and human judgment.
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About Intentional AI
Discover practical, tactical ways to become more productive using artificial intelligence with Chris Bailey and David Sparks. Hosted by David Sparks and Chris Bailey.Podcast website
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