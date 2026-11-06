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Security Weekly Podcast Network (Audio)

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Security Weekly Podcast Network (Audio)
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  • Security Weekly Podcast Network (Audio)

    "That’s Not Supposed to Happen" - PSW #951

    11/05/2026 | 2h 4 mins.
    In the security news:
    Supermarket refrigeration attacks, again!
    Rapid7’s Ivanti findings and why we can’t have “nice” things
    Google’s massive Android TV botnet takedown
    Linux TCP kernel flaw that no one is patching
    The Binance theft
    APT flaw gives out root
    PHP security debt
    The porn and Digital billboard problem
    Your own phone system to pwn
    From PoC to weaponized exploit
    Hacking to change time
    Rooting an Echo Dot
    Firmware should just work
    AI chained bugs into working exploits
    USB power states leak data across an air gap
    AI-assisted vulnerability finding
    GoAhead’s TLS handling
    Hackers hijack emergency alert apps
    Taiwan’s emergency services become an AI-agent target
    CUI exposed through GSA’s Google Drive
    GCHQ can’t account for thousands of storage devices
    Railway employee blames an attempted intrusion on AI
    VulnCheck opens its initial-access playground to the public
    Visit https://www.securityweekly.com/psw for all the latest episodes!
    Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/psw-951
  • Security Weekly Podcast Network (Audio)

    It's The Trickery While Empowering Employees and Redesigning Work for AI - Frank Riccardi - BSW #472

    11/04/2026 | 52 mins.
    As the prevalence of AI continues to grow, more and more people are worried about their online safety. New scams seem to be popping up every day, packaged in creative and terrifying ways. How do you protect yourself?
    Frank Riccardi, Author of CTRL+ALT+PWN: The Hacker’s Playbook (And How to Beat It), joins Business Security Weekly to discuss why it’s not the technology that PWNs you, it’s the trickery. Rather than resign yourself to an inevitable fate or remove yourself from the online world entirely, learn the tricks of the trade to avoid being just another pwned noob. Frank exposes the secret weapons, sneaky tactics, and psychological tricks used by hackers today—and discusses how to stop them.
    Segment Resources:
    https://www.amazon.com/CTRL-ALT-PWN-Hackers-Playbook/dp/B0F8GP89NL
    In the leadership and communications segment, CISO Problems That Can't Be Solved With Technology, When Being Authentic Undermines Your Leadership, Empower Your Most Curious Employees to Drive Your Digital Transformation, and more!
    Visit https://www.securityweekly.com/bsw for all the latest episodes!
    Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/bsw-472
  • Security Weekly Podcast Network (Audio)

    Patrick Stewart, Videostrong, C3RB3R, GitLab, VMware, BTCPay, Binance, Aaran Leyland. - SWN #630

    11/03/2026 | 32 mins.
    Patrick Stewart, Videostrong, C3RB3R, GitLab, VMware, BTCPay, Binance, Aaran Leyland, and More, on the Security Weekly News.
    Visit https://www.securityweekly.com/swn for all the latest episodes!
    Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/swn-630
  • Security Weekly Podcast Network (Audio)

    More Vulns and More Guesswork from Less Data - Jeremiah Grossman - ASW #407

    11/03/2026 | 1h 3 mins.
    Following the catalog of CVEs is great for enumeration, but chasing those CVEs for patching is terrible for strategy. Jeremiah Grossman shows what breach data tells us about the differences between having over 400,000 CVEs, a few thousand KEVs, and a few hundred ways that attackers compromise orgs. We go into the importance of distinguishing vulns from exploits and where we see agents making a meaningful impact. Then we touch on some history of appsec and why the trajectory of vulns like SQL injection and XSS, along with well-known security controls, point to a more secure future -- or even possibly a pretty secure present.
    Resources
    https://www.rootevidence.com/blog-posts/stop-chasing-cves/
    https://www.rootevidence.com/blog-posts/the-defender-window-is-longer-than-you-think/
    Visit https://www.securityweekly.com/asw for all the latest episodes!
    Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/asw-407
  • Security Weekly Podcast Network (Audio)

    Shifting Cyber Turtles with Casey Ellis, the Vibe Check, and the News - Casey Ellis - ESW #483

    11/02/2026 | 1h 41 mins.
    Interview with Casey Ellis
    Our focus for this interview with Casey Ellis are the massive changes in:
    Vulnerability Discovery
    Vulnerability Disclosure
    Exploitation and Remediation
    The goal is to understand how expectations and strategies should shift as a result. What do we, as an industry, and defenders need to do to ensure 2027 isn't a total train wreck?
    Vibe Check
    This week's vibe check explores the question, which security project always takes twice as long as planned?
    55% - Enforcing data classification
    18% - SOAR automation buildout
    9% - Rolling out SSO
    9% - Moving to passwordless auth
    9% - AI agent discovery
    0% - Other
    News Segment
    Finally, in the enterprise security news,
    funding and M&A
    PHP2Shell update
    floods of bugs
    silent train
    breaches
    the script kiddy bar has been lowered
    the basics continue to be important
    an AI lab pulls a PR stunt
    an old squirrel story was a scam!
    All that and more, on this episode of Enterprise Security Weekly.
    Visit https://www.securityweekly.com/esw for all the latest episodes!
    Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/esw-483
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About Security Weekly Podcast Network (Audio)
Welcome to the Security Weekly Podcast Network, your all-in-one source for the latest in cybersecurity! This feed features a diverse lineup of shows, including Application Security Weekly, Business Security Weekly, Paul's Security Weekly, Enterprise Security Weekly, and Security Weekly News. Whether you're a cybersecurity professional, business leader, or tech enthusiast, we cover all angles of the cybersecurity landscape. Tune in for in-depth panel discussions, expert guest interviews, and breaking news on the latest hacking techniques, vulnerabilities, and industry trends. Stay informed and secure with the most trusted voices in cybersecurity!
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