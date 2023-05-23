Security Weekly Podcast Network (Audio)

ESW #319 - Amitai Ratzon, Steve Ragan, Deepika Chauhan, Thomas Kinsella, Jon Check

On this edition of the ESW news, we're all over the place! Funding and acquisitions are a little sad right now, but AI and TikTok bans raise our spirits. The hosts are split on feelings about the new .zip gTLD, there's a new standard for scoring an "AI Influence Level" (AIL), and lessons learned from Joe Sullivan's case and other Uber breaches. Also, don't miss the new AI tool DragGAN, which enables near magical levels of ease when manipulating photos. What's even real anymore? We might not be able to tell for long...

Bill Brenner, VP of content strategy at CyberRisk Alliance, and Cisco storyteller/team leader/editor Steve Ragan discuss the issues security professionals are sinking their teeth into at RSA Conference 2023, including: Threats organizations face amid geopolitical strife (Russia/Ukraine, China, North Korea) What SOCs need to respond to a world on fire (training for cloud-based ops, XDR) Challenges of identity and access management (zero trust, MFA, hybrid work environments) Challenges of vulnerability management (finding the most critical flaws in the cloud, key attack vectors in 2023, ransomware)