Security Weekly Podcast Network (Audio)

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1000 episodes
- In the security news:
Supermarket refrigeration attacks, again!
Rapid7’s Ivanti findings and why we can’t have “nice” things
Google’s massive Android TV botnet takedown
Linux TCP kernel flaw that no one is patching
The Binance theft
APT flaw gives out root
PHP security debt
The porn and Digital billboard problem
Your own phone system to pwn
From PoC to weaponized exploit
Hacking to change time
Rooting an Echo Dot
Firmware should just work
AI chained bugs into working exploits
USB power states leak data across an air gap
AI-assisted vulnerability finding
GoAhead’s TLS handling
Hackers hijack emergency alert apps
Taiwan’s emergency services become an AI-agent target
CUI exposed through GSA’s Google Drive
GCHQ can’t account for thousands of storage devices
Railway employee blames an attempted intrusion on AI
VulnCheck opens its initial-access playground to the public
Visit https://www.securityweekly.com/psw for all the latest episodes!
Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/psw-951
It's The Trickery While Empowering Employees and Redesigning Work for AI - Frank Riccardi - BSW #47211/04/2026 | 52 mins.As the prevalence of AI continues to grow, more and more people are worried about their online safety. New scams seem to be popping up every day, packaged in creative and terrifying ways. How do you protect yourself?
Frank Riccardi, Author of CTRL+ALT+PWN: The Hacker’s Playbook (And How to Beat It), joins Business Security Weekly to discuss why it’s not the technology that PWNs you, it’s the trickery. Rather than resign yourself to an inevitable fate or remove yourself from the online world entirely, learn the tricks of the trade to avoid being just another pwned noob. Frank exposes the secret weapons, sneaky tactics, and psychological tricks used by hackers today—and discusses how to stop them.
Segment Resources:
https://www.amazon.com/CTRL-ALT-PWN-Hackers-Playbook/dp/B0F8GP89NL
In the leadership and communications segment, CISO Problems That Can't Be Solved With Technology, When Being Authentic Undermines Your Leadership, Empower Your Most Curious Employees to Drive Your Digital Transformation, and more!
Visit https://www.securityweekly.com/bsw for all the latest episodes!
Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/bsw-472
Patrick Stewart, Videostrong, C3RB3R, GitLab, VMware, BTCPay, Binance, Aaran Leyland. - SWN #63011/03/2026 | 32 mins.Patrick Stewart, Videostrong, C3RB3R, GitLab, VMware, BTCPay, Binance, Aaran Leyland, and More, on the Security Weekly News.
Visit https://www.securityweekly.com/swn for all the latest episodes!
Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/swn-630
- Following the catalog of CVEs is great for enumeration, but chasing those CVEs for patching is terrible for strategy. Jeremiah Grossman shows what breach data tells us about the differences between having over 400,000 CVEs, a few thousand KEVs, and a few hundred ways that attackers compromise orgs. We go into the importance of distinguishing vulns from exploits and where we see agents making a meaningful impact. Then we touch on some history of appsec and why the trajectory of vulns like SQL injection and XSS, along with well-known security controls, point to a more secure future -- or even possibly a pretty secure present.
Resources
https://www.rootevidence.com/blog-posts/stop-chasing-cves/
https://www.rootevidence.com/blog-posts/the-defender-window-is-longer-than-you-think/
Visit https://www.securityweekly.com/asw for all the latest episodes!
Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/asw-407
Shifting Cyber Turtles with Casey Ellis, the Vibe Check, and the News - Casey Ellis - ESW #48311/02/2026 | 1h 41 mins.Interview with Casey Ellis
Our focus for this interview with Casey Ellis are the massive changes in:
Vulnerability Discovery
Vulnerability Disclosure
Exploitation and Remediation
The goal is to understand how expectations and strategies should shift as a result. What do we, as an industry, and defenders need to do to ensure 2027 isn't a total train wreck?
Vibe Check
This week's vibe check explores the question, which security project always takes twice as long as planned?
55% - Enforcing data classification
18% - SOAR automation buildout
9% - Rolling out SSO
9% - Moving to passwordless auth
9% - AI agent discovery
0% - Other
News Segment
Finally, in the enterprise security news,
funding and M&A
PHP2Shell update
floods of bugs
silent train
breaches
the script kiddy bar has been lowered
the basics continue to be important
an AI lab pulls a PR stunt
an old squirrel story was a scam!
All that and more, on this episode of Enterprise Security Weekly.
Visit https://www.securityweekly.com/esw for all the latest episodes!
Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/esw-483
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About Security Weekly Podcast Network (Audio)
Welcome to the Security Weekly Podcast Network, your all-in-one source for the latest in cybersecurity! This feed features a diverse lineup of shows, including Application Security Weekly, Business Security Weekly, Paul's Security Weekly, Enterprise Security Weekly, and Security Weekly News. Whether you're a cybersecurity professional, business leader, or tech enthusiast, we cover all angles of the cybersecurity landscape. Tune in for in-depth panel discussions, expert guest interviews, and breaking news on the latest hacking techniques, vulnerabilities, and industry trends. Stay informed and secure with the most trusted voices in cybersecurity!Podcast website
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