Security Weekly Podcast Network (Audio)

As the prevalence of AI continues to grow, more and more people are worried about their online safety. New scams seem to be popping up every day, packaged in creative and terrifying ways. How do you protect yourself?

Frank Riccardi, Author of CTRL+ALT+PWN: The Hacker’s Playbook (And How to Beat It), joins Business Security Weekly to discuss why it’s not the technology that PWNs you, it’s the trickery. Rather than resign yourself to an inevitable fate or remove yourself from the online world entirely, learn the tricks of the trade to avoid being just another pwned noob. Frank exposes the secret weapons, sneaky tactics, and psychological tricks used by hackers today—and discusses how to stop them.

Segment Resources:

https://www.amazon.com/CTRL-ALT-PWN-Hackers-Playbook/dp/B0F8GP89NL

In the leadership and communications segment, CISO Problems That Can't Be Solved With Technology, When Being Authentic Undermines Your Leadership, Empower Your Most Curious Employees to Drive Your Digital Transformation, and more!

Visit https://www.securityweekly.com/bsw for all the latest episodes!

Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/bsw-472