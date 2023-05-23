Security Weekly Podcast Network (Audio)

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
For the latest in computer security news, hacking, and research! We sit around, drink beer, and talk security. Our show will feature technical segments that s... More
For the latest in computer security news, hacking, and research! We sit around, drink beer, and talk security. Our show will feature technical segments that s... More

  • SWN #301 - Brain Implants, Volt Typhoon, CosmicEnergy, OAuth, ILoveYou , Aaran Leyland, and More
    Ferret Legging, Elon's Brain Implants, Volt Typhoon, CosmicEnergy, OAuth, ILoveYou (and that's not just the Molly talking), Aaran Leyland, and More on this episode of the Security Weekly News.   Visit https://www.securityweekly.com/swn for all the latest episodes! Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/securityweekly Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/secweekly   Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/swn301 
    5/26/2023
    29:47
  • ESW #319 - Amitai Ratzon, Steve Ragan, Deepika Chauhan, Thomas Kinsella, Jon Check
    On this edition of the ESW news, we're all over the place! Funding and acquisitions are a little sad right now, but AI and TikTok bans raise our spirits. The hosts are split on feelings about the new .zip gTLD, there's a new standard for scoring an "AI Influence Level" (AIL), and lessons learned from Joe Sullivan's case and other Uber breaches. Also, don't miss the new AI tool DragGAN, which enables near magical levels of ease when manipulating photos.   What's even real anymore? We might not be able to tell for long... The reality is no organization is insusceptible to a breach – and security teams, alongside the C-suite, should prepare now to make the response more seamless once a crisis does happen. Based on his experience working 1:1 with security leaders in the private and public sectors, Jon Check, executive director of Cyber Protection Solutions at Raytheon Intelligence & Space, will share the critical steps organizations must take to best prepare for a security breach. This segment is sponsored by Raytheon. Visit https://securityweekly.com/raytheonrsac to learn more about them!   While companies utilize dozens of security solutions, they continue to be compromised and are continually searching for their real cybersecurity gaps amongst the overload of vulnerability data. A primary issue security teams face is that they lack a way to continuously validate the effectiveness of the different security solutions they have in place. Automated Security Validation is revolutionizing cybersecurity by applying software validation algorithms, for what was once manual penetration testing jobs. It takes the attacker's perspective to challenge the integrity and resilience of security defenses by continuously emulating cyber attacks against them. This segment is sponsored by Pentera. Visit https://securityweekly.com/penterarsac to learn more about them!   Security teams are always on the lookout for external threats that can harm our organizations. However, an internal threat can derail productivity and lead to human error and burnout: repetitive, mundane tasks. To effectively defend against evolving threats, organizations must leverage no-code automation and free analysts to focus on higher-level projects that can improve their organization’s security posture. This segment is sponsored by Tines. Visit https://securityweekly.com/tinesrsac to learn more about them!   In today’s hyper-connected world, devices are everywhere, people are online constantly and sensitive data has moved to the cloud. Given these trends, organizations are making digital trust a strategic imperative. More than ever, companies need a unified platform, modern architecture and flexible deployment options in order to put digital trust to work. This segment is sponsored by DigiCert. Visit https://securityweekly.com/digicertrsac to learn more about them!   Bill Brenner, VP of content strategy at CyberRisk Alliance, and Cisco storyteller/team leader/editor Steve Ragan discuss the issues security professionals are sinking their teeth into at RSA Conference 2023, including: Threats organizations face amid geopolitical strife (Russia/Ukraine, China, North Korea) What SOCs need to respond to a world on fire (training for cloud-based ops, XDR) Challenges of identity and access management (zero trust, MFA, hybrid work environments) Challenges of vulnerability management (finding the most critical flaws in the cloud, key attack vectors in 2023, ransomware) This segment is sponsored by Cisco. Visit https://securityweekly.com/ciscorsac to learn more about them!   Visit https://www.securityweekly.com/esw for all the latest episodes! Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/securityweekly Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/secweekly   Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/esw319 
    5/26/2023
    2:25:11
  • Generative AI Security Implications - Liam Mayron - PSW #786
    Liam Mayron from Fastly comes on the show to talk about his unique path into information security, the security implications of generative AI, advances in technologies to protect web applications, detecting bots, and enabling better MSP services! This segment is sponsored by Fastly. Visit https://securityweekly.com/fastly to learn more about them!   In the Security News: a cross-platform, post-exploit, red teaming framework, cover your backups, your voice should never be your passport, time to change your fingerprints, a drop in the bucket sucka, Thor will take out those pesky drones, never give your AI friends money, bye-bye PyPi for a while anyhow, bug bounties are broken, you say you want people to update routers, not-too-safe-boot, mystery microcode, Cisco listens to the podcast (they must have heard it from Microsoft), will it run DOOM?, your server is bricked, permentantly, Hell never ends on x86, and coldplay lyrics in your firmware.   Visit https://www.securityweekly.com/psw for all the latest episodes! Visit https://securityweekly.com/acm to sign up for a demo or buy our AI Hunter! Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/securityweekly Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/secweekly Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/psw786 
    5/25/2023
    3:07:28
  • SWN #300 - Space, Naughty Cell Phones, HP, ASUS, Meta, Google, Gil Kirkpatrick and more
    Space, the final frontier, Naughty Cell Phones, HP, ASUS, Meta, Google, Gil Kirkpatrick, and more on this edition of the Security Weekly News.   Segment Resources:  https://www.darkreading.com/cloud/microsoft-azure-vms-highjacked-in-cloud-cyberattack   This segment is sponsored by Semperis. Visit https://securityweekly.com/semperis to learn more about them!   Visit https://www.securityweekly.com/swn for all the latest episodes! Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/securityweekly Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/secweekly   Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/swn300
    5/23/2023
    30:59
  • ASW #242 - Ten Things I Hate About Lists
    The OWASP Top 10 dates back to 2003, when appsec was just settling on terms like cross-site scripting and SQL injection. It's a list that everyone knows about and everyone talks about. But is it still the right model for modern appsec awareness? What if we put that attention and effort elsewhere? Maybe we could have secure defaults instead. Or linters and build tools that point out these flaws. We'll talk about top 10 lists, what we like about them, what we don't like, and what we'd like to see replace them. We'll also test our hosts' knowledge of just how many top 10 lists are out there.   Segment resources: [OWASP Top 10:2021](https://owasp.org/Top10/)  [OWASP API Security Project](https://owasp.org/www-project-api-security/) [OWASP Top 10 Mobile Risks](https://github.com/OWASP/www-project-mobile-top-10/blob/master/2016-risks/index.md) [OWASP Top 10 CI/CD Security Risks](https://owasp.org/www-project-top-10-ci-cd-security-risks/) and [ASW #220](https://www.scmagazine.com/podcast-episode/asw-220-daniel-krivelevich) [OWASP Low-Code/No-Code Top 10](https://owasp.org/www-project-top-10-low-code-no-code-security-risks/) [OWASP Top 10 Privacy Risks](https://owasp.org/www-project-top-10-privacy-risks/) [OWASP Proactive Controls](https://owasp.org/www-project-proactive-controls/) [OWASP AI Security and Privacy Guide](https://owasp.org/www-project-ai-security-and-privacy-guide/) [OWASP Cheat Sheet Series](https://cheatsheetseries.owasp.org) [OWASP Application Security Verification Standard](https://owasp.org/www-project-application-security-verification-standard/) and [ASW #232](https://www.scmagazine.com/podcast-episode/asw-232-josh-grossman) [Moving on from the OWASP Top 10](https://deadliestwebattacks.com/appsec/2023/03/30/reflecting-on-the-owasp-top-10)   New TLDs are already old news, fuzzing eBPF validators, Microsoft sets to kill bug classes, draft RFC to track location trackers, a top ten list with directory traversal on it, conference videos from Real World Crypto and BSidesSF, and an attack tree generator from markdown.   Visit https://www.securityweekly.com/asw for all the latest episodes! Follow us on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/secweekly Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/secweekly   Show Notes: https://securityweekly.com/asw242 
    5/23/2023
    1:16:36

About Paul's Security Weekly

For the latest in computer security news, hacking, and research! We sit around, drink beer, and talk security. Our show will feature technical segments that show you how to use the latest tools and techniques. Special guests appear on the show to enlighten us and change your perspective on information security.
